'Mickey D's' (McDonald's) Dodgy Dividend

But revenue and cash from operations in the second quarter has been decreasing year-on-year.

McDonald's (MCD) announced earlier this week that it would be increasing their dividend by 7%, to bring the total for the year to $4.04. Shareholders will receive the higher dividend December 15th, according to SA Market News.

I've been bearish on McDonald's since January of 2016, when the stock was around $120 per share.. Obviously, I have been chagrined by the strong performance since then, something I had not anticipated to continue after the MCD kickstart from all day breakfast, or "ADB". But the stock has admittedly done well, even beyond the Q to Q income boosts from ADB had run their course..

While this will surely annoy McDonald's Bulls, and I expect lots of ridicule in the comments section, I'm afraid I remain circumspect.

I have a question for you bulls: where, exactly, is the revenue and the income for additional dividend boosts coming from?

Looking at the interactive data on Edgar, year-on-year, second-quarter revenue decreased by $215 million, from $6.265 billion in 2016Q2 to $6.050 billion in 2017Q2. Going back to 2015Q2, revenue was even higher, $6.498 billion; so quarterly revenue has fallen by nearly $450 million from 2015Q2!

While that reduction in revenue is arguably a consequence of McDonald's refranchising strategy, we should question even that. Look at the numbers:

Revenue from franchised restaurants:

2017Q2 $2.480 billion

2016Q2 $2.348 billion

2015Q2 $2.236 bilion

2014Q2 $2.395 billion

Since the Second Quarter of 2014, McDonald's has only boosted franchise fees by 3.5%, despite aggressive refranchising!

Nevertheless, McDonald's income has increased from 2015Q2, as shown in this 3 year stack of second quarter cash flow:

The increase in income from 2015Q2 to 2017Q2 is almost entirely due to an $893 million decrease in operating costs since 2015Q2. Such savings can rarely be replicated on a consistent, year-on-year, basis.

What's more troubling, though, is that, despite MCD's increasing it's dividend, it's cash balance has decreased by over $1.6 billion. Even cash distributed to shareholders as dividends and buy-backs has decreased by $497 million since 2015Q2. It seems the well is running dry.

SUMMARY:

In my view, most of the cash being distributed to shareholders, and boosting the value of the stock, has come from McDonald's financial engineering more than operations. The question is: just how much financial engineering can McDonald's management engage in to continue to grow its dividends?

McDonald's certainly has a significant moat, but insofar as boosting earnings through cost-cutting, there are only so many high-priced senior staff that can be retired because they don't want to move from Oak Brook to Chicago. And in restaurant operations, McDonald's is almost certainly at a decreasing marginal level of savings. The low-hanging fruit that generate the most operational cost savings are almost always the first to be be realized and likely already have been.

On the revenue side, McDonald's has been making an effort to increase prices by attempting a move from a "fast food" model to a "fast-casual" model with purported menu innovation in its "Signature Crafted Sandwiches".

But having sampled several of the new "Signature" offerings, I found them to be merely pricier, better-dressed, versions of McDonald's tasteless buttermilk and grilled chicken sandwiches and MCD's 40 year-old Quarter Pounder pattie.

Aside from customers sampling the new items out of curiosity, I can't see them being a regular, consistent, revenue generator for McDonald's, especially at prices close to $10 per sandwich (in rest areas on I-95, where I sampled them.) Personally, I still prefer McDonald's Filtet-o-Fish and, sometimes, the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with cheese. Looking at the sandwich wrappers of several dozen of my fellow McDonald's diners, it seems they do, too.

We're still awaiting the results of McDonald's "experience of the future" and it's fresh beef Quarter Pounder, but I don't see either of those being consistent drivers of growth on the order of ADB. I also doubt they will do much For McDonald's to make the branding leap from "fast food" too "fast casual".

My view is that while McDonald's has succeeded very well since my original negative article, and the market speaks for that success, it is based on a lot of financial engineering, not operational growth. In my humble opinion that doesn't make for a good investment over the long term. Given that McDonald's has boosted its long-term debt by nearly $11 billion since calendar year 2015, investors should be unimpressed by McDonald's performance.

We recommend a "hold/market perform" on the stock with puts and/or a stop loss at around $145. We see the stock going back to the $120 to $130 range in the next 24 months as the new McDonald's business strategies fail to realize anticipated returns.

