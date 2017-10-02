Why Ocean Rig Still Looks Like A Good Short

Expect the stock to trade down on subdued operational prospects and ongoing selling pressure from former creditors.

Note:

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

After junior offshore driller Ocean Rig emerged from bankruptcy last week, it's time to take a look at the restructured company's fundamentals and near-term business prospects.

As many of you might know, the company fell victim to the ongoing industry downturn mostly due to its overly large debt load accumulated over the past couple of years in its efforts to build a competitive fleet of state-of-the-art ultra-deepwater drillships.

Photo: Cold-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships Ocean Rig Mylos, Apollo, Olympia, Paros and Athena berthed at Elefsis, Greece - Source: ShipSpotting.com

Unfortunately, the ultra-deepwater segment has been hit the hardest and is widely expected to suffer from ongoing overcapacities for years to come as basically the entire ultra-deepwater rig fleet has been constructed over the past decade making scrapping not an option for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, with seven out of eleven rigs currently or soon to be cold-stacked and another three rigs expected to roll off contract over the next couple of quarters, the majority of Ocean Rig's future cash flows will be derived from a single long-term, high-margin contract for the latest generation ultra-deepwater drillship Ocean Rig Skyros which is currently scheduled to drill for Total (NYSE:TOT) offshore Angola for another four years.

Not surprisingly, the company's financial projections currently do not assume any new drillship contracts until at least 2020 causing cash flows to turn negative from 2019 onwards:

Source: Explanatory Statement, Part D

Upon emergence from bankruptcy, Ocean Rig presented some key financial metrics to investors, estimated as of September 30:

Total cash of at least $690 million, including about $20 million restricted cash associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo.

Assets (book value basis) of about $2.9 billion, including about $570 million associated with newbuilding installments and about $650 million associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo.

Debt of about $567 million, including about $117 million associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo.

Backlog of about $1.2 billion, including about $109 million in termination fees associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo.

Common shares issued and outstanding after giving effect to all issuances contemplated in the restructuring: 91,555,982.

Current market capitalization calculates to $2.2 billion. While obviously a more than 25% discount to book value including net cash of $123 million, we have to adjust book value for the cold-stacked rig Ocean Rig Apollo by $480 million and for the soon to be cold-stacked Ocean Rig Poseidon by $90 million to bring them in line with the valuations provided by IHS in March 2017:

Moreover, one could certainly challenge IHS's valuation assumptions for both active and cold-stacked rigs given that their have been no comparable transactions in the market over the past three years that could provide evidence for the numbers compiled above.

Furthermore, we also need to devalue the $570 million in newbuilding installments by as much as 50% given the recent bargain purchase of a newbuild floater by John Fredriksen.

In sum, without even touching the IHS valuations, adjustments to book value calculate to $855 million which brings the current market capitalization roughly in line with adjusted book value.

That said, the shares are still trading substantially above even the most optimistic DCF valuation scenarios provided by the company's advisors:

Source: Explanatory Statement, Part D

Lastly, Ocean Rig has just issued more than 80 million new shares to former creditors with the remainder going to an entity controlled by the company's CEO and Chairman George Economou.

As most of the company's debt has been with banks, it is unlikely that Ocean Rig's new owners will remain long-term investors, particularly not in light of the company's still elevated valuation.

It will, most likely, take a further recovery in oil prices for the market to absorb the expected overhang of tens of millions of shares without material damage to the stock price over the next couple of months.

Bottom line:

Ocean Rig has emerged from bankruptcy in great financial shape but the company's near-term operational perspective looks bleak, to say the very least. With most of the fleet being cold-stacked or soon rolling off lucrative long-term contracts, the company might be down to just one operational rig in the second half of 2018. Currently, the company is planning for keeping the rigs Ocean Rig Mykonos and Ocean Rig Corcovado in warm-stacked mode after finishing their respective contracts with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the first half of next year to have at least some exposure to a potential near-term recovery in the ultra-deepwater market. That said, these rigs will have a hard time to find work outside Brasil as they have been, to some extent, built and equipped to the specifications of Petrobras and never worked for another operator so far.

Ocean Rig's cold-stacked fleet will remain last in line for potential contract awards, but given projected reactivation costs of $50 million per drillship dayrates would need to move up meaningfully before the company would seriously consider pulling rigs out of cold-stack anyway.

With the shares currently trading substantially above even the most optimistic DCF valuation scenarios and the overhang of up to 80 million shares potentially looking to be sold into the market over the next couple of months, it would need a further, material recovery in oil prices to offset these pressures.

Consequently, I have initiated a new short position in Ocean Rig with a near-term price target of $15-20, depending on oil price developments. I will update investors on this trade if appropriate.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ORIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.