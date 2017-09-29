Proteon Therapeutics: Could Presentations In November Push Shares Even Higher?

Recent movement in the share price bodes well for future momentum throughout the rest of this year and in 2018.

Institutional participation in the June financing and insider buying add to conviction on this idea. A clarified regulatory path along with Breakthrough Therapy Designation also adds to the bull case.

The stock could be classified as a "revaluation" idea, as there doesn't appear to be much in the way of near-term catalysts (aside from conference presentations) or novel clinical data.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) have risen by almost 70% since I stated that the failed 2014 IPO could be a big winner in spite of a lack of near-term catalysts.

Even with the abrupt bump in share price, the stock still has lost three quarters of its value over the past year and has a long way to go to make up ground.

Keys to the original bull thesis included the following:

The June $22.0 million private placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock showed that institutions and insiders had faith in the company's prospects. The financing was led by an affiliate of Deerfield Management while Perceptive Advisors and RA Capital also participated.

The company appeared to be receiving substantial support from the FDA. In May, it received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for lead candidate vonapanitase for increasing arteriovenous fistula secondary patency and hemodialysis in patients on or expected to initiate hemodialysis. The regulatory pathway was also clarified, as the regulatory agency confirmed that the PATENCY-2 trial combined with data from prior studies would be sufficient for submitting a Biologics License Application (BLA) if statistical significance on each of co-primary endpoints was achieved.

While the first pivotal study did not meet its primary endpoint, clinically meaningful improvements in secondary patency and use for hemodialysis were demonstrated.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had once been involved in a deal worth up to $550 million, and from a prior article in Xconomy, it appeared that the drug wasn't just given the boot, but instead that an agreement wasn't reached and management was holding out for a bigger payday instead of selling on the cheap.

Lastly, I reminded readers that some of my big past winners have been revaluation plays that while having a seeming lack of near-term catalysts appreciate significantly as undervalued assets again come into focus and institutions add to their positions.

At the beginning of August, the company reported second-quarter financial results. Management guided for the current cash position to last into the fourth quarter of 2019, six months after expected release of data from the PATENCY-2 study. As of June 30th, cash and equivalents totaled $31.7 million, not taking into account $22 million raised in the preferred financing. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $5.6 million.

It was announced that enrollment for the pivotal trial (n=600) should finish up in the first quarter of 2018. The study population was limited to patients with chronic kidney disease in the United States and Canada undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula for hemodialysis. Co-primary endpoints of secondary patency and fistula use for hemodialysis are the very same endpoints that showed improvements in the prior "failed" pivotal trial.

September was a productive month, with a corporate presentation given at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York and presentation of PATENCY-1 results in Ireland at the Vascular Access Society of Britain and Ireland Conference.

November looks to be just as interesting, with upcoming presentations at the CIDA on the 9th in San Diego and on the 18th at the annual VEITH Symposium.

Regardless of whether or not the stock takes a breather in the meantime, readers should keep in mind that there is quite the gap to fill (even accounting for dilution) and the movement appears to just be getting started. That's why I constantly stress the importance of analyzing stock movement across multiple time frames.

Proteon Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence can initiate a pilot position in the near term. Even after the recent rebound, shares still have plenty of upside ahead despite a lack of near-term catalysts aside from presentations at conferences. After purchasing the initial pilot position, waiting for significant dips and buying weakness should work.

For those new to the story, I recommend checking out my original article and especially the comments section. One aspect of writing on Seeking Alpha that I've enjoyed and benefited from is the discussion that occurs after an article is published - points of the bull thesis are debated, new bits of due diligence are brought to light and readers who have expertise in certain areas graciously share with the rest of us.

As I've stated many times before, these "revaluation plays" depend on institutional buying to push shares higher. Once this happens, the momentum crowd typically hops on and a steady move higher over a period of six months to a year often occurs. For those who have already built their positions, the fun consists in sitting back and enjoying the ride. It's tempting to take the position off, but patience should pay since the main catalyst (PATENCY-2 readout) won't occur until 2019. As always, form your own plan and stick to it.

As for risks, dilution in the second half of 2018 or early 2019 is possible in spite of management guidance and in the absence of other types of funding being accessed. Disappointing results in the PATENCY-2 study would result in heavy downside, with the only cushion being whatever cash is left on hand. Setbacks in enrollment, although unexpected, would be looked on negatively as well. Prior data has significantly de-risked the present study, but a positive outcome is far from certain.

