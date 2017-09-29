A Vital Test Of Gold's Intermediate-Term Trend Line

Gold rallied from its six-week low on Thursday, after what has been a week to date. As of Sep. 28, gold was on track for a September loss of about 2.7 percent, its biggest monthly loss since June. Meanwhile the U.S. dollar Index (DXY) pulled back from its recent rally after reaching a six-week high on Sep. 27.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,286 Thursday after hitting $1,277 on Wednesday, its lowest level since Aug. 16. December gold futures were 0.25 percent higher at $1,288 after reaching a five-week low of $1,280. Silver was up 0.4 percent at $16.80 after dropping to $16.64, its lowest level since Aug. 16.

Gold prices came under pressure on Wednesday on proposed U.S. tax reforms and strong economic data which paved the way for a Fed funds interest rate increase by year's end. A sharp drop in 10-year Treasury bond prices, and a corresponding spike in bond yields, also weighed against the yellow metal as investors balk at new gold purchases in view of the potential for higher interest rates down the road.

In gold industry news, the World Gold Council (WGC) announced plans to form a committee within 12-18 months which would create India's first spot gold exchange. A dedicated exchange for physical gold is expected to pave the way for standard gold pricing practices in India. It's also intended to bring greater transparency into a market which sees large cash transactions.

Gold has pulled back more than $60 an ounce since hitting its highest in more than a year earlier this month at $1,350. The downward slope which began on Sept. 11 is still in force as competition from equities and higher bond yield resulting from economic strength have eroded gold's attractiveness as a safety hedge. Gold's immediate-term trend is still in the hands of sellers, as exemplified in the chart shown here. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) is my preferred proxy for gold due to its liquidity and lower per-share price compared to some other gold-tracking funds. Here's what the IAU looked like as of Sep. 28.

After violating its 15-day moving average on Sept. 15, the IAU has been under the bears' control with the price line remaining under the 15-day moving average. The 15-day MA is a useful gauge for identifying the immediate-term (1-3 week) trend. Even more important than this trend line, however, is the relationship between IAU's price and the 60-day moving average. While most technical traders prefer the more commonly followed 50-day MA, I have long found the 60-day moving average to have more validity for capturing the dominant intermediate-term trend for gold and the gold ETFs. And while gold's 50-day MA was violated earlier this week on a closing basis, the 60-day MA hasn't yet been violated.

You may recall that I mentioned in my Sept. 22 commentary entitled, "Important Test of Support for Gold Ahead," that a test of the area immediately surrounding the 12.25 level in the IAU was likely imminent and that this would provide the critical test of gold's interim trend line. For it was at this level (last week) that the 60-day moving average was situated.

As can be seen in the IAU chart shown above, the IAU price came to rest at the 60-day MA on Thursday, Sep. 28. A failure to close above the 60-day MA on a weekly closing basis on Friday would be viewed negatively from a technical perspective since weekly closes under the 60-day MA are often harbingers of additional intermediate-term weakness ahead. However, if IAU managed to remain above the 60-day MA without closing below it the bulls will have a fighting chance to regain control of the immediate-term trend in early October.

The main consideration for technical traders right now, though, is that IAU still hasn't confirmed a reversal of its immediate-term trend, which remains down. A 2-day close above the 15-day MA would confirm the reversal based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. This should also be accompanied by the 12-day momentum indicator (shown in the above chart) pushing above the zero level and back into positive territory. Until such technical improvement becomes apparent, however, it should be assumed that the correction in IAU - and gold by extension - is still underway.

