Can Roku Survive Against Heavy Competition?

Investors should feel good about Roku’s long termpotential, though it will be better to wait until the end of the year.

While competition with larger tech giants will be challenging, Roku’s commitment to innovation and ability to survive so far are good signs.

Roku Inc. had a strong first day as it went public on Thursday, seeing shares rise by about 70 percent after pricing at the high range.

Thursday was a good first day for Roku Inc. (Private:ROKU) as its IPO rocketed off to a strong start. As The Washington Post reports, Roku raised $219 million as its shares priced at $14, the high end of its initial price range. Yet by the close of trading, shares had risen to $23.50.

A good first day hardly means that Roku is guaranteed to do well in the long term, as anyone watching the Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock can tell you. And many analysts are fretting about how Roku will manage to stay competitive with behemoths such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) who could all theoretically drive Roku out of business with a snap of a finger.

But such fears are overblown. Roku has managed to survive against those companies up to now, is a constant innovator, and its numbers are generally trending in the right direction. While investors may be wary of tech IPOs after watching companies like Snap and Blue Apron struggle, there are reasons to believe that Roku will be different.

Becoming a Service Provider

Roku is best known for its streaming player and cell amplifier which allows customers to watch Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and other streaming services directly on their televisions. According to its own SEC report, around 75 percent of Roku’s 2016 revenue came from its streaming player. Growth has been modest, rising from $270 million in the 2015 fiscal year to $293 million in 2016.

But while streaming players may currently make up the majority of Roku’s business, MarketWatch noted that Roku “no longer thinks those gadgets are the key to its Wall Street success.” Instead, Roku sees its future in what it calls its platform revenue, which it describes as “primarily from advertising and subscription revenue share on our platform.” This includes taking a cut of subscriptions purchased through Roku devices.

Over the past few years, platform revenue has steadily become a larger part of Roku’s business, making up 41 percent of business in the first six months of 2017 compared to 25 percent in 2017. Skeptical investors may look at past companies like Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) which also tried to transition to digital and data, failed, and saw their stocks decline. But Roku’s platform is on stronger footing given that it already nearly makes up half of the business.

Dealing with Competition

Roku certainly has grand ambitions, but the fundamental question which investors have to figure out is whether it can compete with the tech titans. Roku’s decision to focus on its platform services is fueled by the need to stay a step ahead. With Apple further developing Apple TV and Amazon and Google working on their own streaming players, Roku will be hard pressed to compete with larger companies on that front.

Investors may then ask that if Roku will have difficulties competing with larger companies with streaming players, why will the platform service succeed? The answer is that while Roku may overall be a smaller company, it remains a major player in the streaming market. As TechCrunch reported in August, Roku had 37 percent of the streaming player market, increasing its lead. That speaks good things for the streaming player market, but it also means that advertisers and companies like Netflix cannot just ignore Roku. And as a smaller company, Roku can be a neutral company working with anyone as the titans focus on fighting each other.

Investors should also observe that Roku has good financial numbers. While it is unprofitable like most tech IPOs, revenue is growing and it has little debt. This is an innovating company with room to grow and will not just be swallowed up in a year by Apple.

Wait a Little

There is a certainly a lot to like about Roku’s prospects as an innovator looking to compete with larger giants. But instead of jumping in now, investors should still wait a few months until the end of the year.

The end of the year will provide further information about Roku’s prospects, particularly as its user growth rate and average revenue per user are expected to grow more than average during the holiday season. If Roku can get good numbers there, then things are going to look very rosy for this company.

But if you should wait, investors should keep a highly interested eye on Roku as it will likely continue to do well in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.