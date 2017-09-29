GNC's Uninspiring Choice

GNC (NYSE: GNC) continues on its volatile path to a generally rising share price from the lows earlier this year. In the meantime, events have buffeted the company, continuing the long established speculation about the future of the company. We review these in this article and provide our thoughts on their impact.

New Leadership

Ken Martindale was appointed as the company's new CEO, replacing interim CEO Robert Moran, in early September. Mr. Martindale has an extensive record at Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), having joined the company in 2008 as senior executive vice president of marketing, merchandising, and logistics. In the subsequent years, he served as chief operating officer, president, and eventually filled the role of chief executive officer of the company's Rite Aid Stores division (which should not be confused with the corporate parent).

A recent article from another contributor suggested that Mr. Martindale's selection to lead GNC had led to the company's subsequent share price rise, in part due to Mr. Martindale's extensive experience in merchandising and marketing. We're rather more sanguine and hesitate to assign short term volatility very much meaning. Mr. Martindale certainly made valuable contributions to Rite Aid and may well have contributed to the company's performance in late 2013 (albeit five years after he joined the company), but it's questionable whether those contributions had any meaningful impact on the business, especially given that Rite Aid's same store sales performance didn't show a marked outperformance of its peers over the period and, indeed, often underperformed:

Source: Company Financial Reports

Rite Aid's miss on same store sales performance in the most recent quarter, reported yesterday at -3.4%, also doesn't bode well for the future. In essence, whatever Mr. Martindale's contributions to Rite Aid, they don't seem to have moved the needle in turning around the ship.

Indeed, Rite Aid has struggled with operating issued and profitability for years, and other than a brief run up from the penny stock range in 2013 and 2014 when operating results briefly appeared to start turning for the positive followed by the Walgreens (NYSE: WBA) acquisition proposal, has essentially remained unchanged over the last ten years since Mr. Martindale joined the company:

Source: BigCharts.com

We're, admittedly, rather unimpressed with the choice. In some sense, we see it as a struggling retailer bringing in an executive from another struggling retailer which we don't consider an especially positive outcome. In our view, GNC would be better served by a clearer change agent at the helm to drive forward the still early development of the One New GNC campaign. The choice leaves us with some lingering doubts about whether the company found it difficult to attract executive candidates to fill the role. Indeed, while there are certainly benefits given the existing relationship between GNC and Rite Aid, Mr. Martindale represents a candidate not too far outside the box and the proximity of Rite Aid's headquarters, located outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and only a stone's throw from Pittsburgh, may suggest that the company was having trouble attracting qualified candidates willing to relocate to lead the company.

We're obliged, however, to give Mr. Martindale the benefit of the doubt for the time being and wish him the best, and not only for our own benefit, in his new role.

The Aborted "Offer"

The most interesting news of late, however, was the Reuters' report earlier this month that GNC was seeking partners to further develop the company's presence in China. The intriguing nugget was a brief comment in the story that earlier this year Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals, a Chinese company, had approached banks and other investors about raising funds to acquire GNC for $1.1 billion excluding debt. The exact nature of a potential offer was nebulous based on the brief mention in the report, but assuming this represented an offer for equity, it implied an offer price of around $16 a share, twice the market price at the time. However, the report also mentioned that (according to sources) while GNC would consider an investment in the China business, it was not considering a sale of the whole company.

We'd certainly like to see an acquisition, especially around $16 per share, but we consider such an outcome rather unlikely aside from the comments of sources in the article. The purported reason in the report for Harbin Gloria backing away from an offer was that GNC's shares started to pick up in June - to all of $8 or so per share. We believe an offer at that price would have been successful despite the projections of other contributors. We suspect the issue which prevented a transaction wasn't a pickup in GNC's share price but some other factor, either an inability to raise sufficient funds, the growing crackdown in China on overseas investment, or some other factor, which also reduces the current likelihood of a significant transaction.

We consider an acquisition at this point unlikely for a number of other reasons, not the least of which is that the report specifically stated that the company was not considering a sale. This is a rather unusual comment despite the anonymous sources since it explicitly forecloses on what would probably be the best potential outcome for many shareholders. In addition, since the discussions were revealed right after Mr. Martindale joined the company, he would have almost certainly been aware that the company was seeking partners for the China business and it's questionable whether he would join just to turn around and sell the company in a month. The speculation that Mr. Martindale's role will be to add "window dressing" for a potential sale is also questionable since GNC would require much more than a little bunting to attract a buyer.

The article said that the company asked for proposals by September 8 and that Harbin would submit one, but there has been no news since that time.

In theory, anything is possible - including a sale of the company. However, short of an outright acquisition, our sense is that while the company may be able to raise meaningful funds from an investment in or sale of a minority interest in the company's China operations, it would be hard pressed to receive more than $250 million dollars. A transaction approaching this magnitude would still be significant, though, since it would provide the company additional flexibility to pay down a portion of the company's debt and leverage in negotiations with lenders to refinance the balance. The debt overhang being a significant contributor to the depressed share price and uncertainty surrounding the company, this could be a material positive for investors.

A Brief Aside

We'll also take a brief moment to provide an update on continued store visits and feedback from fitness professionals and thought leaders with whom we are in contact. The general impression remains positive, with improved traffic trends, although increasing basket size appears to remain a challenge and the company may not yet be achieving its objectives in this regard. In addition, there is a sense that while GNC has won attention and additional traffic with the updated One New GNC and associated rewards programs, the gains may be plateauing to a degree. The company's failure to provide updated results for the pilot stores in the last quarterly call, despite receiving a question about the fact and unlike the prior two quarters, also gives us pause although is not in itself a definitive indication.

Conclusion

We have an established record of healthy skepticism about GNC, including the company's ability to achieve its (rather ill defined) free cash flow target for the year barring some sort of significant refranchising agreement or corporate transaction. The low probability, in our view, of an acquisition of the company and the rather uninspiring choice for chief executive officer leaves us wanting for reasons to be more positive about the firm. The company may have missed an opportunity in the selection of new management. Nonetheless, under the belief that the company can stabilize the business and address the forthcoming debt refinancing, we continue to believe GNC is undervalued at based on the fundamentals of its business (and barring any unwelcome surprises) and continue to maintain our position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long GNC through short positions in put options of various strike prices and expiration dates.