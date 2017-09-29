Building A Retirement Portfolio With Market Sector ETFs

We share our experience here in the hope of gaining the wisdom of the well informed readers of SE.

We buy out of favor market sector ETFs and allow sector rotation to do the work driving leading sectors up more than 25% in 1 year.

My wife and I are managing our retirement savings ourselves believing no one else will care for our financial future as well as us.

How it works

My family are investing our retirement funds in sector ETFs. More specifically we are dollar cost averaging into the 11 market sector ETFs. On the same day each month we invest the same dollar amount into the sector ETF that meets our criteria. Our criterion is simple; the sector that had the worst 12 month price performance as measured at the end of the previous month is the one we buy. This strategy is very much about buying low.

At the beginning of 2017 we established / converted four portfolios to this strategy. We looked at just buying the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) but we decided to avoid the asset concentration that comes with passive investing. At the time this is being written, much of the recent S&P 500 performance is riding on a few stocks, mainly technology focused (the tech sector ETF has been at or near the top of the list for all of 2017). As these stocks become more expensive, the more vulnerable the index becomes. Obviously many are getting great results this way; we just think we will do better by not doing exactly what everyone else is doing.

We also looked at the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) and PowerShares DWA Tactical Sector Rotation Portfolio (DWTR), all of which more or less utilize sector ETFs and sector rotation. All of them restrict the number of ETFs they will hold to 4 or 5 and follow a momentum philosophy which is quite the opposite of what we are doing by buying low. Also, one or two of these ETFs charge very high fees. While their performance is good over the short time they have been around, I still prefer to buy low. But we will watch these and any new offerings that come along.

My wife and I are over 65 and have been retired for 5 years. I recently took over management of our retirement savings as we wanted more control and thought we could (hoped we could) do as well or better than our Financial Advisor. When it came to risk tolerance, I don’t think we were on the same page and he had us in some things that looked vulnerable.

I had been hearing and reading about what other professional managers were doing for their clients. A popular approach seemed to be dollar cost averaging into certain “sector” ETFs or mutual funds. They were not buying the highest flying of the 11 sectors, but were buying low ….. the one with the poorest 12 month performance. They were buying the loser of the month and allowing sector rotation to do the heavy lifting.

I attended a seminar presented by a fee based advisor. He was putting clients into a similar strategy and while he did not explain the mechanics of his process, he said his clients were doing as well or better than the S&P 500. All the while spreading risk across all economic sectors. It seemed to me this idea was well suited to our needs and risk tolerance.

What are Market Sectors?

The 11 market sectors are a global industry classification standard established in 1999 by Standard & Poor’s, working with counterpart international organizations.

They are (along with example companies):

Energy (Exxon (XOM) , Kinder Morgan (KMI), Schlumberger Ltd.(SLB)) Materials (Dow Chemical (DOW), Monsanto (MON), PPG Industries (PPG)) Industrials (GE (GE), Boeing (BOE), Honeywell (HON)) Consumer Discretionary (Amazon (AMZN), Home Depot (HD), Walt Disney (DIS)) Consumer Staples (P&G (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), Wal-Mart (WMT)) Health Care (J&J (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)) Financials (JPMorgan Chase Co (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), American Express (AXP)) Information Technology (Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Visa (V)) Telecommunication Services (AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), CenturyLink (CTL)) Utilities (Duke Energy (DUK), Southern Co (SO), Edison Int’l (EIX)) Real Estate (Simon Property Grp (SPG), Public Storage (PSA), Boston Properties (BXP))

Backtesting Results

I needed to convince my wife as well as myself that this idea of buying the dogs of the sectors was a good strategy for retirement. We could see the inherent advantages but if the returns lagged too much it might not be worth it. I did some backtesting.

Backtesting took a looooong time given the systems I have available. But after several weeks of pulling data from my creaking 6 year old laptop, I confirmed the claim of equaling or outperforming the SP500 was possible.

One of the three alternatives we tested bettered the performance of SPY (invested using the same method) over 10 years 59% to 54%. Here are the 10 year (thru 2016) results of the three alternatives:

In the baseline sample, only SPY was purchased in the same dollar amount on each month. This was our “control” sample. In the alternative samples the lowest performing ETF, as measured by its price compared to 12 months prior, was purchased in the same dollar amount each month. If the same ETF met this criteria three times during the year, we rendered it ineligible for the rest of the year. If an ineligible ETF met the criteria again during the year, we did not buy it a fourth time. Instead, in Alternative 1 when the three time rule came into play the same dollar amount of SPY was purchased. In Alternative 2 the substitute for the three strike rule was next lowest ETF. The results were close but as can be seen, Alt 2 came out best and that is the way we have implemented our portfolios.

The Energy sector represented here by the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) has been a lagging area of the economy for several years. We saw this in backtesting and that is why we only buy the same ETF a max of 3 times in a year. This acts as a kind of circuit breaker, keeping us from having the concentration of assets we are trying to avoid.

While we would like to have tested further back than 2007, there were two limiting factors that caused us to begin in 2007:

Our data source Vanguard sector ETFs were initiated in 2004.

Even if our data source would have enabled us to start testing in 2005, the funds were so immature at that point the data may have been skewed or less reliable. On the plus side the data spans the great recession and that was important to us.

The results speak for themselves. For us it would have been ok if our sample sector ETF portfolio had only done as well as SPY. We place a high priority on “focused diversity” and consider it a valuable defensive benefit suitable for a retirement portfolio.

Sector Rotation

Before initiating our portfolios we wanted to know more about sector rotation. To supplement our backtesting, we did some digging. The Vanguard and SPDRs websites have a tracker tool that shows individual sector performance. Go to these sites and sort on the YTD, 1 yr., 5 yr. and 10 yr. (no 10 yr. for SPDRs) annual returns.

Vanguard ETF list | Vanguard

Here is the link for SPDRs:

Sector Tracker - Track the movement of the 10 Sector SPDRs

Notice how the sectors change quite a bit up and down the ranks. Notice too on both the Vanguard as well as the SPDRs site, the one year results show some sectors up double digits, even 20-30%! In the case of Finance, represented by the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), it has made it into second place after spending several years and until very recently, at or near the bottom of the list. VFH is now up almost 25% in a year. On SPDRs, Finance represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is in first place up 33% in twelve months. This dynamic is the engine that will drive our portfolios and provide the income we want.

By the way, we use the Vanguard tracker tool to determine which sector meets the criteria. We use the 12 month column.

We also went on a search for expert commentary about sector rotation. The best one we found was Market Forecast on YOUTUBE. This daily 30 minute stream delves into what is driving the market and illustrates what the sectors are doing. They show dramatic movement with the sectors changing position daily, weekly, monthly. Highly recommended if you want to see this strategy at work.

Where to find / buy Sector ETFs

We used Vanguard ETFs in our backtesting because we are already Vanguard customers. We knew Vanguard ETFs could be bought commission free on the Vanguard web based trading platform. This made our choice of Vanguard easy. However, there are others offering the same or similar products which would likely offer similar performance and possibly low commission. To find them do a web search on “sector ETFs”. You will find, in addition to Vanguard, SPDR’s which are the most popular, Fidelity, and others all offering similar products. All are meant to follow the index but the various market makers use different underlying stocks for their ETFs. It stands to reason their performance will be at least slightly different. Be sure to pay attention to commission and hidden fees as these can be a big drag on returns.

Live Results

My wife’s sector ETF portfolio was initiated in December 2016 as a ROTH IRA on Vanguard. The IRS says she can contribute up to $6500/year to her Roth so she has been automatically depositing $540 per month into her Vanguard account. Then on the same day each month she buys as many shares of the ETF meeting the criteria as she can (Vanguard does not permit purchase of partial shares. The partial shares you see are the result of dividend reinvestment)

Here is what she owns (thru September):

Investment Name Symbol Shares Share Price VANGUARD HEALTH CARE ETF VHT 10.09 154.04 VANGUARD TELECOM SERVICES ETF VOX 6 90.46 VANGUARD CONSUMER STAPLES ETF VDC 8.106 142.04 VANGUARD ENERGY ETF VDE 18.08 90.21 VANGUARD REIT INDEX ETF VNQ 13.067 84.48 Note: first transaction 12/9/2016

The ROI on this portfolio for 2017 (thru September) is 6.6%. This performance is behind the SP500 at 11+%. The SP500 has had an exceptional year so far in 2017. However, as we saw in the early years of our backtesting, this is at least partly due to a lack of sector diversification (it’s possible to outperform the SP500 for the same reason as we did in back testing in 2007). So far we see no reason to expect results different from our backtesting over the long term.

Two Revenue Streams

Retirees like my wife and I are happy to be using the sector ETF strategy to build wealth. However, our portfolio must also generate cash income. The good news is both the Vanguard ETFs as well as the SPDRs pay dividends. The Vanguard average yield over the 11 sectors is about 2.5% with the highest being (Real Estate), represented by the Vanguard REIT ETF, at 4.41% and the lowest (Health Care) represented by the Vanguard Health Care ETF at 1.34%. Since our plan is to buy the sector with the lowest 12 month performance, it is likely our yield on cost will exceed the average yield of the 11 sectors at any given time. We plan to DRIP the dividends in all of our portfolios until we need the income.

The other way this plan delivers income is at year end. As the portfolio matures, we plan to, at year end, “harvest” the outsized sectors that have grown larger than what has been allocated for that particular portfolio or larger than the average position size. Some of what we harvest will be held as cash for future investment. Some can be withdrawn and contributed to whatever we designated the purpose of the given portfolio to be. The main idea here to note is there will be cash to harvest.

A Note on Taxes

We have one portfolio that is taxable. My plan is to not sell anything this first year to insure we meet long term capital gain criteria. Even in future years we will have to watch to make sure we have held enough of an ETF for the amount we plan to harvest for at least one year.

Portfolio Management Time Requirement

It should take very little time to manage this portfolio once it is set up. One hour per month is probably more than most would need to determine which sector to buy, log onto their broker’s website and enter an order. I can report both of my busy sons and myself are able to manage this program just fine in less than 1 hour per month. I manage 4 portfolios myself and with the use of broker statements and simple a tracking spreadsheet, I can do what I need in well under 1 hour per month for all 4.

It’s also worth mentioning, if you are considering opening a Roth account this strategy meshes well. Roth assets are not really accessible for withdrawal until the account has been in place for five years. The sector ETF strategy is one that needs time to play out and five years seems adequate, so it’s a nice fit.

We hope readers find this idea interesting enough to provide feedback, suggestions, criticisms or support. We will be watching to see if this happens and promise to reply as needed. We look forward to a healthy discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHT,VOX,VDC,VDE,VNQ,PG,JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.