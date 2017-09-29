Tesla: From 100% EV Market Share To 0% In 100 Easy Steps

But the Chevy Bolt EV was only the first of 100 just as competent cars that will likely be sold below cost through 2022. This article details the other 99.

Chevrolet Bolt EV was the first car constituting direct competition, and it already had a huge impact of strangling Tesla’s sales in the U.S. market.

The long-range EV car market will see a dramatic ketchup-bottle effect starting around the middle of 2018 and intensifying dramatically in 2020.

If each of these 100 long-range EVs take 1% away from Tesla’s sales, Tesla ends up with zero car sales by the end of 2022.

It is often said about new companies that are trying to enter an existing market with a new product category, that "if we just got 1% of this market, we'd be in tall cotton!" I imagine most venture capitalists hear this theory applied to every gizmo pitched to them daily.

And so it is in the global automobile market, which is currently running at approximately 100 million units per year. If Tesla (TSLA) could only get 1% of this market, that obviously means 1 million units per year, far more than it can produce at its sole final assembly plant in Fremont, CA, and therefore not feasible until some time after 2020 as it would first need to build and optimize an additional factory. Maybe some time in the 2021-2022 range is realistic, if all goes well.

At this point, I can see everyone around the room nodding their heads. "Yeah, 1% of the car market. That sounds reasonable. Why not?"

It sounds so easy, doesn't it? We're just asking for 1%. Who can't spare 1%? It's practically a foregone conclusion.

However, there is another side of this coin, too. Tesla just got its first direct competitor less than one year ago, the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV. I already showed in my article from July 7 that the Bolt EV was pulling close to even with Tesla's Model S and was most likely responsible for strangling Tesla's annual U.S. growth rate down to a most unimpressive 6%, down from its 50% target. That's a major impact from just one car: How The Chevrolet Bolt Strangled Tesla's U.S. Growth Rate Down To Only 6%.

If that's what Tesla's first direct competitor managed to do, what about the next 99 competitors that will be showing up between now and the end of 2022? Let's lay out the practical implication from Tesla getting not just one direct long-distance EV practical car competitor, but also the 99 others that come behind it.

Tesla of course doesn't have anywhere near 100% of the EV market as a whole. As of August 2017, Tesla had 9% plug-in car market share world-wide:

World Top 10 August 2017

However, as of early December 2016 Tesla had effectively 100% of the pure EV market in the sub-category that was over 200 miles of range and in a practical car body that fit at least four people and a respectable amount of luggage. Then came the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Given that markets such as China will be flooded by sub-200 mile range EVs, and because they carry little weight for the U.S. investor who typically sees consumer behavior through the lens of the U.S. consumer, I will disregard the sub-200 mile range EV market and focus strictly on 100% pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVS) that have a range of over 200 miles.

This list below contains the product launches that I am expecting from the major (and in some cases not so major) automakers. Some of these cars will be available in only some geographies, such as Europe and North America, or China plus North America, but all of them are expected to have at least approximately 200 miles of all-electric range. Many of them are part of a manufacturer's plan to have something along the lines of five or ten EVs on the market by 2022 or equivalent.

So with the Chevrolet Bolt EV being Tesla's first 1% hit against it, what are the other 99 cars on the list that are coming behind it?

June 2018: Jaguar i-Pace. Tesla down to 98% market share.

September 2018: Audi eTron. Tesla down to 97% market share.

November 2018: Hyundai Kona EV. Tesla down to 96% market share.

December 2018: Nissan LEAF 230 mile range version. Tesla down to 95% market share.

March 2019: Mercedes EQC. Tesla down to 94% market share.

May 2019: Volvo SPA 60-90 EV. Tesla down to 93% market share.

June 2019: Renault Zoe 200 mile range version. Tesla down to 92% market share.

July 2019: Buick "Crossover Bolt" EV. Tesla down to 91% market share.

August 2019: Audi eTron Sportback EV. Tesla down to 90% market share.

September 2019: Porsche Mission-E. Tesla down to 89% market share.

October 2019: Nissan Crossover EV. Tesla down to 88% market share.

November 2019: MINI EV. Tesla down to 87% market share.

November 2019: Hyundai hatchback EV. Tesla down to 86% market share.

December 2019: Land Rover Road Rover EV. Tesla down to 85% market share.

January 2020: Lynk (Geely/Volvo) EV. Tesla down to 84% market share.

February 2020: Volkswagen ID. Tesla down to 83% market share.

March 2020: Infiniti EV. Tesla down to 82% market share.

April 2020: Ford SUV EV. Tesla down to 81% market share.

April 2020: Fiat hatchback EV. Tesla down to 80% market share.

May 2020: BMW X3 EV. Tesla down to 79% market share.

June 2020: Mercedes EQA. Tesla down to 78% market share.

July 2020: Volvo 40-series EV. Tesla down to 77% market share.

August 2020: Citroen hatchback EV. Tesla down to 76% market share.

August 2020: Chevrolet crossover EV: Tesla down to 75% market share.

September 2020: Audi e-Tron A-Class EV. Tesla down to 74% market share.

September 2020: Honda sedan EV. Tesla down to 73% market share.

October 2020: Volkswagen ID Crozz. Tesla down to 72% market share.

October 2020: Nissan midsize SUV EV. Tesla down to 71% market share.

November 2020: Kia Soul 200 mile range EV. Tesla down to 70% market share.

November 2020: Hyundai midsize sedan EV. Tesla down to 69% market share.

December 2020: Maserati crossover EV. Tesla down to 68% market share.

December 2020: Peugeot crossover EV. Tesla down to 67% market share.

December 2020: Renault compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 66% market share.

January 2021: Porsche SUV EV. Tesla down to 65% market share.

January 2021: Lynk (Geely/Volvo) sedan EV. Tesla down to 64% market share.

February 2021: Hyundai crossover SUV EV. Tesla down to 63% market share.

February 2021: DS hatchback-sedan EV. Tesla down to 62% market share.

March 2021: Genesis crossover SUV EV. Tesla down to 61% market share.

March 2021: Buick large crossover EV. Tesla down to 60% market share.

April 2021: Mitsubishi crossover SUV EV. Tesla down to 59% market share.

April 2021: Audi flagship sedan EV. Tesla down to 58% market share.

May 2021: Kia large SUV EV. Tesla down to 57% market share.

June 2021: Bentley sedan EV. Tesla down to 56% market share.

June 2021: Volvo Polestar sedan EV. Tesla down to 55% market share.

July 2021: Mercedes GLE EV. Tesla down to 54% market share.

July 2021: BMW i-Next. Tesla down to 53% market share.

August 2021: NIO es8. Tesla down to 52% market share.

August 2021: GMC SUV EV. Tesla down to 51% market share.

August 2021: Acura small crossover EV. Tesla down to 50% market share.

September 2021: Honda hatchback EV. Tesla down to 49% market share.

September 2021: Subaru crossover EV. Tesla down to 48% market share.

September 2021: Volkswagen large SUV EV. Tesla down to 47% market share.

October 2021: Volvo Polestar coupe EV. Tesla down to 46% market share.

October 2021: Toyota crossover EV. Tesla down to 45% market share.

October 2021: Ford large SUV EV. Tesla down to 44% market share.

November 2021: Mazda crossover EV. Tesla down to 43% market share.

November 2021: Land Rover SUV EV. Tesla down to 42% market share.

November 2021: Nissan compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 41% market share.

November 2021: Renault midsize MPV EV. Tesla down to 40% market share.

December 2021: Skoda crossover EV. Tesla down to 39% market share.

December 2021: Volvo large SUV EV. Tesla down to 38% market share.

December 2021: Genesis compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 37% market share.

January 2022: Maserati sports sedan EV. Tesla down to 36% market share.

January 2022: Kia compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 35% market share.

January 2022: SEAT crossover EV. Tesla down to 34% market share.

February 2022: Rolls Royce crossover EV. Tesla down to 33% market share.

February 2022: Mercedes compact SUV EV. Tesla down to 32% market share.

February 2022: Honda large SUV EV. Tesla down to 31% market share.

March 2022: Alfa Romeo crossover EV. Tesla down to 30% market share.

March 2022: Peugeot hatchback EV. Tesla down to 29% market share.

March 2022: Hyundai midsize SUV EV. Tesla down to 28% market share.

April 2022: Jeep EV. Tesla down to 27% market share.

April 2022: Infiniti sports sedan EV. Tesla down to 26% market share.

April 2022: Lexus flagship sedan EV. Tesla down to 25% market share.

May 2022: VW Microbus EV. Tesla down to 24% market share.

May 2022: Jaguar sports sedan EV. Tesla down to 23% market share.

June 2022: Lincoln crossover EV. Tesla down to 22% market share.

June 2022: Toyota hatchback EV. Tesla down to 21% market share.

July 2022: Cadillac crossover EV. Tesla down to 20% market share.

July 2022: Porsche large SUV EV. Tesla down to 19% market share.

July 2022: Kia small hatchback EV. Tesla down to 18% market share.

August 2022: Chrysler minivan EV. Tesla down to 17% market share.

August 2022: Ford midsize hatchback EV. Tesla down to 16% market share.

August 2022: Chevrolet Corvett-e. Tesla down to 15% market share.

August 2022: Mitsubishi large SUV EV. Tesla down to 14% market share.

August 2022: Buick compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 13% market share.

September 2022: Mercedes large sedan EV. Tesla down to 12% market share.

September 2022: BMW i5. Tesla down to 11% market share.

September 2022: Honda SUV EV. Tesla down to 10% market share.

September 2022: Skoda compact crossover EV. Tesla down to 9% market share.

October 2022: Genesis large SUV EV. Tesla down to 8% market share.

October 2022: Volkswagen midsize sedan EV. Tesla down to 7% market share.

October 2022: Mazda hatchback EV. Tesla down to 6% market share.

October 2022: Renault midsize sedan EV. Tesla down to 5% market share.

November 2022: Lexus crossover EV. Tesla down to 4% market share.

November 2022: Dodge muscle car EV. Tesla down to 3% market share.

November 2022: Audi compact SUV EV. Tesla down to 2% market share.

December 2022: Acura crossover EV. Tesla down to 1% market share.

December 2022: BMW i7. Tesla down to 0% market share.

December 2022: Nissan sedan-hatchback EV. Tesla down to negative 1% market share.

December 2022: Mercedes midsize sedan-hatchback EV. Tesla down to negative 2% market share.

Okay, so I overshot a bit, with Tesla ending up with less than zero -- but you get the point: So, just like that, Tesla's market share was down to zero by the end of 2022. That's approximately a year after Tesla's second final car assembly plant was supposed to open.

And that's where the Tesla story ended.

Postscript: Some will surely ask, what's the uncertainty in this list? Does it overestimate or underestimate what is likely going to unfold, in terms of all of these long-range EVs?

For 2018, there is very little uncertainty. In terms of significant EVs hitting the ground in dealerships, we know what's locked-in to the tune of a month or two in most cases.

For 2019, the uncertainty begins. We know some cars fairly well, such as the Volvo and Mercedes EQC. Others are just a matter of exact timing, such as the Nissan LEAF 230 mile range version, which could slip from late 2018 into early 2019. But we may still see some surprises starting in the second half of 2019, with cars we had not yet anticipated. Bottom line: Upside is much more likely than downside.

For 2020, there is plenty of upside. I have not even taken into consideration a long list of new EV companies, such as Fisker, Lucid Motors, Faraday Future or Karma. Of the new companies, I have only counted NIO -- because it's well-financed -- and Lynk & Co, which is owned by Geely and is effectively a sister company to Volvo. I also haven't counted Geely itself, the parent company brand. Bottom line: Tons of upside for 2020, and very little, if any, downside.

2021 and 2022: As you may have gathered from my comments on 2020, this upside potential only grows exponentially for 2021 and 2022. I have taken a discount to public statements from companies such as Volkswagen and Mercedes, as they are implying at least 10 EVs by 2022. General Motors and Ford (F) have been very quiet and have not revealed much of any of their plans, so you can imagine the upside there. FCA (FCAU) will also unveil its long-term plan during the first half of 2018, when will learn more about its EV plans for 2019-2022.

Therefore, while this list gives a good indication about the "ketchup bottle effect" in terms of new long-range EVs entering the market 2018-2022, it is likely going to prove very conservative. When all the chickens are counted in 2022, the number will most likely be materially higher. So you should view this list as a "worst-case, bare-bones" minimum, not the most likely outcome.

In any case, if each of these cars take only 1% of Tesla's sales… well, Tesla ends up with zero sales by the end of 2022. Aside from Tesla's lack of profitability itself -- even when it is functioning in almost zero direct competition today -- this is the core of the long-term bear thesis on Tesla. You can file this story and look at it again at the end of 2022, and you can judge for yourselves to what degree it was accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long FCAU and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.