BlackBerry: Trend-Reversing Numbers, But...

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) closed up over 13% on the day due to enthusiasm over the FQ2 results. The mobile software and services company easily beat analyst estimates though questions mount regarding the quality of the beat.

The stock failed to maintain the highs of the day suggesting some consternation over the numbers as the market absorbed them. BlackBerry still trails the highs from earlier this year.

The first view of FQ2 results are best viewed in context of the historical revenue trends for the quarter. Jon Erlichman of the Business News Network succinctly summarizes the horrible revenue trend at BlackBerry via this tweet. The company has seen a massive collapse in revenues year after year.

Of course, investors need to review the sequential trends in quarterly revenues to watch for a bottom. BlackBerry has transitioned to a software and services company from mobile devices, making the sequential trend more important to analyze the future value of the stock.

For FQ2, non-GAAP revenues were $249 million, actually up from $244 million in the previous quarter. BlackBerry has finally shown signs of stable revenues and a reversal in the massive declines of the past five years.

While this trend is positive, the software and services segments didn't see much of a bounce. Enterprise Software and Services and BlackBerry Technology Services divisions saw revenues that were virtually flat YoY and QoQ. These segments that include key QNX and Radar solutions are not gaining any traction.

The only gains came from IP Licensing where revenues reached $56 million, up from $32 million in the previous quarter. Most of the revenue growth came from hardware partners shipping devices with software licenses from BlackBerry. The jump in this revenue bucket comes from the corresponding decline in handheld device sales. A level of normalization is needed in these categories to make comparisons worthwhile.

Even worse, the CEO and the company confirmed that software revenues are still only expected to grow 10% to 15% for the year after growing 26% in the 1H of the year. The solid revenue beat in the quarter isn't expected to repeat in the next couple of quarters.

So despite some big reversals of horribly negative trends, BlackBerry is still stuck trying to generate positive momentum. The company only produced a $0.05 EPS in the quarter with limited forecasted growth.

The stock has an enterprise value of $4.4 billion based on net cash of $1.9 billion. BlackBerry trades at roughly 4.6x sales estimates and a rather large P/E multiple with limited expectations for suddenly large profits going forward.

The key investor takeaway is that my previous investment recommendation held. BlackBerry was a solid buy for those that bought that quick dip below $8.50 on August 21. The upside still appears limited until the company can prove consistent software growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.