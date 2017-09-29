Home Capital Group: A Solid Investment Going Forward

Overview

Recent developments

As most people know, it’s been a rocky ride for Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) stock investors recently. Some investors have lost dearly and others have done quite well if they bought just at the right time this year. This year saw Home Capital Group supplied with a $2 Billion line of credit from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) coupled with a $400 million equity investment as well. It only took Home Capital Group a few months to repay the line of credit to Berkshire Hathaway.

On August 3rd a long time veteran of the financial services and mortgage industry, Yousry Bissada, 57 jointed the mortgage lender as new CEO to replace the fired CEO, Martin Reid, after it became clear he failed to disclose that some mortgage brokers were submitting fraudulent documents.

In the summer of 2017 the Ontario Securities Commission approved a small $12.5 million settlement with Home Capital Group and the managers after all parties admitted to knowing of fraud within the mortgage portfolio dating back to 2014. The managers and Home Capital admitted they broke securities law by putting off disclosing the outcome of the investigation to shareholders. On September 12, 2017 the shareholders rejected a second tranche investment from Berkshire Hathaway that would have increased Berkshire’s ownership from 19.9% to 38.4%. It would have been illogical for the shareholders to vote yes since a lot of the liquidity issues have been resolved earlier in the year and the only outcome from the investment by Berkshire would have been a dilution of shares for current investors.

Recent insider trading

As can be seen above, every insider transaction from May to August has been a purchases order, this includes Berkshire.

There can always be a debate as to why someone might sell shares-either they doubt future earnings prospects for a company or they are liquidating to re-balance a diversified portfolio. Either reason to sell is legit and debatable to which one it is. But there is basically only one good reason to buy a stock-because you feel it will have a good return in the future. The current insider trading active is a positive signal.

Quality of managers

Yousry Bissada, the new CEO has been in the industry for decades. Recently he laid out his vision for the company to “be the first choice for depositors, borrowers and brokers”. He has held senior roles at TD Canada Trust (TD) and CIBC (CM) specifically within the mortgage divisions and he was the CEO of Filogix-a service provider in the mortgage sector. He has also had some notable roles as CEO of Kanetix-an insurance tech company, and served as Director and chairman of a few other mortgage lenders.

Brenda Eprile, one of the directors of Home Capital recently said to the CBC, “Bissada has proven his ability to balance an entrepreneurial culture with operational and regulatory discipline”. He has had many roles within the mortgage industry and all I am able to find is positive results from his efforts. I was not able to find any misdeeds that may hinder shareholder trust. Overall I think his leadership is exactly what Home Capital Group needs at a time like this.

In a recent interview published in Canadian Mortgage Trends, Bassada clearly mentions he has “Zero” tolerance for any kind of fraudulent behavior. His goal is to get the right kind of culture into the company. He’s looking for people that are “customer focused”, “understand the value of mortgage brokers to our life” and also “understand the value of deposit brokers to our life”. Personally I like his approach to balance in what is valued. All three-brokers, customers, depositors-are very important to a mortgage company like Home Capital.

Valuation-Fundamental

Based on market ratios available the company is fairly valued. The current forward P/E ratio is 9.00 with the justified ratio at 12.5 there is some room to grow. If it were to climb to 12.5 that would be more than a 30% increase in the price. Price-to-sales in the market is 3.06 vs. the 2.24 that is justified by the formula and the price-to-book value of 0.64 vs. the justified 0.49 is not much of a difference. Over all the company is fairly valued by the market currently, if not a bit undervalued.

Valuation-Relative

Looking at this from a relative perspective again we see a company has many of its important metrics desirable vs. being undesirable. Once again, it does not appear any of these metrics are a home run for undervalued vs. overvalued but it’s good to see most of these metrics fall in the desirable range. The P/E ratio is desirable with 14.7 compared to the average of 17 in the comparison group and the P/S being another important metric is desirable at 1.94 vs the average of 2.99.

Potential opportunities

There is always lots of potential in an industry that is dominated with just a few large chartered banks. I see the mortgage industry like the fast food industry. We all need to eat and we all need mortgages as well, unless you want to give away a significant portion of your hard earned paycheck to a landlord each month. The mortgage industry is always churning, in good times and in bad times. In bad times people can’t afford it, and sell, or they are foreclosed upon. The next person to buy that property needs a mortgage. In good times people are always looking for better-better car, better vacation, and dare I say better home. The next person to own that home will most likely need a mortgage.

There is talk of higher interest rates coming to Canada. Realistically higher interest rates have already come to Canada with 2 recent rate increases from the Bank of Canada. No reason to fear higher interest rates though. As rates climb, yes, monthly payments should climb as well, that should theoretically limit the size of the whole mortgage, but, I feel the smaller mortgages will be offset with higher interest rates.

Another reason that these latest rate increases will profit the financial institutions most is their tendency to increase rates on mortgages first and slowly increase rates on demand deposits and other fixed income investments second.

Potential Risks

I do see two realistic threats to Home Capital Groups business model proposed by Canada’s banking regulator-Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

More stringent stress test. Whereby potential home buyers that are able to provide a down payment of more than the min. 20% will be required to prove they are able to afford monthly payments that are based on a 2% higher rate than their bank is offering them. This may not seem like a significant amount but in Canada’s two hottest housing markets where prices are-pardon the pun-through the roof, potential borrowers are already stretched thin. Prohibition of co-lending. Co-lending or bundling, is a practice where a subprime lender teams up with a unregulated lender to offer loans past the maximum that people should be allowed to borrow. This has allowed borrowers to put down as little as 10%. In effect, this is allowing people to bypass federal regulation stipulating people with less than 20% get insurance in case of default on their mortgages.

These two points if implemented would make it harder for subprime borrowers to get a mortgage. Overall this would have a negative impact on Home Capital’s business. This is not just me saying that, recently Home Capital came out saying the same in a earnings release, when it reported that these new rules could have a “material impact on its business”.

Recommendation for stock

Over all I think Home Capital Group is a buy. When you are looking at companies that are fairly valued the one thing that will propel a company forward will be the vision and leadership of the CEO. Bissada’s balanced focus on the 3 pillars of the mortgage business-mortgage customer, mortgage brokers and deposit brokers-will be essential for Home Capital Group going forward. If one of those pillars is off you can’t fulfill the other 2. I think the company has someone that will be able to balance growth and compliance. Again, this is one of these industries that are always going to be in demand.

