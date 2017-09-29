AT&T's Good News Comes With A Hidden Disconcerting Admission

However, their willingness to do so signifies some more concerning things about the company's previous merger, with DIRECTV.

I have long been somewhat more skeptical of the prospects for the merger between AT&T (T) and TimeWarner (TWX) than most. Though my skepticism started to ease when the FCC removed itself from the review process earlier this year, I still argued that there was “a non-negligible chance it is blocked.”

Most all other skeptics have given way since then, and now one of the last of them, me, is doing the same. A piece of news this week has finally convinced me that this deal, involving a company that already had one major acquisition blocked and which became the focus of criticism by a man who is now President of the United States, is going through.

Senate Bows Out

On Wednesday, the United States Senate voted 73-21 to confirm the Trump Administration’s nominee for the top anti-trust posting at the Department of Justice. While in and of itself that is simply one of hundreds of senior positions requiring Senate confirmation, this particular confirmation has some implications for one of the biggest stories in US business right now, the merger between one of the biggest corporations in the US and one of the last independent major content providers.

The United States Senate has long been a more important actor in this process than many believed. Unlike the President it has no direct authority over the Department of Justice. But it does decide who runs the Department of Justice, as well as its key departments.

I seriously believed there was a real chance they would try to use that leverage to influence this process, since the AT&T merger is probably one of the few business deals enough Americans have heard of to make polling on it worthwhile. Polls have shown remarkably broad bipartisan opposition to the deal, as high as 64%, with Republicans, independents and Democrats all within a few percentage points of that number.

Anti-Climactic Finish

The vote count at one point almost looked tight. Senator Mike Lee, the Republican from Utah who chaired a subcommittee with jurisdiction over the bill, had already expressed concerns. Senator Susan Collins was also openly questioning the deal. If those two defections had both held, assuming united Democratic opposition, a defeat for a pro-merger candidate actually became possible, with no margin for error left.

The Senate’s leverage may have been exerted in some limited way - the confirmation was held up by Senator Elizabeth Warren, in large part because of concerns of the candidate’s stance on this very issue - but ultimately the Senate decided not to push on the scales.

With the confirmation of a traditional Republican opposed to government intervention in the markets, I no longer see any real way for the Senate to force DOJ to stop the sale. Nor is there any real grounds to believe DOJ will do so on its own initiative.

Won't Lose This Deal Over Brazil

AT&T has hit some stumbling blocks elsewhere, but I don’t see them stopping the deal either. The US is the key national review body here. Although Brazil is now throwing up a new procedural roadblock, citing laws banning co-ownership of distribution and content assets as well as the usual competitive analysis, AT&T simply doesn’t need Brazil like it needs the US market, no offense to Brazil.

As has been widely reported, AT&T is now exploring a sale of the Latin American assets it picked up in the DIRECTV merger, both to speed approval and to reduce the load of the debt burden it is taking on to make this latest acquisition. Those reports, however, have yet to be confirmed publicly by the company itself, which did not offer any asset divestitures in its formal response to the Brazilian government.

Ultimately I’m sure AT&T will try to resolve these concerns without a sale, but it won’t let Brazil’s opposition sink the deal if it comes to choosing between TimeWarner and DIRECTV’s Latin American operations. Given the crucial role TimeWarner’s content plays in AT&T’s strategy going forward, that’s just a no-brainer.

Mexico Remains A Growth Avenue

Even if AT&T proceeds with divestitures as a last resort, not all of Latin America’s operations will be lost. Brazil is the one forcing such a move if it happens, and at that point AT&T might decide to offload a lot of other operations at the same time, since the satellites that talk to Brazil are usually the same ones transmitting to a lot of other Latin American countries. So a bundle of national footprints is certainly possible.

Mexico’s government, however, has now approved the merger. With the Mexican government not requiring any divestitures, AT&T is reported to be determined to hold onto those DIRECTV assets, one way or the other.

This report seems highly credible to me. Mexico is the northernmost market in Latin America, so presumably there is less operational overlap with the satellites. It has also become an increasingly pivotal piece of AT&T’s strategy, both in wireless and media. With Mexican approval also in the bag, AT&T’s North American-focused strategy integrating wireless, wireline, satellite and media operations is starting to take shape.

But There Are Concerns

There is one thing about this news, however, that should prove a little disconcerting to AT&T bulls. For some time now, I and a few other AT&T bears have been arguing that whatever the benefits of this latest merger, the last merger with DIRECTV was going to be revealed as a rather expensive mistake.

There was never any question that the free cash flow boost DIRECTV provided was going to boost performance in the short-term. But over the long term, I saw the massive exposure the deal gave AT&T to the decline of traditional Pay-TV in the US as a major new vulnerability.

I still hold that view, but it hasn’t proven popular. One of the rebuttals that was pushed back on it was that DIRECTV was more than just an American operation. It had, so the argument from the bulls went, a massive portfolio of Latin American assets it could leverage for growth going forward.

Those are, of course, the very same assets AT&T is now reportedly set to put on the sales block if need be. And even if Brazil ultimately settles for something less than divestiture, the mere fact that management is so willing to part with them offers some indication of just how big a “major growth driver” they really are.

In truth, I was never really convinced by this argument - the US currently accounts for close to 40% of total global Pay-TV spending, so a decline there is unlikely to be balanced out by growth elsewhere - but whatever confidence bulls were taking from it ought to be shaken, at least a little bit, by the ease with which these assets are now being deemed expendable, to pull of yet another debt-fueled merger.

Investment Recommendation

I continue to believe AT&T has massive exposure to US cord-cutting, as well as pricing pressure in wireless. As such, despite being rather optimistic about the TimeWarner merger’s impact on the company, I do not recommend going long. Nor, at its high dividend yield, do I recommend opening a short. For now, I would simply stay away

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.