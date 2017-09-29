The Next Rate Hike Will Bring A Recession

This signal has preceded every recession since 1955 (actually it's called 13 out of the last 9 recessions, but more on that later).

The odds for a rate hike at the December 13th FOMC meeting now stand at 76.4%. Unless something terrible happens in the interim, the Fed will hike. Which is interesting as according to an indicator developed by Morgan Stanley (MS), a recession is likely to follow in around 17 months time.

This is how their indicator works.

We propose a new framework that identifies a threshold between the fed funds rate and the 10-year Treasury yield (we call it FFR/10-year threshold). In a rising fed funds rate environment, the threshold is breached when the fed funds rate touches/crosses the lowest level of the 10-year Treasury yield in that cycle. When this occurs, the risk of a recession in the near future is significant. Our framework has successfully predicted all recessions since 1955 with an average lead time of 17 months. Furthermore, our framework predicted several recessions before the yield curve inversion point and, therefore, serves as a more effective tool in predicting recessions. That is, with our framework, we do not need to wait for the yield curve to invert to predict a recession.

In effect, it is an early warning system, and a slight improvement on waiting for the yield curve to invert (which missed two recessions and also takes longer to trigger). Let's look in more detail.

The lowest 10 year yield in the current monetary cycle was 1.36% on July 5th 2016 (my data says 1.325%, but the difference shouldn't matter). So when the fed funds rate is raised from the current 1.25% to 1.5%, the indicator triggers.

So how reliable is this indicator? I must say I chuckled when I read it called 13 of the last 9 recessions since 1955. It's a bit like a perma-bear who has called 10 of the last 2 market tops.

But actually the 4 signals which didn't lead to a recession still led to an interesting development. They led to a shift in Fed policy from raising rates to lowering them with an average lead in time of 8 months.

This is how the signal fared at predicting recessions.

The logic behind the trigger is fairly simple.

...typically, the Fed starts raising interest rates when the economy enters expansion. Naturally, a recession comes after an expansion phase and therefore a rising fed funds rate environment is a better policy stance to utilize in recession predictions, which is the objective of the threshold framework. The 1980 recession is an exception as the next recession (the 1981-1982 recession) started within a year of the ending month of the 1980 recession. Therefore, a rising fed funds rate represents a change in the monetary policy stance and the FOMC's expectations about the strength (whether the business cycle is in an expansionary phase) of the economy. By the same token, the 10-year yield's lowest level in a cycle serves as an inflection point in the market's expectations about the economic outlook and monetary policy stance. That is, market participants are not looking for safety in Treasuries, which reduces Treasuries' demand and consequently leads to a rise in their yields, all else equal. Furthermore, financial markets are also expecting a better economic outlook (perhaps the beginning of an expansionary phase) and a change in the policy stance, such as an increase in the fed funds rate, in the near future. Basically, both policy makers and market participants are expecting a better economic outlook and, therefore, the rising fed funds rate and lowest 10-year yield level are inflection points and help to predict recessions.

Basically it is saying the economy is currently in an expansionary phase and therefore a recession must logically follow at some point. The triggers are an attempt to refine the timing, but with recessions coming anywhere from 6 to 34 months after the signal, or not at all, we should take it with a pinch of salt.

Conclusions

While the accuracy of the signal seems quite impressive, the conclusions for an investor are less so. We can say a recession is likely in 6 to 34 months time (if the Fed does indeed raise rates in December). If a recession doesn't come, then the Fed are likely to at least shift policy and lower rates.

The signal does help to warn of impending change, and long term investors should perhaps look to gradually shift more defensive. That is, if all the talk of asset bubbles and a hawkish Fed weren't warning enough.

