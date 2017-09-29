Abraxas Petroleum: A Safer Explorer/Producer

One of the more interesting E&P firms I have come across lately, thanks to one of my readers suggesting a while back that I look into it, is Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS). Given that it's a low-debt firm that is slated to grow production rather materially (and with little in the way of spending on capex), I figured it would be interesting to dive in and see what kind of cash flow potential, if any, the firm has at current prices and what kind of prospects it offers investors moving forward. Overall, I believe that it makes for a valid prospect for consideration.

Setting the ground rules

Before I dive into the cash flow analysis, allow me to set down the assumptions I'll be using. For starters, I'm going to rely largely on management's guidance for production and capex spending for 2017 through 2019. You can see in the image below that management expects capex spending this year to be $120 million ($10 million of which is in shares), while 2018 and 2019 should total $90 million per year.

What's fascinating about this is that such a small amount of capex will result in some pretty big upside in terms of production. If management is correct regarding its assumptions, then production will grow from 2.92 million BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) in 2017 to 4.20 million BOE next year. In 2019, we can expect output of around 4.65 million boe. This all implies an annual production growth rate of 26.2% which means that, if management wanted to focus more on cash flow today, they could always reduce spending and still see production rise or even remain flat. That added flexibility is appealing.

In addition to this, I am going to assume that lease operating expenses average $7 per BOE in perpetuity, that production taxes average 8.7%, and that cash general and administrative costs (which will likely fall relative to production) will average $3.58 per boe. Debt is assumed to remain unchanged, as are the terms of that debt, while oil prices should average $51.48 per barrel and natural gas prices will average $3 per Mcf. Differentials for oil and gas are assumed to average $5.17 per barrel and $1.50 per Mcf moving forward, while hedges are expected to remain unchanged.

Cash flow should improve

After incorporating my aforementioned assumptions, I was able to create the table below. If the numbers provided by management are accurate and if my own assumptions are fair, then the picture facing Abraxas for this year isn't all that great. Management should, if all goes according to plan, see cash outflows of $48.28 million for all of 2017 under my various assumptions. This is a pretty large outflow, especially when you consider the fact that the firm as a whole is valued at only $322.78 million.

Thanks to growing production and a $20 million cash reduction in capex in 2018 and 2019 compared to this year, the picture should improve, though. Based on my model, cash inflows at current prices should average $0.63 million in 2018 while they should average $13.27 million the year after. This suggests that management should be alright, but they would be wise to do one (or more) of three things: either they must be willing to cut back on capex at some point, or they must be able to reduce costs or grow production even more than expected (but this last scenario may not be possible).

Another option is that we could wait for energy prices to recover further, as appears to be happening right now. I do believe that there's a good basis for a bullish oil thesis right now. Global inventories appear to be falling nicely, led recently by the US. Demand for oil and oil products is high, likely higher than many have suggested. In addition to this, with the exception of a massive housing bubble in China that could throw the markets into chaos should something turn south there, I haven't seen anything that might result in a material recession or depression that would impact the global economy (though that doesn't mean something isn't brewing in a place I haven't seen).

With negative cash flow for this year and modest cash flow next year and in 2019, you might be wondering why I'm interested in Abraxas. Simply put, it's the potential of the firm. Despite the fact that debt at the business is quite low at the moment, which means that the chance of bankruptcy is slim (pretty much confined to a scenario where energy markets tank hard for a long period of time or a scenario where fraud is taking place), there's the benefit of the company's flexibility when it comes to spending. It's highly probable that management could slash spending and rake in cash for the next three years.

In addition to that, though, the upside potential for the firm, should energy prices rise, could be pretty attractive. In the table below, you can see what the financial condition for the firm would be for this year, next year, and 2019, if oil prices averaged $60 per barrel and natural gas prices averaged $3 per Mcf moving forward. While I concede that there's pretty much no way oil could average such a high amount for all of this year, next year and beyond is not unreasonable.

If you consider all that is happening, cash flow under this scenario would be $37.88 million in 2019. This implies a price/free cash flow ratio for Abraxas of about 8.5. Normally speaking, I consider this high for an E&P firm in the current environment but the low debt, combined with the fact that management should still be growing output at a nice clip means that it wouldn't be unreasonable for a company like Abraxas to be worth 10 to 12 times, if not more, free cash flow. This would imply a per-share value on the business of between $2.33 and $2.80 for 2019. That's quite a bit higher than today's mark of $1.95 and, as I said, this number has the potential to grow if cash flow becomes stronger and/or if management can do a little financial engineering.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, in a case where energy prices are expected to rise, it wouldn't be unreasonable to anticipate attractive prospects for shares of Abraxas. The company should be cash flow negative under existing conditions, but with a strong balance sheet and the ability to see its bottom line grow from any number of changes, it could be a good play to consider if you like energy but don't like the higher debt that other firms come loaded with. Sure, Abraxas is unlikely to make you rich, but it could be a nice play for more conservative energy investors.

