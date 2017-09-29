Micron: The Highest High In 15 Years

Supportive factors are semiconductor market to grow 16.8% year-on-year in 2017 to top $400 billion, as Gartner anticipates 52% growth in the memory market.

Review of concerns regarding possible future global oversupply and its affect on Micron's revenue and market share.

Micron hits 15-year high after Q4 17 earnings, but is the upturn sustainable when the stock has a history of extreme whipsaws due to demand cyclicality in the memory market?

Will The Upturn Last?

After generating approximately $5.50 per share for short sellers between June and August 2017, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) resumed its upward climb on the heels of its outstanding fiscal Q4 17 earnings, hitting a 15-year high in the process. Here we look at the drivers of this commendable performance, and ask if the stock, which has a history of extreme whipsaws, will likely now enjoy a sustained upturn.

Micron surpassed Wall Street's revenue expectations in Q4 by approximately $200 million and eclipsed an EPS estimate of $1.38 to produce a per share result of $2.02. This achievement generated a boost for the semiconductor sector as a whole the day following announcement. Micron was among the outstanding performers, and climbed 8.5% after a sizable upward gap on open.

The chart illustrates a vacuum crash in the price of Micron stock commencing in early 2015, which punished investors as Micron fell as a correlated result of a downturn in the highly cyclical memory market. Such extreme collapses in the company's share price have chastened investors and produced a level of reticence in subscribing to the stock.

Concerns Regarding Global Oversupply

A review of the status of factors previously dragging on Micron to produce the earlier stock decline is helpful in order to make an estimate of the sustainability of the recent upturn.

Analysts had voiced concerns regarding possible future global oversupply of memory chips stemming from increased production by Micron's competitors, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix Inc., and by China. The Chinese government in 2014 stated that their goal was for China to become self-sufficient in semiconductors, with a very substantial budget allocated for memory production, thereby implicitly announcing their intention to get into Micron's wheelhouse.

As a part of this plan, the Chinese government has required Samsung, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and SK Hynix to expand their memory production in fabs in China in order to preserve their access to the Chinese market, the largest semiconductor market in the world. China represented 44.2% of the global demand for chips in 2016, as reported by Gartner, with only a small proportion of that demand satisfied by Chinese producers.

Possible Damaging Affect

In a dual-pronged policy thrust, the Chinese government also has undertaken attempts to acquire foreign memory companies and to enter into technology-sharing partnerships with others. As analysts ruminated aloud on the possible damaging affect these developments might have on the stock, Micron fell below key support levels in August 2017 to as low as $26.85.

However, it has materialized that most of the target companies have declined Chinese advances, or have been subject to government-imposed prohibitions on the proposed agreements on the grounds of national security and protection of IP rights.

Insofar as progress on the ground in China is concerned, the process of building memory production facilities in that country has been slow, with China thought to lack the necessary IP and technology skills at this juncture. National spending on planned memory projects is also expected to take place more in 2018 than in 2017.

Moved Onto Medium Term Horizon

As a consequence, concerns about the threat to Micron's market share and revenue of global oversupply has been moved by many analysts onto the medium-term horizon, with attention to near-term revenue performance by the company being given a higher weighting in their valuation of the stock.

In this regard, a reassuring aspect of Micron's financial performance over recent quarters has been the improvement they have demonstrated in raising their average selling prices, and this in turn indicates they have been selling into strengthening demand. Goldman Sachs estimates that the DRAM market is consolidating and firming.

Additional confirmation of the likelihood of continuing healthy demand is that a Gartner report projects that the semiconductor market is expected to achieve 16.8% year-on-year growth in 2017, to top $400 billion in value. Gartner anticipates 52% growth in the memory market in 2017.

Disruptive Innovational Change

Crucially, operating in Micron's favor is the rising demand for memory represented by the exponential growth in AI and machine learning applications across many industries, with increasing volumes of data needing to be processed at ever greater speeds. Micron will serve the high-bandwidth memory (NYSE:HBM) customers of this sector, where HBM technology is essential to reduce power draw and maximize performance.

Micron is "already shipping automotive-grade low-power DDR (LPDDR) memories to multiple automotive customers," according to a company statement, and plans to deliver high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory products for automotive applications.

To compliment these positive indications for the medium term, and to affirm its faith in its revenue prospects in both DRAM and NAND, Micron increased its capital expenditure allocation across both segments to $7.5 billion for 2018, an increase of $1.5 billion over 2017. The DRAM market provides 66% of sales revenue, and NAND provides 30% of Micron sales. Both DRAM and NAND supply is currently constrained and continues to firm markets. This increase in capex should be taken by investors as a vote of confidence in its own future by the company.

Although historically Micron's capex increases have coincided with market peaks in demand, the essential difference here is that the company is on the cusp of disruptive innovational change with the advent of the AI market and its ever multiplying number of applications across a proliferating number of industries. The magnitude and implications of this generational change are certainly great enough to very possibly reduce the degree of cyclicality Micron has experienced in its markets previously, and by correlation in its share price.

Conclusions

The phenomenon which is AI, with the exponential growth it promises across many industries' applications, may go far to establish smoother growth for Micron, and make it less subject to cyclical swings in demand and consequently in its share price.

As immediate concerns about global oversupply stemming largely from Chinese government policies recede, the changes AI will bring to memory demand patterns, the volume of demand, and the consistency of that demand may come to represent insulation for Micron from the vagaries of markets of years gone by.

Also, the cutting edge technology of memory products produced for AI applications may go some way to further distance Micron from the current level of technological ability at the disposal of China, thereby bulwarking the company's market position.

For these reasons, the present upturn in Micron's share price appears sustainable for the foreseeable future.

