No, Chevron Is Not About To Cut Its Dividend (Yet)

There are reasons to be bearish on Chevron. An imminent dividend cut is not one of them.

Like many investors, I was rather surprised when an article in my inbox posited that Chevron (CVX) could very well cut its dividend. Of course, when an investor is faced with this possibility about any company he is invested in, he must weigh the evidence to see if it is indeed plausible.

When one does this, while substantiation for such an assertion is at least in the same zip code as reality, here is the rationale for why that original thesis is in error for the foreseeable future.

Understand the Business

There is a bit more to it than to say that Chevron must engage in spending "loads of capital just to maintain the current competitive advantage". Oil companies must spend loads of capital in order to survive. It all boils down to a metric called the reserve replacement ratio. To ensure longevity, this number must stay at 100 or greater. Anything under that means they are producing more than what they find. If this carries on for long enough, an oil company will by default become smaller.

The problem is that for oil companies, the trope "[t]he easy money has already been made" is actually true. Jed Clampett is not walking through the door again. A mature market means that companies must go up the risk scale (deepwater/offshore, Middle East drilling, etc.) in order to replace their reserves. If that wasn't enough, governments the world over (including Chevron's own) have progressively become more shameless in their tactics to separate money from the people who earned it.

If that wasn't enough, oil companies, contrary to the blatherings of demagogues, don't get to set the price of oil. Conversely, oil companies engage in capital and exploration projects for years in the making and have no assurance that the price of oil will be above the break-even price when they come online.

When the price of oil fell off a table in late 2014, Chevron was still waiting for a number of their projects in various stages of development to start production - Gorgon, a LNG (liquified natural gas) project in Australia, Jack St. Malo and Big Foot (deepwater, Gulf of Mexico), and Angola LNG, etc. putting them in a rather precarious position. One could just shutter the doors and preserve cash, sure, but Chevron, Exxon (XOM) or Conoco Phillips (COP) do not get the luxury of suspending or disengaging in projects simply because the financial blogger community belly-aches that they are too capital-intensive.

In Chevron's case, the decision was rightly made to continue bringing projects to fruition, and then have the amount they were spending on those respective projects be the savings in capital expenditures.

Chevron is fitting in very nicely with the other oil majors in reducing capital expenditures in order to rightly size in and to this environment.

Why This Matters

Chevron has for better or worse backed itself into a corner, in that not only a stable but a growing dividend is of great strategic importance. Dividend Aristocracy is important status, and the list criteria doesn't much care for the "cyclical" excuse.

With these savings in capital expenditures and more efficiency, Chevron now has the capability to be free cash flow positive with oil at $50/bbl, even after the dividend has been paid.

In a perfect world, of course we would want all our companies to always be able to pay for shareholder dividends with free cash flow. But for cyclical companies tied to the price of a commodity that can and has dropped at a moment's notice, this just isn't realistic. Dynamic break-even prices, geopolitical situations and even weather can have an impact on profits of oil companies, and mammoths very seldom turn on a dime.

About That Dividend

Management has time and again reiterated its seriousness about keeping the beloved streak intact. But if oil prices stay where they are, the more prudent thing for management to do would be to sacrifice dividend growth for the sake of deleveraging their balance sheet - something they are in desperate need of doing.

However, as bad as it looks, Chevron's balance sheet is still relatively clean in relation to its peers.

As previously mentioned, Chevron's free cash flow situation is improving. The gap between "cash dividends paid" and "free cash flow" is getting increasingly smaller.

As bad as the times have been during this generational low in the price of oil, if Chevron had needed to cut its dividend, it would have already done so. Since it hasn't, it is safe to come to the conclusion that it won't until it has to. If free cash flow covers the dividend, all is well. But if projections are off, oil prices fall, or another cost overrun causes them to spend more in capex than they intended, then investors can fully expect Chevron to tap into the credit market again to keep the dividend going. It is up to each individual investor to decide how offensive they view this to be. But there is no danger of a cut until Chevron must choose between its dividend and its credit rating. Frankly, we are a long way from that possibility.

About That Dividend Growth

To be fair, management is trying to thread a really tight needle between keeping a relatively pristine balance sheet, navigating massive capital expenditures and keeping income investors happy. There is a risk that doing so many things at one time will lead to not doing any one thing well.

In my view, this is certainly the case for dividend growth in the coming years. Due to the lack of clarity about the business environment and Chevron's lack of control over the underlying commodity, my prediction is that management will do the absolute minimum requirement in order to keep the streak intact for the foreseeable future.

This means no dividend increase for 2017, a penny for Q4 18, nothing for 2019, and another penny for Q4 2020. It all adds up to a dividend picture like this.

The Story Has Changed...

Even though in my view, the dividend is not in any real danger of being cut for the foreseeable future, I am no longer a bull on the oil sector in general, and Chevron in particular.

1) That dividend growth picture.

If my prediction for Chevron's dividend growth were to hold - and this is the most likely most prudent option - dividend growth would be a cumulative 3.8% since 2014, and 2.1% cumulative since 2015, respectively. What Chevron investors are left with is a dividend growth rate not keeping up with inflation, but which currently yields ~3.6%. Frankly, there are better options.

2) That tunnel is closer than I thought.

Ever since the genesis of electric vehicles, I have been of the opinion that it would take a generation at least for there to be a tipping point. While in my opinion this would remain true in a free market society, I surprisingly underestimated government overreach. France, Germany, Norway, India and the Netherlands have all announced plans to ban internal combustion engines, which would vastly curtail fossil fuel usage. China now imposes limits on how many new cars are registered in major cities; Neighborhood Electric Vehicles are exempt. And the only thing missing from the United States following suit is a new administration, which could come soon rather than later.

3) That share price.

Multiple sources indicate that at these prices, Chevron is at least fully valued, if not overly so.

S&P Capital IQ is $108.40.

Morningstar is $106.00.

To bring in the dividend discount model, assuming a 7% cost of capital, dividend growth would need to be 3% or 3.4% to justify the above FV or current price, respectively. As previously stated, I view neither as doable.

Moreover, CVX appears overvalued in relation to itself and its peers.

Chevron's dividend is safe. However, this is only true in the near-term in current conditions. In the long-term, more caveats must be added on.

CVX is one of my two remaining holdovers from when I converted from a trader to a dividend growth investor in 2015. Due to the anemic dividend growth I am predicting into the future as well as the current value of the shares in relation to what they are actually worth, I most likely will open the fourth quarter by eliminating my stake to eventually go for greener pastures outside of the cyclical and commodity realm. I will keep you posted.

Thanks so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

