MAM Software Group's (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day. And welcome to MAM Software Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Carbonara. Please go ahead, sir.

James Carbonara

Thank you. Good morning and once again welcome to MAM Software’s fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Callahan, MAM Software’s Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to introduce Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group. Mike, please proceed.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, James. Good morning and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. As expected, fiscal 2017 was the year we've investing in product developments and laying a framework for growth in 2018 and beyond. By enlarge, we executed successfully against our business and financial performance to deliver our intended results for the year entering fiscal 2018 we increasing momentum. Our teams are extremely productive in terms of product development and pipeline growth. We have made significant progress on our large development projects and we successfully implemented several large new customers, SaaS and perpetual and closed multiple perpetual lines of transactions in the fourth quarter to deliver strong quarterly results.

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $8.3 million representing growth of 7% on a constant currency basis when compared to the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1.8 million and $5.1 million for the full year which was ahead of our guidance of $4.1 million to $4.6 million. Our UK business delivered full year revenue growth of 4% on a constant currency basis and our U.S. business, delivered growth of 21%.

Our Software-as-a-Service or SaaS business grew again in the quarter as customers continue to transition to our cloud-based solutions. Revenue in this portion of our business increased 15% for the fiscal 2016 or 26% on a constant currency basis. Our Data-as-a-Service or DaaS business decreased 1% on a constant currency basis mainly due to the timing of UK holidays. A component of our DaaS offering in the UK is a pay for click license playbook. So fewer working days in a month will have an impact on revenue.

When combined Software-as-a-Service and Data-as-a-Service revenue now represents 56% of total revenues compared to 54% for the prior fiscal year. We expect the expansion of our cloud-based services to continue in fiscal 2018.

Our Autoparts Online customers increased during the quarter and now total 409, up 4% from last quarter with 4,095 users subscribing to the service, up 3% from the prior period. At the same time, our Autowork Online customer base grew to 2,932 subscribers as of June 30, 2017, a 2% increase year-over-year.

As we have reported for the last several quarters, successfully executing on our large project development work for VAST Online and Goodyear remains a top priority for the business.

For independent Goodyear dealers, we are pleased to announce the first location will go live in October and the second to go live will follow shortly thereafter. Whilst this means we missed the prior target of September, it is still a significant milestone for our business, it has taken significant undertaking to manage this large complex project and get to this position, building the product from the ground up is the largest project that MAM has undertaken and has included a number of sizable changes in scope that have led to timeline changes. The collaboration between our development team and Goodyear could be critical towards reaching this point. This timing is also important as we are entering our busy season to trade shows and opportunities to showcase the product.

For the Goodyear retail locations, additional requirements have been identified during the testing phase and will most likely lead to pushing back the status of file updates for the retail locations. Our current expectation is the product will be ready before the end of the calendar year but the holiday season may impact the start of pilot and push it into January. The reality is that we are getting very close now and despite the additional work that has been identified and required, we are pleased with the products that we have created in collaboration with Goodyear and the commitment being shown from both teams to getting the product right, delivering it successfully has never been stronger.

As I have previously mentioned, VAST Online and our project with Goodyear have received a lot of attention in the industry and over the last 12 months during which time we've been approached and have discussions with a number of parties about potential opportunities for VAST Online both here in North America and in Europe. Some of those opportunities were not a good fit for us. And others have continued with a successful rollout with good year which is understandable but we're also seeing some parties willing to progress decisions in advance Goodyear rolling out. All of these cushions have been beneficial as we received valuable feedback about our product itself and we now have a level of confidence about VAST Online suitability for the wider market. I am excited about the current VAST Online discussions but also the near-term potential of being able to proactively pursue new opportunities to sell VAST Online for the general automotive aftermarket.

Thorough 2017 our partnership with ALLDATA that continued to develop and was the contributor to our progress in North America.

Customer numbers and revenues continue to increase each moment and contributed to the growth in recurring revenues in our North American business.

On fiscal 2017 the year-over-year growth in recurring revenue was 129% and our total number of customers increased 74%. I remain optimistic about the future prospects for our relationship with ALLDATA, as a reminder ALLDATA are owned by AutoZone and they are a leading provider of manufacturer service and repair information and shop management software for the automotive repair and collision industries. ALLDATA has more than 100,000 subscribers in North America and a growing presence in Europe.

Our strategic objectives remain unchanged. In the near term, we are focusing our resources on expanding our SaaS revenues derived from cloud-based delivery and increasing brand awareness to expand our presence in existing markets, especially North America. In fiscal 2017 we demonstrated solid progress in pursuit of this strategic objective in North America and we expect this positive trend to continue in fiscal 2018.

Moving on to another area of strategic focus for our business and that is the development of our data service solution Autocat for the American market. Autocat is an electronic auto parts catalog that helps our wholesale and retail customers, as well as customers involved in the service and repair of vehicles to identify and sell auto parts.

The majority of passage and light commercial vehicle distributors and the most service and repair operators use an electronic catalogue to identify autoparts. Autocat is a key component to our product portfolio in the U.K. where we have created value for our customers by tightly integrating the products with our Autoparts and Autowork Online business management solutions. In the UK today, we have in excess of 10,000 end users, the vast majority of which used the product in conjunctions with our business management software solutions.

Our strategy for North America is to replicate the UK model, creating value through integration. Autocat will be integrated with our Autopart, VAST and VAST Online business management software solutions. As I have previously mentioned we're working with two prominent customers in the U.S. who now have Autocat running in all of their locations. In addition, we have been able to add customers to the beta phase and on the back of this progress we're excited to be in a position of showcasing Autocat at the forthcoming APEX and SEMA shows to premier automotive aftermarket trade events to be held in Las Vegas in late October.

As our Autocat beta customers continue to make progress they will become strong reference point for the product and their support will help further establish the brand in North America. In support of these strategic objectives, we expect an ongoing level of investment in product research and development. Technology refreshment is critical for continued refreshment of our pipeline and continues to test in our marketplace.

And finally, the pursuit of new vertical markets continues to be viewed as an opportunity particularly in the UK, where we promote our trader software to businesses involved in the distribution of building materials.

In Q4, we do see an increase in the level of interest as a result of marketing efforts carried out throughout fiscal 2017. We will begin to rate our profile in fiscal 2018 to address those near-term opportunities as we meet the milestones on our major development projects.

And looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we expect revenue growth to be in the low double digit on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA of between $5.5 million and $6 million.

As a reminder, our business is subject to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations caused by the timing of certain deals and foreign currency rate exchanges. We continue to encourage investors to look through any quarterly variances. I look forward to speaking with everyone in November when we report the results for the first quarter. We are off to a strong start having closed two perpetual deals with a total contract value of $1.5 million.

I will now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer for a detailed review of our financial results for the quarter. Brian?

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. Our detailed results are included in our press release and 10-K, I will review the financial highlights and drivers behind those results.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, consolidated revenues were $8.3 million, a decrease of just over 1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. The system has trend over the last several quarters we continue to experience the impact of currency fluctuations in the pound relative to the U.S. dollar.

On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 7% year-over-year. The average exchange rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year '17 was 1.28 compared to 1.44 for the fourth quarter of last year. The recurring revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to 83% of total revenues as compared to 79% last year. MAM UK's revenues declined 9% year-over-year but increased 3% on a constant currency basis. The result of increased sales and Autowork Online and Autopart Online Products from the transition to Software-as-a-Service or the SaaS model.

MAM North America revenues increased 15% due to overall growth in both SaaS and professional services. We continue to gain traction for the America market by increasing our market share and continue to realize benefits from our key relationships including ALLDATA.

Total SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year or 26% on a constant currency basis. SaaS revenue included Autowork Online revenue fourth quarter of $1.5 million an increase of 11% year-over-year and Autopart Online revenue for the fourth quarter of $925,000 a 23% increase year-over-year. Data-as-a-Service or DaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.2 million a decrease of 9% as reported and a decrease of 1% on a constant currency basis due to the timing of holidays.

At the end of the fourth quarter, MAM's implementation backlog included $1.1 million in annualized revenue for SaaS customers not including ALLDATA or Goodyear and approximately $1.2 million of license professional services revenues from perpetual deals.

Gross profit was 4.5 million or 53.9% of total revenues in the fourth quarter as compared to 4.8 million or 56.7% of total revenues in the prior year. The change in foreign currency rates negatively impacted gross profit by 382,000 as compared to last year. The decrease in margins was primarily attributable to certain perpetual deals in the fourth quarter last year and investments we made during 2017 in infrastructure support the growth.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of 2.9 million were down 20% year-over-year as a result of impact from foreign currently movements, adjustments from annual incentive compensation plans, the timing of commissions and lower bad debt expense. This is partially offset by increased R&D expenses primarily support the new client growth.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was 112,000 as compared to 118,000 last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, adjusted to exclude non-cash stock based compensation or just the EBITDA was 1.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to 1.5 million for the fourth quarter fiscal 2016.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found at the end of the fourth quarter earnings press release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management and investors and an indicator of operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

Turning to the full year results, for fiscal year June 30, 2017, we reported revenue of 31.6 million, a decrease of 1.9% as reported. But on constant-currency basis revenues were up 9%. The average exchange rate for fiscal year 2017 was 1.27 as compared to 1.48 for fiscal year 2016. Recurring revenues for fiscal 2017 increased to 18% of total revenues as compared to 79% last year. Total SaaS revenue increased by 1.6 million or 23% to 8.7 million for fiscal year 2017. Total data-as-a-service revenues decreased by 953,000 or 10% to 8.8 million in fiscal year 2017 but increased a 107,000 or 1% on a constant-currency basis. The gross profit for fiscal 2017 was 17.4 million or 55.1% of total revenues, a decrease of 211,000 compared to the 17.6 million or 54.7% of total revenues reported last year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted gross profits by 1.9 million compared to the same period last year. The increase in gross profit primarily result of higher margin, non-recurring revenues primarily related to Autopart software license deals and increased ALLDATA user counts, pricing, and customization, this was partially offset by increases in professional services headcount and infrastructure to support growth.

Total operating expenses were down 4.5% in fiscal year 2017 primarily due to favorable foreign exchange rates this was partially offset by increased R&D expenses to support the growth and increases in annual incentive plan. Other expenses for fiscal year 2017 of 559,000 was a result of net interest expense on our outstanding debt, and 84,000 of accelerated deferred financing fees from replacing our credit facility. This compares to 59,000 of other expense for fiscal year 2016 which included interest expense of $276,000 and was partially offset by a $217,000 gain from the settlement of vendor liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million for the fiscal year 2017, exceeding the high end of our guidance of $4.1 million to $4.6 million and compared to $5 million for fiscal year 2016.

We ended fiscal year 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 million as compared to $491,000 at June 30, 2016. As of the end of 2017 we had outstanding debt of $8.1 million under our term loan and we had zero outstanding under our $2.7 million revolver. For fiscal year 2017, operating activities generated cash flows of $5.5 million and capital expenditures including capitalized software development cost were $2.8 million as compared to $3 million for fiscal year 2016. The continued investment in capitalized software developments reflects the investment in VAST Online or Autocat+ and price Goodyear which we continue to fund used in operating cash flows.

I would now like to spend some time discussing our outlook for fiscal year 2018. As Mike said earlier, for fiscal 2018, we expect revenue growth in low double digits on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 million and $6 million on a constant currency basis. Our projections are based upon executing on certain key initiatives including rolling our VAST Online to Goodyear and the Automotive aftermarket continued deployment of Autocat North America and continued growth in our SaaS business including our relationship with ALLDATA. We expect to see gross margins decline as we begin to amortize the capitalized software during the fiscal year 2018 that we've been capitalizing throughout the last few years. Excluding the amortization, we expect gross margin to be comparable with fiscal year 2017 since we will need to make additional investments in people and infrastructure to rollout VAST Online and Autocat. We expect to see the margins to improve excluding amortization in fiscal year 2019 as revenue continue to grow and we leverage our infrastructure.

Our total R&D spend includes R&D expense plus capitalized software development cost. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects an increase in R&D expense for 2008 as we reduce the amount of R&D that is been capitalized. So overall, we expect our total R&D spend expense and capitalized to slightly lower in 2018. Although, we expect total R&D spend including the capitalized amount to decrease after fiscal year 2018. The amount of R&D spend will fluctuate overtime as we evaluate the resources that will be needed for new opportunities including the potential ones that Mike previously discussed.

As a reminder, our business is subject to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations plus like timing of certain deals and foreign currency exchange rates. We continue to encourage investors to look through any quarterly variances.

I will now turn the call back over to you Mike?

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, fiscal 2017 was a year of solid progress and accomplishments. The cloud based revenues continuing to grow on a constant currency basis and the rollout of VAST Online and release of Autocat now been just around the corner following many months of project development. I am excited about the opportunities that lay in front of us and I do believe that the investments that we have made and will continue to make are positioning the business for future growth and success.



This concludes our prepared remarks. Once again, I'd like to thank you for taking the time to participate in today's conference call. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So, first just circling back on the customer metrics you had released the Autowork Online I think you mentioned 2932 customer accounts driving that service at that end of the June quarter, is that right?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, that was [indiscernible].

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

And then for Autopart Online was it 409 or was it a different number?

Michael Jamieson

We gave -- 409 was the number of customers and I think we did also talk about the number of users as well.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

What was the number of users?

Michael Jamieson

So, we have 4,095 users that make up 409 customers.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Moving down to just the operating expense line. I think looking at this quarter versus the prior quarter as well as the prior year-over-year quarter it sounds like a very material decline and I think you guys mentioned adjustments to incentive comp plans and timing of commission, can you maybe give a little bit more of a deeper dive on the variance and what do you expect those rates to be going forward for those OpEx lines?

Brian Callahan

Well obviously the timing of commissions have to do with a certain of the deals and when they hit, or see the perpetual license ones, for certain quarter maybe talk of the first quarter this year you see spikes, so there're some timing there, there were some definitely some higher commissions in fourth quarter last year there's just a little bit different mix of perpetual versus SaaS business and as you can imagine we put annual incentive compensation we talked about a lot this year we kind of put in a broader plan focusing employees on the corporate goals and a lot of the incentives to achieve the incentives that we had out there.

So, it's timing throughout the year based on when we think those goals will be achieved, and we make adjustments to those plans as we have that can determine whether those will be achieved or not, so fourth quarter includes some adjustments obviously, as they would in prior years as well, obviously we've got some additional adjustments in Q4 to where those got trued up for the year. So, you saw a little bit of that here but there was a lot just a little things of timing issues, prior year we had certain changes in management organizational expenses that were in there that weren't in there this year.

So, there's just a lot of moving targets I mean moving parts in that number. I think going forward we expect that give or take a couple of $100,000 and then fluctuate quarter-to-quarter. We're going to see that you're going to have timing of accruals, you're going to have timing of certain of those marketing and sales and marketing expenses of the APEX and SEMA gets a lot more expensive in Q1 and Q2.

So, we do expect to see that kind of go up and down based on just the activities that we have throughout the business but overall, we don't think there's going to be material changes from the levels we're at now. We're just going to expect to see some increases based on the activity of the quarters.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So, if I were to kind of look at it on a trailing 12 months basis for those particular line items such as sales and marketing or G&A would kind of expect that to be relatively in line with kind of what you've historically produced as a business and then as we grow revenues you would expect to see some operating leverage but not a tremendous amount, is that the right way to think about it?

Brian Callahan

I think we expect operating leverage, I don’t we expect happening increase the level of expense that we have seen historically, I think we just see some quarter to quarter variances depending on commissions. I mean obviously I would hope the sales and marketing goes up a lot as the commissions go up. Right, so we’re going to be launching products and selling out in the market, obviously there is going to commissions associated with those.

I think infrastructure wise we have what we need, there is always timing of accruals and adjustments and marketing spend. So, we expect to see sales and marketing go up as we expect commissions go up and we expect there will be additional expenses in launching these products. I don’t think we see material shifts, like I said I think sales and marketing was well low in the quarter because of just timing and commissions and obviously we're going to be getting ramped up for our big push into APEX, SEMA and the launch of that line.

I do expect to see some additional sales and marketing expense and just variations in timing on the G&A as different professional fees at certain times like we said accrual adjustments and estimations of annual and comp our quarter to quarter determinations. But besides that, we don’t think on the G&A side there is a ton of additional investment needed for that infrastructure. We should be able to leverage out as we're growing the revenue and we built up what we need to support that.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Fair enough, and if I look back at just kind of the thought process of investing right, I mean it sounds like you're going to likely need additional sales and marketing staff. And then also likely some incremental investments in the professional services and support and that’s usually in the cost of revenues line, right.

Brian Callahan

The support will be in the cost of revenues, obviously the sales earnings is down sales and marketing, but if the people, some of the pro serve and supporting going to be in the cost of sales, which we have talked about in the past, we have to ramp that up and advance of the VAST Online launch.

So obviously some of that stuff, the timing is what we've been playing with, we didn’t tire everybody and obviously we talked about some delays in the process of rolling out. So, we have been holding off, adding some of those resources in advance of when we're going to need them, which is obviously one of the reasons we had all the better EBITDA performance for the year, based on the time when we're going to ramp up these resources.

So, we been defiantly focusing on that but absolutely we're going to need to add additional resources for support and professional services and like you said sales and marketing is an area that we're looking at a lot and obviously we’re rolling out VAST Online, we think we have the right team we need to do that now because that grows, we’re going to be looking to add resources as needed.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That’s fair and Mike can you help me may be frame up the Goodyear or Vast Online go live, I think previously as you mentioned you targeted September and now we're kind of thinking October, may be if you can help frame up the ramp of the customers as October kind of hits and just kind of to strive that, you're thinking of bringing on the corporate locations versus the independently owned locations, just can you help think through that please?

Michael Jamieson

Certainly, I think the independent dealers, we have the first one going live in October. We were slightly disappointed that we made September but various structures conspired against there. We will pay a lot of attention to that first location and depending on how successful that is and the feedback that we get and that will determine when we bring the next dealer on and so and so for.

I think for us a lot of focus and attention has been on the Goodyear retail locations and I think if you look at where we're on that front as we've got closer and closer to the finish line, I think that more testing has taken place and that's fair enough and we've seen an amount of work that has appeared that is more related to or the large part of it is related to the backend integration to their back office and we're pretty comfortable right now with where we're with the functionality in the frontend, hence the fact that we're willing to get a deal of life.

But as Goodyear spend more time doing a deeper dive in conjunction with the MAM team, yes, certain bits of additional work crafting out and a good portion of the work is chargeable.

And so yes, the focus for us has always been on getting the product right but for Goodyear retail we're always looking for ways to move the project forward ultimately the products go to be right.

So, right now based on what we see and in terms of the outstanding work, as I mentioned we expect to have the product ready for pilot and before the end of this calendar year but we do run into a holiday period which may influence when that pilot starts and December is typically not a great month and so it may mean that the pilot gets pushed to January.

So, we obviously treat Goodyear on a very regular basis at the level of commitment to getting the product out there, has never been greater. And the Goodyear team are very open to thoughts and ideas about how we run things open and speed things up as well.

So, yes, we'll look at the rollout once we got the product right and their level of confidence with our input will determine what we do in terms of a ramp up for rollout.

So, we've our model right now based on the current discussions, but I can tell you the discussions are very fluid, and Goodyear want these products out there as quickly as possible and will therefore -- and be open to -- and will also suggest I guess how they could change the rollout plan to just speed things up.

So, nothing exact right now but we're fully focused on completing the workload that has been identified and getting the product ready before the end of this calendar year. I mean obviously the success that we have on the dealer side will hopefully provide the retail with a lot of confidence as well.

So, there is two threads to these projects and the Goodyear retail does take priority and that has yet by focusing on the work that we're with Goodyear retail, that has had an impact on what we are doing with the dealers as well.

So, closely late but yes everybody is fully focused on getting the product right and getting it out in the market, it's holding up initiatives on both sides now, so there's a real level of urgency.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Can you maybe also talk about some of the new or incremental opportunities as folks' kind of see the finish line coming up here on the Goodyear deployment for at least the product dev?

Michael Jamieson

Yeah absolutely. Really as we saw an increased level of interest at the SEMA event in November 2016. Obviously, the whole market knew that we were working on this project with Goodyear. And some of the players have been usually against us as you would expect, but overall, I think what people have seen with the product that we've created so far then that has led to some pretty serious conversations.

As I mentioned you can split those conservations into three groups, some opportunities that just weren't right for us and we declined those opportunities. Others are saying that they like what they see but they want to see it rolled out to Goodyear. And then you have a third group who seem to be interested in progressing conversations in advance of the Goodyear rollout.

So, we're balancing a few things here. We're progressing certain opportunities, but our priority is clearly to get the products out with Goodyear.

And I can't really get into any details at least about some of these opportunities. But I will put them in the bracket of enterprise sized opportunities. And there are a number that at various stages of discussion. Overall, I'm excited about it not only because of the opportunities themselves but because of the feedback that we're getting about the product that we developing for the Goodyear. It tells me that we're certainly on the right track. And what we have in going through a process a request for information process with a couple of these opportunities, on the face of it we've hit a high percentage in terms of product fit with the business requirements of some of these opportunities. So, I'm hoping that by the end of this calendar year, we'll be also in a position to give a little bit more detail about a couple of these opportunities, that we're expecting to get decisions on.

John Rolfe

Hey good morning guys. Couple of questions for you. One, I just wanted to confirm, I think you said that the ALLDATA, the recurring revenues were up, was it up about 130% year-to-year with seats up 74%, is that correct?

Michael Jamieson

Yeah that's correct, John. Yes. I think the revenue number's right. And the that would be the 74% was actually rooftops and rather than seats. But it much equates to the same.

John Rolfe

Okay. And have you -- I know you're limited in terms of the disclosure that you can provide and I do appreciate those growth rates. But have you guys at any point or can you disclose the actual number of rooftops in addition to adjusted growth rate?

Michael Jamieson

I think that's pretty sensitive. We will get that, ALLDATA will get that and publish the numbers at some point. I think they're managing the process of migrating customers from an existing product. And it's something that they've done in the past. So, I expect it to happen at some point. I'd like it to happen now, because I think the number is noteworthy. But it's up to those guys what they disclose in terms of customer number. But when we talk about our Autowork online customers as a whole, we count ALLDATA as one customer and right now you actually get a lower balloon that is like way to several thousand rooftops and so we are limited to what we can share.

John Rolfe

Okay great and my other question, I know the sort of reported GAAP tax rate was a little messy for the full year with the benefit you took. What should we expect for the current fiscal year, I know with the U.S. becoming a bigger piece of the whole with respect to profitability that sort of reported rate or effective rate will probably pick up. I mean what's a good rate do use for modeling purposes for this current fiscal year?

Brian Callahan

As you mentioned the U.S. is becoming -- it was in fiscal year '17 it was profitability, so we were utilizing NOLs during the current fiscal year and its becoming a bigger piece of the overall income, generally the UK tends to be near the 28ish percent range. So, with the utilization NOLs, what we expect during the fiscal year '18, it's going to be effective rates probably closer to somewhere in the 10% range as we utilize the NOLs. But again as you can imagine that’s going to fluctuate a lot quarter to quarter and we have to valuate again NOL limitation and the U.S. versus the UK income and it can fluctuate quarter to quarter pretty significantly from time to time depending on just, like we said plenty of deals come in okay, the perpetual deal in the UK as we do in the U.S., you can see the percentage of recurring revenue, those are less and less as we go up and we do still expect to see those, we do see some professional services fees coming in so, I think that’s a good general number somewhere in that range for just modeling purposes but it will fluctuate quarter to quarter just depend on how things come in and that’s just based on various estimations on what the mix of income is.

Scott Billeadeau

I got a couple of questions as well as you mentioned as you start to go live, you will start capitalizing some of the software, you started amortizing some of the software. I wonder if you could give us a little idea of how that will flow I think you are up to little over 7 million in capitalized software. You’re R&D is running 900,000 to a 1 million a quarter, just may be if you could give us a feel for how that will flow back out as you start to capitalize or amortizing, I should say.

Brian Callahan

I don’t have detailed number I can provide on this call. It going to have to do a lot with timing, because we capitalize on a lot of different projects and the life of those projects range in 7 to 10 years. We have obviously the best in line in there, we have stuff relating to the Goodyear projects as well, Autocat. So, the timing when those launch is obviously going to dictate when we're amortizing, we're already starting to amortizing as we talked about that is going actually you have seen that in Q1and obviously as we launch VAST Online to dealers in retail, we'd see additional amortization rolling out.

So, a lot of the timing Mike talked about is going to be rolling out throughout the year, so the amortization will be ramping up obviously as we're deploying the various components of the capitalized software. We're still capitalizing through the end of the year; there will still be additional capitalization, obviously I talked about that will be tailing offs, project still live and end but we're still capitalizing as we're getting to the point we're launching the VAST Online project.

We'll make sure to present for people going forward the components of the cause that are going to be the non-cash amortization as we understand it is confusing how the depreciation, amortization down below is not factored into the EBITDA numbers we gave as guidance because its non-cash but we'll make sure that we going forward as this stuff starts coming into the numbers tell people what components of the COGS relate to the amortization versus the traditional cash expense.

Scott Billeadeau

And then obviously you're going to have someone go live in October, is what they're going live with significantly different than what you're continuing to test or are those different pricing kinds of -- it's interesting that you would have one go live before the kind of the big guys or am I confusing something here?

Michael Jamieson

No, I don't think you're Scott, the best way to explain that is the majority of the work that we incorporate with Goodyear right now and over the last few months is being linked to the backend system that they're rolling at Goodyear, so, once you -- we're still making changes to the frontend absolutely, but the dealer, independent dealer doesn't have the same level of complexity, he doesn't -- we're not integrating to the backend, Goodyear systems, he is pretty much self-contained.

So the growing frontend you'll see a loss, a high degree of similarity between what the dealer runs and what the Goodyear retail location runs, but at the backend there is a completely different level of complexity; the dealer environment is far simpler for us to handle and therefore the decision was made to identify the initial beta sites, get them running the software and then we begin to see -- it's very important for us that we see the software being used in the real world, we can test it, then carry on making tweaks, but really it's only when the customer starts using it in the real world that we get what I would describe as additional level of feedback that just helps to set the future direction of the product and the changes that we need to make.

So, yes, we would have ideally have had retail guys go to pilot first, but that hasn't been possible for the reasons I mentioned but overall, I think we're pretty pleased with what we've got. I think there's an element of disappointment as well obviously but we are very focused on getting Goodyear retail to a point where they are able to pilot the product and in the mean time we'll work away with independent dealers to keep the project moving along.

Scott Billeadeau

So, it's fair to say to a certain extent some of this is more related to Goodyear backend pluming than really the core front end product. Is that a fair assessment?

Michael Jamieson

Absolutely, yeah. I think the majority of the work that we're doing is linked to the backend processes. And yes, so the backend processes will dictate that you need to make changes to the frontend. So that's where we are right now. I think again as I mentioned that we are taking a level of confidence from the other discussions that we are having as well and some people are taking a look at the product and we get a higher-level feedback and others are taking a more detailed look at the product. And so, we have a good sense for where we are and the direction that we're taking the product and also suitability for the wider market.

Scott Billeadeau

Yeah. And then you did mention or maybe you can flesh out a little bit certainly this is the product that you can go with others and fortunately there is a few independents you can now go live with or are starting to go live with. But as competitors certainly trying to pray on anything they can here prior to you going live because then it's a little bit all that's up, because I'm sure they're trying to use okay, well they're talking about which is that hasn't been that isn't showed up yet to compete against you. Do you have any sense for the how much your sales guys, are they coming back with that stuff anymore now than in the past? Maybe give us a little sense of that?

Michael Jamieson

I think that's a very good point. I mean all of this is very public. And under different circumstances this was a prior company then we wouldn't be sharing this level of information. I know certain of our competitors will be tuning in and formulating communications off of the back of what we're saying here. But that's just how it is. I mean for us the focus is on getting the job done. I think we've got to believe that we're on the right path, we have the right strategy. And the investment that we're making in VAST Online is right for our business. And something of this magnitude you are to going to get delays, this is a large complex project. But actually, if you go back one of the things that we have spoken about a number of years ago was our technology vision, our vision of the future, and we have planned to do this in the absence of a sponsor like Goodyear. So, we believe this is the right thing for us to do and our competition and they make mischief, but there's not a great deal we can do about that.

Scott Nussbaum

Hey, guys. Congrats on a great year and great quarter. I want to applaud the conference call, I appreciate the color commentary as opposed to the reading of the press release with your comments especially Mike. Thank you. Could you comment a little bit about your balance sheet? And where do you see your balance sheet ending up at the end of 2018 and '19 say? You're approaching the point of less than one turn of EBITDA-to-debt and you're generating some free cash flow?

Brian Callahan

Yeah. Obviously, we have $8 million on the balance sheet at the end of the year. And we have now used our revolver, we have funding these R&D which as I mentioned that, a little R&D is expected to continue to maintain as we roll out the product and we work on enhancements and various versions of it. We have been funding that with cash flows, obviously we will continue to pay down the debt with the terms. So, we expect that to be roughly about -- I think -- I forget the amount, but maturity is going to be -- probably it's about 150ish on average a month. So obviously we expect to continue to pay that down but we're not forecasting or discussing any other changes to that facility at this point. We expect to continue the operating cash flow to fund those investments.

Scott Nussbaum

Are there opportunities to refinance the debt at lower rates and the goal to be debt free, or do you have an optimal balance sheet, optimal debt level in mind?

Brian Callahan

Well again I don’t think I want to quote an optimal debt level and obviously part of that debt well these other opportunities that we're looking at down the road and getting Goodyear invest online out, obviously is the key and understanding as management is working and based on what those next opportunities are and what resources will be available are going to obviously come to play with that discussion. I think the focus for '18 the balance sheet is obviously to make sure we're generating cash flow to reduce the debt levels. I don’t know that we’re looking to refinance it we just did last year, we got some really good terms.

Scott Nussbaum

That’s right, I had forgotten about that, you’re right thank you.

Brian Callahan

So, I'm pretty comfortable with our cost to capital right now and on this the debt side and I'm pretty comfortable with the availability we have and what we need. I think the facility we have in place in what we need for '18.

I think as we get to the end of '18 we will be looking at that and working with our banking partners and looking at you okay and now that we launched VAST Online and are looking at the other opportunities, had the company then we will be evaluating what we do to support those additional growth initiatives. That’s kind the way we're looking at for this year.

