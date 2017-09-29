Oil Production Increases Should Slow Down

One fear that has kept the bearish stance on oil alive has been that rising production from the US will eventually drive prices lower again since they will offset, or perhaps more than offset, the decreases in output achieved by OPEC and some non-OPEC nations. While it is true that we have seen a resurgence in production this year, data today suggests that the best days of the increase in output are likely behind us. In what follows, I will dig into the data and give my thoughts on why the picture is looking more bullish moving forward.

A change in the rig counts

In a recent article, I talked briefly about the oil rig count being in decline. As of the time of this writing, the oil rig count stands at 744 units, down 24 from the peak we saw earlier this year. In the graph below, you can see the actual trend taken in recent months regarding the number of units in operation. To some, this may not seem like that big of a deal because the drop, after all, has only represented 3.1% of the total number of oil rigs in operation in the US (again, from the top). However, this could be the trend of what might be a bullish wave for oil prices and those invested in this space.

*Created by Author

While it’s nice to know the overall change in rig count, it doesn’t really mean much if we don’t know how much each rig is capable of bringing to production. This data is, unfortunately, impossible to nail down, but we do have a good estimate. In its Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) breaks down oil production trends in the seven largest onshore areas in the lower 48 states. Of these, two are just too small to be material so I’m excluding those from my analysis. In the table below, though, you can see the change in the number of rigs operating in four of the remaining five regions between the end of last year and now (as a note: where appropriate for my analysis, to try and use the most up-to-date figures, I did substitute some of the EIA’s numbers for those provided by Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE)).

*Created by Author

What this shows is that, with the exception of the Niobrara, the change in the rig count in each of the four regions has been material so far this year. In the Niobrara, the number of units in operation inched up by just 1. The largest mover, by far, was the Permian Basin, which saw its rig count soar by 134 units from 252 to 386 right now. In all, the four regions saw their aggregate rig count grow by 49% from 355 to 529, accounting for a large chunk of the total rig count increase seen so far this year compared to where matters ended at the end of last year.

Right now, you may be scratching your head because the math doesn’t add up. I said I was excluding two of the seven regions and in the aforementioned table I showed only four of what should have been five. The missing region is the Anadarko Basin. The EIA gives its own estimate for the rig count there (it rose from 83 at the end of last year to 127 for August), but the problem is that there’s a lot of overlap. Baker Hughes, for instance, doesn’t report data for the Anadarko by itself, but they do report data for Cana Woodford and Granite Wash. The former is at least partially included in the Anadarko’s region geographically, while the Granite Wash quite literally is a piece of the Anadarko.

Because of this, I will only use the Anadarko in one piece of my analysis: to show that it, too, has seen a decrease in rig productivity since the end of 2016. As you can see in the chart below, its rig productivity has dropped by 13.8% during this timeframe, but it wasn’t alone. The Permian’s productivity has dropped a more modest 6.2%, while the Niobrara was just a bit worse with a decline of 7.3%. The big drop, however, came from the Eagle Ford, which saw its estimated rig productivity decline by 30.4%. This is quite a big deal, as evidenced by the fact that, at the end of 2016, the average rig would bring the equivalent of 1,474 barrels of oil per day. Today, that number is just 1,026 barrels per day. The only area to report improved productivity during this period was the Bakken, which saw its metric rise by 4.4%.

*Created by Author

But what does the whole picture look like?

We now know, thanks to this analysis, that the rig count has dropped and that, on the whole, rig productivity rates have suffered (likely due to the additional rigs this year being allocated toward sub-prime locations). But what does this mean for the full picture? Well, if my estimates are correct, I believe that, if we make some assumptions, the data looks pretty decent for oil bulls.

What assumptions am I relying on? Well, for starters, I’m going to start off with a scenario where, moving forward, the rig count remains unchanged. If oil prices continue to rise, we may see the rig count move higher, but the current trend suggests that, absent rising prices, we may see it drop further. My guess seems to be a fair middle ground. The second assumption I’m relying on is that the productivity rates and the nominal amount of oil that comes offline from wells remain unchanged from the estimates the EIA is using for October of this year.

*Created by Author

If we rely on these estimates, we can see the table above, which shows the per-rig production figures of each region, shows the amount of oil that should be added to the market from the aggregate of these rigs per day (on a monthly basis), and subtracts from this the amount of oil that should come offline. Based on my math, it looks as though we can expect, following October, for the amount of oil from these four regions to total just 26,375 barrels per day.

To put this in perspective, if nothing else changes through the rest of this year, we should anticipate that in both November and December, the amount of oil produced per day from these four areas will grow by the aforementioned amount per day each month (or about 52,750 barrels per day through year-end). While I actually expect prices to pick up next year and think my estimate will likely be on the low end, if we were to apply this to all of 2018, we could expect oil production to grow during the year by 316,500 barrels per day from the end of 2017 through the end of 2018.

Of course, as I already mentioned, this does not account for all of the onshore oil production out there. Rather, it represents around 75.1% of it. If you apply an additional assumption, namely that the rest of onshore will follow suit, we can arrive at about 422,000 barrels of additional oil per day by the end of 2018 compared to the end of this year. I actually find this quite interesting because my number, while being lower than the EIA’s forecast for lower 48 production to grow by 500 thousand barrels per day next year (excluding the Gulf of Mexico’s change), it is incredibly close, in my opinion, to their forecast.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, it’s uncertain exactly what will happen in the oil market, but I do believe that market participants have not fully appreciated what has transpired so far. When you really think about it, despite the fact that the rig count has risen by 49% this year between the four regions I discussed in detail, the amount of additional oil produced from them, compared to the end of last year, should be just 18.8%. Given that all the easy production is likely taken, the rise next year looks like it may be just 5.7% unless something changes. For the oil markets, such a small change in the months to come will likely be absorbed by growing demand, combined with slower growth in production from elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.