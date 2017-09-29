Vermilion Energy: More Than A Monthly Dividend Stock

Vermilion Energy (VET) is a little-known Canadian company that may appeal to many income seeking investors, and not just because it is a rare oil and gas producer that pays a monthly dividend and has never slashed payouts. Vermilion Energy is also a low-cost, high-margin operator that can continue rewarding investors with dividends, even in a weak oil price environment. I believe this is one high-quality energy stock which investors should consider adding to their portfolios.

The Calgary, Alberta – based Vermilion Energy is an oil and gas producer that pays a monthly dividend of C$0.215 per share which translates into a yield of 5.5%. This makes Vermilion Energy a high-dividend paying stock, considering that the industry’s average is a little less than 2%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Most of the Canadian oil and gas producers that trade on the US stock markets, ranging from mid-cap names such as Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to some of the largest Canadian oil producers such as Cenovus Energy (CVE), come with substantially lower dividend yields.

Furthermore, unlike a majority of the dividend paying oil and gas producers in North America, such as Crescent Point Energy, Cenovus Energy, and ConocoPhillips (COP), who were forced to cut dividends in the last couple of years following the plunge in energy prices, Vermilion Energy has never reduced payouts. The company has been regularly paying a monthly dividend of C$0.215 per share since the start of 2014. Before that, it paid C$0.20 per share in 2013 and C$0.19 per share in 2012.

But what I really like about Vermilion Energy is its high-margin business.

A large number of oil and gas companies in Canada, including the industry leader Suncor Energy (SU), focus on producing oil sands from Alberta while most of the independent oil producers in the US pump shale oil from the domestic shale plays such as the Permian Basin in Texas. Vermilion Energy, however, mainly produces conventional and semi-conventional oil and gas and gets almost 60% of its production from outside of North America – mainly Europe. In fact, so far in 2017, Vermilion Energy produced 65,896 boe per day of which 40% came from Canada (which was primarily natural gas) while the rest were attributed to its operations in France (17%), Ireland (16%), Netherlands (9%), Germany (7%), and Australia (10%). Vermilion Energy stands out among its peers. For energy investors whose portfolios are filled with companies that mainly operate in Canada’s oil sands or US’s shale oil space, I think Vermilion Energy can be a good diversification tool.

Vermilion Energy’s focus on producing conventional and semi-conventional oil, with no meaningful exposure to the high-cost oil sands operations, makes it a low-cost operator. On top of this, Vermilion Energy also has a price advantage. Since a majority of Vermilion Energy’s production comes from outside of North America, it sells around 65% of its crude oil at prices that are linked to the international benchmark Brent oil which typically trades at a premium over the US benchmark WTI crude oil and the Canadian benchmark WCS heavy crude oil. In Australia, Vermilion gets an even better price as it typically sells oil at around $4.5 per barrel premium over dated Brent.

Low-cost operations and access to premium prices have made Vermilion Energy a high-margin operator. Vermilion Energy’s net profits did slip into the red as oil prices hit rock bottom last year, but unlike most of its peers, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization largely remained positive. Now, following improvement in oil prices to ~$50 a barrel in 2017, the company boasts an EBITDA margin of 64.85%, on a trailing twelve months basis, which is one of the highest in the industry. By comparison, the EBITDA margin of its North American peers Crescent Point Energy, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy (DVN), and EOG Resources (EOG) lies within the 32% to 54% range.

In addition to this, Vermilion Energy has been successful in consistently generating strong levels of free cash flows, or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. This year, for instance, the company generated C$301.6 million in cash flow from operations, which was enough to cover capital spending of C$156.5 million, leading to ample free cash flows of C$145.1 million which funded dividends of C$89.1 million. Even last year, when oil prices averaged less than $45 a barrel, Vermilion Energy generated C$169.5 million of free cash flows which covered dividends of C$104.7 million.

I think Vermilion Energy’s future outlook is looking bright. The company has already managed to improve its key financial metrics, driven by 2% increase in production and 27% increase in oil prices in 1H2017 as compared to 1H2016. The company’s fund flows from operations (a non-GAAP measure of profitability) have risen 32% to C$290.56 million, free cash flows have surged 2.7-times to C$145 million, and the company has swung from a net loss of C$1.24 per share to a net profit of C$0.78 per share. Moving forward, Vermilion Energy intends to grow its production from 63,526 boe per day in 2016 to around 69,500 boe per day in 2017 and 75,500 boe per day in 2018, depicting annual gains of 9.4% and 8.6% for 2017 and 2018 respectively. The production growth could come on the back of further improvement in oil prices. That should further lift the company’s earnings and cash flows.

But even if oil prices fail to improve meaningfully in the near future, the Vermilion Energy should continue to do well. The company has already shown that it can generate enough cash flows to fully fund not only its capital expenditure but also dividends in a sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment. At $50 oil, the company can generate even higher levels of free cash flows and a decent net profit as well. This is also a testament to its low-cost operations. Its ability to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends in a $45 to $50 a barrel oil price environment makes it a great dividend stock.

Although oil prices have improved recently to slightly above $50 a barrel, but even if they decline to $45 to $50 a barrel range, Vermilion Energy can easily continue rewarding investors with monthly dividends.

