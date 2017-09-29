Chesapeake Energy: A Well-Managed Operator

Chesapeake Energy has posted quarterly profits, improved its margins and is on track to grow oil production to 100,000 barrels per day, despite the weather-related disruptions.

This has been a tough year for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shareholders. But I believe this is a well-managed oil and gas producer that will likely post significantly higher levels of volumes and earnings in the second half of the year, driven in large part by double-digit growth in production in the fourth quarter on a sequential and year-over-year basis. That could provide much-needed relief to shareholders.

This hasn’t been a great year for Chesapeake Energy stock which has tumbled 37% on a year-to-date basis. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is the benchmark fund for independent oil and gas producers, has fallen 17% in the same period. This shows that Chesapeake Energy stock has underperformed its peers by a wide margin. The company has been hurt by persistent weakness in energy prices, a high debt load and tough weather conditions (Hurricane Harvey) which disrupted the company’s exploration and production work. But I think the negative headlines have overshadowed the company’s impressive operational performance.

Chesapeake Energy’s earnings slipped into the red in mid-2015 following the plunge in commodity prices. But thanks in part to successful cost cutting efforts, the company became profitable in Q3-2016. So far, it has reported four quarterly profits in a row. In addition to this, the company has also managed to improve its profit margins. For Q2-2017, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $461 million from revenues of $2.28 billion which translates into an EBITDA margin of 20.2%. That’s up from 15.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Chesapeake Energy’s oil production also gradually climbed from an average of 83,700 barrels per day in Q1-2017 to 90,400 in July, which put it in a great position to achieve its target of growing volumes to 100,000 barrels per day by the end of this year. But then, Hurricane Harvey forced Chesapeake Energy to suspend some of its work at Eagle Ford, which is its core oil producing region that accounts for nearly one-fifth of its total oil equivalent volumes and plays a crucial role in the company’s future production plans. I thought the disruption will make it difficult for Chesapeake Energy to hit its oil production objective as well as annual guidance. However, it turns out that the impact is going to minimal and temporary, based on what we’ve heard in a recent presentation.

Chesapeake Energy’s short-term outlook is still looking great since it is on track to meet its key annual targets. The company has said that its total production will dip slightly from 88,400 barrels per day in Q2-2017 to 86,000 barrels per day in Q3-2017 but will come back strongly in Q4-2017 to average 100,000 barrels per day as it accelerates work and places roughly 125 wells to sales. The company has also reiterated its previous guidance by saying in another presentation that its total oil and gas production for 2017 will clock in around 551,500 boe per day.

I think what we’ve seen so far this year is a testament to the fact Chesapeake Energy is a well-managed operator. The company’s earnings have remained profitable. Its profit margins have improved meaningfully. And it is on track to meet its production targets, despite weather-related disruptions. This also means that the company’s earnings will likely improve in the second half of the year as compared to the first half.

That’s because Chesapeake Energy produced 528,000 boe per day in the first half of this year. In order to achieve its annual target, the company will likely grow production by 8.9% in the second half from the first half to 575,000 boe per day. I think the majority of the growth will come in the fourth quarter in which the company will likely ramp up total volumes to roughly 608,000 boe per day, as per my rough estimates. I believe the company’s fourth quarter volumes could show double-digit growth on a sequential as well as year-over-year basis.

In the fourth quarter, Chesapeake Energy may also receive support from oil prices. The commodity has officially entered the bull market by climbing more than 20% from the recent 52-week low of around $42.80 a barrel seen in June to $52.07 a barrel currently. That price level is also higher than an average of $51.77 a barrel seen in Q1-2017 and $48.24 a barrel in Q2-2017.

If oil continues to hover north of $50 a barrel, then Chesapeake Energy’s earnings will receive a major boost from higher prices as well as higher production. I believe the company’s fourth quarter earnings in particular, when it will achieve its oil production target while significantly growing total oil and gas volumes, may come in higher than the quarterly profits of $0.23 per share seen in Q1-2017 and $0.18 per share in Q2-2017.

As a result, Chesapeake Energy will likely end this year on a high note after hitting the key production milestones and growing earnings. The earnings and production growth will also likely have a positive impact on Chesapeake Energy stock which will likely move higher.

That being said, it is important to remember that Chesapeake Energy is a high-beta play and might not be for everyone. The stock usually attracts a lot of short interest (more than 20% of the float). It also has the weakest balance sheet among its mid-to-large-cap peers, with a long-term debt of $9.85 billion that is more than twice as large as its market cap of $4.01 billion. The company also has a poor cash flow profile. It reported negative $58 million of operating cash flows for the first six months of this year. For these reasons, I think investors who have a low tolerance for risk should stay on the sidelines. But I like where the company is heading, considering its production and earnings growth potential, and I suggest investors should closely following its turnaround story and consider buying this stock when it starts to make real progress on the cash flows and debt reduction front.

