Apple ARM-Based MacBooks: The Pros And Cons

Nikkei reports that Apple is working on custom ARM processors for MacBook

The Nikkei Asian Review today published an article entitled Apple: A semiconductor superpower in the making. It was gratifying to see this, since it's been a theme of mine for some time that the semiconductor industry is undergoing a transformation, led by Apple (AAPL). Apple, and other mobile device makers such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei, have broken with the commodity PC model to design their own mobile processors, rather than buy them from a commodity supplier such as Intel (INTC).

In March 2015, I wrote Apple: Becoming A Semiconductor Powerhouse, in which I quantified the value Apple's semiconductor business and ranked the company with other semiconductor companies. The Nikkei article shows a similar ranking, shown above.

The Nikkei article also provides a nice summary of the relevant acquisitions Apple has made over the years, including PrimeSense, whose 3D sensing technology serves as the basis of the TrueDepth sensor in iPhone X.

Although the main focus of today's article is the question of an ARM-based MacBook, I wanted to point out the broader context first. The tremendous wealth that has been generated by the smartphone revolution, which Apple helped pioneer, has shifted the economic power away from the commodity processor makers. The computer systems integrators, starting with Apple, have realized that they don't need the "Intels" of this world, and that they're better off going it alone. What was first widely regarded as an aberration has become the norm, at least for mobile devices.

Apart from my own writing on the subject, the Nikkei article is the first I've seen that fully addresses this paradigm shift. The article also discusses Apple's possible moves into designing its own cellular modems, as well as other chips that control touch sensor functionality and displays. The message from the article is simple, Apple wants, and has the resources, to control the design of all of the important semiconductors in its products.

The Nikkei article also claims, based on two industry sources, that Apple is looking to replace Intel in its line of Mac notebooks. The question of whether Apple can or should begin building ARM-based Macs is really about whether this paradigm shift will expand into the traditional strongholds of the PC industry. There are arguments to be made either way, and in the sections below, I touch on those in looking at the specific question of the ARM-based MacBook.

The case for an ARM-based MacBook

I first wrote about the possibility of an ARM-based Mac notebook back in April 2014. At the time, I saw it as a way to address a segment of the notebook market ($500-$1000 devices) that Apple mostly ignored. ARM processors appeared to have cost advantages compared to Intel, and would allow Apple to address this market segment without sacrificing gross margin.

Since then, I've vacillated somewhat on the issue. In January 2015, Ming-Chi Kuo issued a prediction that Apple would begin building ARM-based Macs that year, and I wrote at the time that such a move was not only feasible, but possibly inevitable. But we all know it didn't happen.

Since that time, the case for using an Apple ARM processor in a Mac notebook has only become stronger. As I noted recently, Apple's A11 Bionic, featured in the iPhone 8 and X, has become comparable in performance to the Intel processor in the 13” MacBook Pro, by the Geekbench benchmark.

The A11 is almost certainly less expensive and lower power than the Core i5-7360U. Apple could offer a MacBook that was thinner, lighter and less expensive than the Intel version. This is the core of the case for an ARM MacBook.

But there are other arguments for an ARM MacBook as well. One of the best arguments is security. A report from Duo Labs today, which has received considerable attention, disclosed vulnerabilities of Intel-based Macs through the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI, or often just EFI) that Apple and other Intel PC makers use. UEFI has replaced the older BIOS system, but it does much the same thing. It provides the initial startup code that boots an Intel-based system.

What the report shows is that its fairly easy for malware to infiltrate UEFI, and that there is no correction of the problem via the operating system, virus scanners, or even erasure of a hard disk or SSD. Apple has usually patched such vulnerabilities, but Duo found in a survey that many Macs had never received the patches.

Apple's A series ARM processors are inherently more secure. They've been designed from the ground up to be much less vulnerable. Key to that is a specialized security processor embedded into the SOC, called Secure Enclave. Secure Enclave effectively prevents the kind of exploits that Duo Labs describes. It's also the security behind unlocking an iOS device and using Apple Pay.

In addition to the advantage of enhanced security, ARM-based Macs would afford a superior business model akin to iOS. The iOS App Store is an important source of revenue (in the Services category). MacOS also has an App Store, but it isn't exclusive. Developers aren't required to use it, as they are for iOS, and much macOS software currently circumvents it.

In addition, macOS also allows third-party APIs to be developed and deployed on Macs. These third-party APIs support much of the macOS software that can be obtained outside of the Mac App Store.

The development of an ARM-based Mac would allow Apple to require that compatible software be distributed exclusively through the App Store, as well as curtail the use of third-party APIs. Indeed, such requirements would probably be essential.

In order to facilitate conversion of Intel-based macOS apps to ARM-based macOS apps by developers, Apple would need to require that those apps meet the requirements for App Store distribution. The requirements include the use of sandboxing and exclusive reliance on Apple APIs. Developers who met these requirements would probably be able to convert their apps from Intel to ARM with only minor changes.

The case against an ARM-based MacBook

The case against an ARM-based Mac is based mostly on business considerations, but there are some technical ones as well. It can be argued that Apple's ARM processors still aren't as capable as Intel, and that apps that rely on discrete GPU's for acceleration or graphics performance would suffer in being ported to ARM.

For instance, apps that rely on Intel's unique vector extensions might suffer in being ported to ARM. Apple maintains its own set of vector APIs that abstract the hardware implementation, but it's possible that the ARM alternative could be lower performing.

Apps that take advantage of discrete GPUs also could suffer, since the ARM alternative offers no discrete GPUs. Game performance especially could suffer and require extensive rewriting to take advantage of ARM-based graphics processing APIs that Apple has developed, such as Metal.

Just as a subset of all Mac apps are distributed on the Mac App Store, only a subset of all Mac apps would likely be converted to ARM. Almost certainly, many professional apps would never be converted.

Apple would run the risk of losing developer support if it enforced a wholesale conversion to ARM. If Apple allowed Intel and ARM Macs to coexist, the ARM Mac would be an ecosystem apart from the current Mac mainstream. Apple would be faced with maintaining two versions of macOS and its Mac devices. Consumers could be confused by the different platforms as well.

And this is the crux of the case against the ARM Mac: that the situation just gets kind of messy. It can be argued that the current situation provides cleaner boundaries between the platforms that offer consumers a clear choice without confusion.

And that clear choice of iOS as the ARM alternative can be seen as offering all the advantages of an ARM-based personal computer without the downside of confusion. iOS is in effect the ARM-based Mac in this argument. iOS provides the modern, ARM-based personal computing platform that is more secure, more lucrative through its dependence on the iOS App Store, and lower cost through iPhone and iPad.

Extending this argument further, it makes more sense for Apple to continue to grow the capabilities of iOS as a personal computing platform than it does to try to convert macOS to arm. And this certainly seems to be the direction that Apple has taken with iOS 11, which enhances multitasking features and provides a macOS-like app dock.

Investor takeaways

I believe that the view of iOS I've described above continues to hold sway at Apple, which is why we haven't seen Apple create an ARM-based MacBook, even though Microsoft (MSFT) has tried (and will try again) to create an ARM-based version of Windows.

Although we have had, and will continue to have predictions of an imminent ARM-based Mac, I don't expect any such products to reach consumers for a year or more. In the near term, it makes more sense for Apple to continue to grow iOS capabilities to match the capabilities of its A series ARM processors rather than try to shoehorn macOS into ARM. That way, it can assure the best possible user experience.

But it makes sense to ask the question “What's the end state?” Does iOS ever become so capable that it can simply replace macOS? So far, Apple doesn't really seem inclined to try to turn iOS into a macOS replacement. That being the case, doesn't it make sense to convert macOS to ARM at some point? Maybe.

Here's what I think it would take. Apple's ARM processors would have to be not merely powerful enough to supplant Intel in notebooks, but across the entire Mac product line, including the Mac Pro. That way, if and when Apple converts macOS to ARM, it won't be by half measures.

That's a tall order, and it's probably still some years away, but it's not as far off as it might seem. We continue to see ARM architecture make inroads in general purpose computing and the datacenter. The larger paradigm shift away from commodity Intel architecture processors to custom ARM SOCs will eventually overwhelm all other considerations.

Apple will certainly continue to lead this conversion, because the business case is so compelling. ARM-based personal computers, whether iOS or macOS, will be more profitable for Apple than Intel based systems. Apple will be able to realize greater economies of scale, as well as lower manufacturing costs by going all-ARM. ARM-based MacBooks or iOS equivalents would be superior to their Intel counterparts in weight, battery life, and cost.

In the end, it doesn't matter whether Apple's future personal computing operating system is called macOS, iOS, or something else. It will be based on Apple's custom ARM processors in any case.

Apple has a unique advantage as the leading innovator in ARM-based processor design. Apple's investment in its ARM processor design capability over many years could see it significantly grow its share of the remaining “classic” personal computing market, which is still very large. I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio.

