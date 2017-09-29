MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Remain Above 400 With FDA Label Decision Pending

MannKind (MNKD) investors have their focus this week on the FDA and whether or not the administration accepts some proposed label changes for the inhaled insulin known as Afrezza. If MannKind gets all that it desires in a label change the equity should respond nicely and the company should be able to more effectively market the drug. A partial victory in the label change decision would deliver still help, but would not be ideal. If the company efforts to change the label are rejected, the equity and company would suffer a pretty severe setback.

For the week ending September 22, 2017, the scripts came in just below 420. This is a small step down from the previous week, but still comfortably above 400.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The quarter over quarter numbers lost a bit of steam this week but are still well above what was delivered in Q2. Script sales of Afrezza in Q3 will be the best perfomance by the MannKind controlled sales force since it took control over a year ago. Currently the script sales in Q3 are pacing at 26% better than what was delivered in Q2. With 1 week to go in the quarter, it appears that sales will indeed be up between 26% and 30% as I had previously outlined.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis, we are now in the mode of comparing MannKind efforts to MannKind efforts. The big difference is that in Q3 of last year the MannKind sales force were contract reps and less in number. At this point Q3 of 2017 is pacing 41% better than Q3 of a year ago. This number is a good talking point, but overall sales remain well below what is needed to really impress the street or potential partners.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My sales projections for Afrezza are still holding very true. Aggregate script sales in Q3 are at 4,433. My low projection is 4,245. My middle projection is 4,517. My high projection is 4,654. As you can see, sales are trending between my low and middle projections. I base my net revenue models off of my middle projection.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Several weeks back MannKind offered guidance on Afrezza sales. I have taken the liberty of converting the revenue guidance for Afrezza sales and translating it into scripts. MannKind offered a low guidance and a high guidance. At this point actual sales are trending below the low guidance of MannKind.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

To offer some added clarity, the next chart overlays all of my projections and MannKind guidance vs. actual sales. In my opinion MannKind's higher guidance carries an assumption that the company obtains all desired label modifications from the FDA. Either way, there are only 14 sales weeks left in the year, and the trend of sales would need dramatic improvement very quickly to meet the guidance of the company.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The following chart boils down the projections and guidance into net revenue dollars. This should help investors see what type of projections are realistic and attainable.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains the biggest cloud of uncertainty on this equity. While ultra bulls and ultra bears debate the effectiveness and viability of Afrezza, the simple fact that cash is needed is still cental to why the equity is where it is. From a pure investment standpoint, it is not whether Afrezza is good or bad that matters. What matters is whether or not it can sell. It takes cash to conduct a marketing campaign, and MannKind is short on cash. Compounding the issue is that the poor sales thus far make it hard to have any leverage to partner.

By my estimation the cash remaining stands at about $24.4 millon with a $10 million dollar payment due to Deerfield in 5 weeks, and a $3 million dollar paymet due to Amphastar in 7 weeks. This leaves very little wiggle room. The fact that the authorized shares have been nearly exhausted does not help the situation. MannKind has a lot riding on the label change issue, so investors need to study what the FDA closely.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I have long called MannKind a very speculative play. I have also long stated that active traders have had the advantage for quite some time. Being right or wrong in investing is measured by looking at the dollars in your account. If you are in the red, you have been wrong thus far. If you are in the green, you have been right thus far. In investing timing is a critical component that many forget to consider. The timing of an investment can make a massive difference in whether you are in the red or in the green. It is not enough to have a good or compelling product at a company. It is whether that product can sell enough in an efficient manner to deliver company and investor profits. It is not enough for a management to sound confident. What is needed is a management that is confident because of sales levels. It is not enough to hope all of the pieces fall into place. What is required is a plan that makes the probability of pieces falling into place more predictable.

Today should offer a binary event that traders can play. That event is the FDA and the Afrezza label. The next binary event could be addressing the cash situation with the looming Deerfield debt. Pay close attention to the details in any of these binary events. Stay tuned.

