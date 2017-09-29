Kinder Morgan: Buy While It's Still Cheap

The slump in commodity prices, which put brakes on the U.S. oil and gas production growth, has hurt Kinder Morgan (KMI) stock. The surprise 74% cut in dividends announced in late-2015 exacerbated investors' woes. Some may have lost confidence in the company's management, particularly since the large dividend cut came just weeks after the company said that it can grow payouts by 6% to 10%. But Kinder Morgan has delivered a decent operational performance in a difficult environment. Now, the company is sitting on a firmer financial footing and is well positioned to grow earnings and cash flows in the near future. It will also likely achieve its debt reduction target in the short term which will pave the way for dividend growth. I think investors should consider buying this stock while it is still trading at a discount against most of its peers.

Kinder Morgan stock has lost more than half of its value since the start of 2015. I think the drop was driven in large part by the dividend cut, as opposed to a poor operational performance. The company's performance, in fact, hasn't been all that bad.

Decent performance

All of Kinder Morgan's key financial metrics have held up well in the last few years. The company's operating income dropped $1.97 billion in H1-2015 to $1.76 billion in H1-2016 but recovered to $1.9 billion in H1-2017. The current year's results depict a small drop of 3.5% from 2015, though it appears that some of that drop in earnings was driven by one-time items. Its adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of one-off items, for the first six months of 2017 clocked in at $3.55 billion, which was down just 1.8% from 2015.

Adjusted earnings (EBDA) at Kinder Morgan's crucial natural gas pipelines business have fallen by just 6.2% from H1-2015 to $1.92 billion in H1-2017. On the other hand, earnings at its terminals and product pipelines segments have risen 12.3% and 11% to $601 million and $577 million respectively between H1-2015 and H1-2017. Consequently, the company's total segment earnings have fallen just 2.9% in the corresponding period to $3.63 billion. Its distributable cash flow - the key financial metrics which underpins distributions - has fallen by just 4.3% in the same period to $2.24 billion.

Kinder Morgan has shown that its earnings and DCF can withstand a tough business environment. I believe this is a testament to the strength of the company's business model. The company typically gets around 90% of its EBDA from fee-based assets, and roughly 70% of that is backed by secure, take-or-pay contracts. Not surprisingly, Kinder Morgan did not witness a large drop in hydrocarbon volumes. Its natural gas transportation volumes, for instance, have fallen just 1.9% from H1-2015 to 28.75 trillion Btu per day in H1-2017. As a result, the company continued to generate decent levels of earnings and DCF.

Firmer financial position

But what I really like about Kinder Morgan is that it has managed to significantly improve its cash flow profile while meaningfully reducing the debt levels. For instance, two years ago, Kinder Morgan generated $2.54 billion as operating cash flows and spent $1.9 billion on capital expenditure. This translated into free cash flows of $629 million which wasn't enough to cover dividends of more than $2 billion. Consequently, the company faced a cash flow deficit of $1.38 billion. Fast forward to H1-2017, Kinder Morgan has grown free cash flows to $830 million, which easily funded dividends of $560 million. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan's net debt has fallen from $42.63 billion at the end of H1-2015 to $36.6 billion at the end of H1-2017. The company's leverage, measured in terms of net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, has improved from an alarming 5.8x to a more manageable 5.1x in the same period.

As a result, I think the company is now sitting on a firmer financial footing as compared to a couple of years ago. It is generating excess cash flows after accounting for capex and dividends and its leverage is quickly moving towards its 5.0x target. Kinder Morgan is now in a better position to reward investors in the near future by growing dividends. Although it is unlikely to grow dividends until it achieves its debt reduction target, based on what we've seen so far in the first half of the year, if, hypothetically, it were to grow dividends by 40% in the second half of the year, then it may still report excess cash flows of around $46 million, as per my rough estimates.

Future growth

In addition to this, Kinder Morgan is also working on $12.2 billion of growth projects which, when completed, can potentially lift its adjusted EBITDA by more than $1.6 billion on an annualized basis by the end of the decade. Excluding the CO2 investments, the company believes that its growth projects can give a $1.5 billion boost to earnings. I believe the increase in earnings will be accompanied by cash flow growth while its capital spending may fall as it places the projects into service. As a result, its free cash flows might improve. That's going to make it even easier for the company to grow dividends meaningfully.

The expected uptick in earnings (of more than $1.5Bn) is going to be significant, considering that the company adjusted EBITDA was $7.15 billion at the end of the second quarter on a trailing twelve months basis. But in the short term, even if Kinder Morgan slowly increases its adjusted EBITDA (ttm) by just 2.5% to roughly $7.32 billion, then I believe it will achieve its target of reducing the leverage ratio to 5.0x (assuming no changes in net debt). That will pave the way for dividend growth.

Buying opportunity

In short, Kinder Morgan surprised investors by cutting dividends two years ago. But now, it seems like it is ready to turn the tap on. The company itself has also given a rosy outlook by saying that it aims to increase dividends from $0.50 per share currently to $0.80 by 2018, $1.00 in 2019 and $1.25 by 2020. That could push the company's dividend yield from 2.6% currently to 6.5% by 2020.

Despite the optimism, Kinder Morgan's shares continue to trade at a discount against most of its peers. In terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, the company's shares are priced just 11.6x and 9.8x in terms of price/DCF (based on 2017 DCF guidance of $1.99 per share). This makes Kinder Morgan one of the cheapest stocks among oil and gas midstream GPs and corporations. Its large-cap peers Williams Cos. (WMB), Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), Targa Resources (TRGP), TransCanada (TRP), Enbridge (ENB), and Oneok (OKE) are all priced at a higher multiple of EV/EBITDA (12x-15.6x) and P/DCF (11x-15.9x). But I don't think Kinder Morgan will continue to trade at a discount.

The company's valuation will likely improve in the short term as it regains investors' confidence by strengthening its balance sheet and improving its earnings, DCF and cash flows. As it delivers on its promises and investors get a clear line of sight on dividend growth, I believe it will start trading at higher multiples of earnings and DCF. Therefore, I believe the stock's ongoing weakness could be a buying opportunity.

