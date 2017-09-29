A Bet On Netflix Is Not A Bet Against Market Forces

Even if a price decline happens, the supporting evidence for the assertion that Netflix content is too mediocre to compete seems somewhat lacking.

Physical media is regulated very differently than digital media, so physical prices should not be considered evidence of where digital prices will end up.

I'm not sure the decline is coming, since Amazon and Apple impose considerable commissions on digital distribution through their own platforms.

Netflix was recently analyzed by one contributor as overbought owing to an expected decline in digital PPV rental prices following the demise of physical rentals.

With the exception of a single day in July 2016 when I expected a drastically underperforming earnings report, I have been bullish on Netflix (NFLX) since 2012 when its stock bottomed after the disastrous Qwikster debacle. It is important to re-evaluate that position, periodically, nonetheless, especially as continued increases in the stock price increase the long-term earnings potential required to support it and still provide a decent return.

Contributor Fundamental Speculation.IO wrote an article earlier this month taking the other side of the Netflix trade. They specifically formulated an argument around pricing and customer value proposition, which I found very interesting. Their analysis was thorough and I encourage anyone with a Netflix position, either way, to take a look at it.

I cannot agree with it, however. I want to stay as open minded as possible, and I held off writing a response when it first came out to sort of let the ideas they propounded settle in my brain a little. But in the last few days I went back to it again, and I still don’t see Netflix as so overvalued as to put its fair price at $70-$80 per share.

I will briefly explain why.

Article Summary

The article is linked above, so I will only briefly summarize here. The argument made had a few components, first that there was a fundamental dichotomy between pricing of identical content in the physical media market (DVD/Blu-Ray) and in the digital market, especially with regard to rentals. The argument was that this dichotomy is doomed to disappear as physical media continues to recede, and that because it is very beneficial to Netflix its disappearance will negatively impact the stock.

So, where do I think they went awry?

Digital Gatekeeper Fees Aren't So Small

First, and I know this is somewhat nitpicking, I have to say I was somewhat nonplussed by their assertion that digital distribution, which is absolutely more cost effective just as they say, involves far superior economics for producers because distributors like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) charge only “a small fee” for distributing producers' content.

In point of fact, they charge 30% commission on all the paid content they distribute through their devices. Those fees are rather substantial in the context of total costs, since they represent essentially the equivalent of the SG&A portion of costs for traditional physical distributors. They don’t go to the cost of producing the content itself at all.

Almost no one who operates in the space seems to consider the cost minor. It’s led several companies to avoid launching apps entirely and many others to pursue workarounds to try to avoid paying the fee, often at considerable engineering expense. It’s why so many companies like Wal-Mart’s Vudu (WMT) and even Amazon’s own Kindle app on iPhones and iPads don’t allow in-app purchasing of content. Other companies like Spotify (MUSIC) allow it, but tack on a 30% surcharge to cover it.

My point is simply that while physical distribution has costs, the cut Amazon, Apple and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) take for digital distribution is probably not that much less.

First Sale Doctrine

That is not the heart of my disagreement, however. Where I really think a comparison of digital and physical misses the mark a little is in how it assesses the cause of the dichotomy it identifies.

Physical media sales in the United States are bound by the First Sale Doctrine, a legal formulation which holds that a copyright owner’s (i.e., Disney (DIS) or TimeWarner (TWX) for example) interest in their protected work is inexhaustible with regard to reproduction, but exhaustible with regard to alienation.

In plain English, it’s illegal to make copies of a protected work like a video or a book even if you paid for the original you’re making copies from. But it’s not illegal to re-sell or otherwise dispose of the copy you already paid for.

Physical Media Pricing Dynamics

This doctrine governs the behavior of physical rental firms like Redbox. When they want to rent a disc out, they simply go out and buy one, and then they are free to rent it as often as they can.

This means that there is an established link between sales prices for content and rental prices for content for producers in the physical realm. They can set whatever price for sales they want, but if they try to set a rental price that is unreasonably high compared to the purchase price, Redbox will simply undercut their rental prices with the physical discs they buy.

If Disney charges $20 to buy Pirates of The Caribbean, it has to accept that it will have to rent copies for no more than $1.50, because if it tries to charge more than that Redbox will simply buy more copies and then rent them out at that price.

Essentially, the relationship between the two prices is governed by how many times Redbox can rent out a DVD before the physical body gives out. If Disney raised the purchase price to $30, they could probably charge $2 for rentals, but they cannot calculate profit-maximizing prices separately for the purchase and rental realms. They must calculate one profit-maximizing strategy for both.

Digital Media Behaves Differently

Digital distribution is not bound by First Sale Doctrine, because Amazon and Apple are generally considered by the courts to be selling a license to content, rather than the content itself. Licenses can and do routinely specify limits on what they can be used for and who they can be transferred to. So Disney and others can set independent prices in the rental and purchase markets that maximizes profits in each.

In my opinion, Fundamental erred when they said that there was “absolutely no justification” for the pricing discrepancy between physical and digital media in the free market. It is simply the market reflecting the existence of two separate legal regimes in disparate fields.

I believe it is a mistake to look at these prices and assume that digital prices will have to move to the physical prices as physical media fades away. Certainly, they might do that, but pricing for digital rentals will be set according to what the profit-maximizing price is, not what it was in a different field of media where government regulations were different than they are for digital.

These are simply two completely separate questions. Whatever the profit-maximizing price is in digital, it is not linked in any way to what the profit-maximizing price in physical rental was. And aside from physical pricing, it is not clear to me what the supporting evidence is for the assertion that digital rentals are overpriced and due to decline. They very well may be, but the physical market is not properly used as evidence for that.

Why Is Netflix's Content Judged Mediocre?

Just one other quick note here, and it goes to Netflix’s value proposition to the consumer. I also would like to know more about the basis for Fundamental’s belief that a price decline in digital, even if one did occur, would be sufficient to undermine the appeal of Netflix for consumers. I have reproduced the relevant passage from their article below:

Once that happens, consider what you would prefer. An all you can stream model like Netflix where you are interested in a few select movies and shows but find most of the remaining content mediocre or something which allows you to pick and chose the specific content you are actually interested in?

But what is the basis of the assertion that most customers “find most of the remaining content mediocre?” Even if digital rentals of a single movie fell to $1.50, it would take only one movie a week to justify Netflix’s SD basic plan and only a little over one a week to justify its HD plan, for $10 a month compared to $2 Blu-Rays at Redbox. And that is before all the TV shows available on Netflix, which usually aren’t even available at Redbox and cost three times or more Netflix’s monthly fee to buy a single season digitally. There is also the value of digital downloads for offline viewing.

Netflix remains one of the most sought after digital properties among Millennials on the Internet, ranking alongside Google and Facebook (FB) and other must-have apps. If the assertion is going to be made that it is a mediocre product, something customers will not really miss when prices adjust, I should like to know a lot more about what data supports that assertion. With respect, everything I have seen suggests a brand with considerable appeal and strong value proposition for consumers.

Investment Conclusions

Fundamental takes a very interesting approach to assessing Netflix’s value by asking what it would cost in the PPV market to replicate it. But some of the assertions they make about Netflix’s quality seem to me, and I say it with all respect, a little normative. I simply do not see the supporting evidence required to rebut the indicators we have seen that Netflix content seems very attractive to subscribers, and that they do not regard Netflix as a few decent movies in a sea of mediocrity.

I believe rather that subscription services will continue to pressure rental and purchase revenues, and therefore if anything I see Netflix as posing negative implications for Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet's PPV stores. However these stores are too small to fundamentally alter the prognosis for those stocks. A more serious impact would be on producers like Disney and Time Warner, which may find their pricing power erodes as Netflix continues to accrue scale.

It’s an interesting analysis, but I remain bullish on Netflix.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.