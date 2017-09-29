OncoMed Pharmaceuticals: Is This $4.50 Busted IPO A Buy?

So is this near-$4.50 Busted IPO a buy, sell or hold? We try to answer that question below.

However, this small biotech company still has some 'shots on goal', a potential key development partner and some recent insider buying in its shares.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has failed to live up to its initial promise since the company went public just over three years ago.

Lottery: A tax on people who are bad at math.

—Ambrose Bierce

I have gotten a couple of questions on a small biotech company that looks like another Busted IPO over the past few weeks. What lies ahead? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

With its market capitalization just exceeding $150 million, shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) have lost three quarters of their value over the past three years and fallen 40% year to date. Much of that loss came in April when drug candidate demcizumab flunked a phase 2 trial in pancreatic cancer and partner Bayer decided not to exercise its option to license two other experimental oncology treatments. Bad turned worse when another drug candidate, tarextumab, failed to achieve its primary endpoint or secondary endpoints in a lung cancer study. Shortly after the company adopted a restructuring plan that included firing nearly half of its workforce.

The California-based biotech firm describes itself as developing novel drug candidates to target fundamental biologic pathways hypothesized to drive cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastases in order to improve the treatment of solid tumor cancers. As more and more oncology drugs cross the finish line, tumor cells continue to evolve and find ways to evade the body’s immune system in order to grow. The company’s therapeutic candidates work by making tumor cells more visible to the immune system and by amplifying targeted immune cell activity. The company also possesses the capability to create new bispecific antibody drugs which increase anti-cancer activity and have the potential to diminish off-target effects.

Pipeline:

The company's pipeline appears quite deep relative to its market capitalization, but it is early stage in nature.

GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11) is a wholly-owned asset for which they expect to enroll the first patient in a single agent phase 1a trial in the next few months. The drug candidate utilizes their proprietary linker less trimer technology and preclinical studies have shown it to be significantly more effective at activating GITR signaling on T-cells when compared to other agonist antibodies currently in the clinic. Management believes this approach will result in improved efficacy in studies.

(source: Amgen publication)

Additionally, the technology used here could be applied to other trimer ligands targeting receptors in the TNF family, with 20 targets to choose from with unique roles in modulating the immune system (per their conference call). Thus if this initial trial shows signs of success, the next logical step could be to pursue other targets such as OX40 and CD40. In essence they would have a variety of ways to stimulate immune response against tumors as well as to explore complementing approved immune and chemotherapy treatments.

Their anti-TIGIT antibody is the subject of a phase 1a dose-escalation study in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors in which enrollment continues. It is being given to patients as a single agent every two weeks until progressive disease or excessive toxicity, with initial data to be reported in 2018. The drug candidate is thought to work by blocking T-cells from attacking tumor cells, increasing cytotoxic T-cell activity against tumor cells and decreasing T-cell expression. Data presented earlier in the year from several preclinical studies revealed evidence of anti-tumor activity alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. Of note, at the end of the phase 1 trial the company could receive a $35 million milestone payment if partner Celgene (CELG) decides to opt-in, with remaining potential milestones totaling $440 million. If this were to occur, Celgene would take point on future development and commercialization while Oncomed would stand to receive tiered high single-digit to high-teen royalties.

Source: Science Direct Publication

The company’s anti-DLL4/VEGF bi-specific candidate navicixizumab and anti-RSPO3 candidate rosmantuzumab are both partnered with Celgene as well and are mentioned in a recent presentation as part of its “high quality pipeline with significant potential”.

For the first of these two candidate’s enrollment continues in dual phase 1b dose escalation and expansion studies, one in patients with 2nd line metastatic colorectal cancer and the second in patients with 2nd line platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have failed more than 2 prior therapies or bevacizumab. In previous phase 1 studies the drug candidate demonstrated evidence of durable single agent activity. If Celgene opts in, the company would receive a $25 million payment and be eligible for up to $505 million in remaining milestones. Also, as a co-development co-commercialization deal two-thirds of development expenses would be covered by Celgene and one-third by OncoMed. Profits in the United States would be split down the middle while the smaller company would remain eligible for mid-single-digit to mid teen royalties outside the US.

As for rosmantuzumab, a phase 1a/b dose escalation and expansion study is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors and those with metastatic colorectal or gastric cancer. Protocol has changed to enroll only patients who have a RSPO3 gene fusion. If Celgene opts in, the company will receive a $38 million payment and be eligible for up to $440 million in additional milestones. Interestingly enough, the collaboration would be a co-development, co-commercialization deal with worldwide development expenses to be split one-third and two -thirds, respectively.

Lastly, the company is currently weighing partnering opportunities for vantictumab and ipafricept.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The average analyst price target is a bit above $6, implying upside of around 30%. 5 months ago Leerink Swann reiterated its Hold rating, while BMO Capital downgraded the stock to a Hold ($6 price target for both). Key institutions have large positions in the stock, including BVF with over 4 million shares and Primecap Management with over 5.5 million shares. Also, in June a director picked up $34,500 in shares and another scooped up a large chunk of shares as well.

The company reported second quarter results in August. Management guided for their cash balance of $129.8 million to fund operations through the third quarter of 2019 as net loss narrowed to $15.2 million.

Verdict:

OncoMed has had a troubled history to this point as a public company. The company does have an intriguing pipeline and is well-funded to continue its development. I especially like the partnership they have with Celgene and insider buying is always encouraging. However, it is hard to get that pumped up on what remains a very early stage 'Tier 4' concern with some history of development failure. I am going to pass on giving this name a buy recommendation at the moment. If Celgene decides to make more of commitment in the future on its partnered compounds, I do think this concern will be worth revisiting at that time.

There is only one class in the community that thinks more about money than the rich, and that is the poor.

—Oscar Wilde



If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.