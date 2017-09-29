Roku - Looks Expensive, Dangerous Short

As I fear about the business in the very long run and take notice of the high multiples, Roku remains an easy avoid, but dangerous short.

Following the great returns, expectations have risen too much for me, especially as the valuation requires more growth.

Roku (ROKU) aims to be the TV streaming platform which connects the entire TV ecosystem as pioneers of streaming to the TV. Investors seem to agree and love the dominant positioning of the business in an emerging OTT market, while shares were offered at the high end of the preliminary offering range at $14. Shares jumped to levels as high as $23-24 following the IPO, in what can easily be called a major success.

Following this success, expectations have been on the increase, as I am cautious given the uncertainty about the long-term business model and further growth required to create reasonable valuation multiples.

The Business

Roku enables consumers to stream the content they love on a single platform in a convenience way on their own TV. The company has over 15.1 million active accounts, and those people use the service at mass, with more than 6.7 billion hours being streamed in the first half of the year. That is over 440 hours for each account, or nearly 2.5 hours every day.

When consumers use Roku to stream content on their TV, they have more options to watch and control over their expenditures on content. Consumer can browse through endless numbers of movies, episodes, but also live sport and music events, as they can compare the costs from various content providers in an easy manner. Besides streaming Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, HBO, consumers can opt for news or sport channels as well, with the wide choice being a major advantage. Content providers still stand to gain if they offer free content through Roku, being able to include advertising in those programs. Additionally, some content providers are arguable too small to offer their own subscription services.

The benefits for consumers are obvious, being able to reach much greater assortment of content in a simple overview. Content providers benefit from a large audience, as well as monetization opportunities tailored to their desires. Social and technological trends are clearly benefiting the company as the over-the-top market is growing amidst cord-cutting, and young households not getting cable altogether.

The company generates revenues from selling hardware streaming players as well as from platform revenues. The latter is comprised out of advertising and subscription revenue sharing agreements, among others.

The Offering

Roku sold 15.7 million shares at the high end of the preliminary offering range of $12-14 per share. The previous sentence is a bit misleading as selling shareholders offered 6.7 million shares in the offering, making that gross proceeds for the company total $126 million. The 95.7 million shares outstanding, following the offering, represents a value of $2.3 billion at $24 per share.

The finances are a bit complicated, as the company is growing quickly, which involves large expenses, while it is transitioning from hardware to software (platform) revenues at the same time. Revenues were up 25% in 2016 to $398.6 million. Hardware revenues were up just 9% to $293.9 million as platform revenues more than doubled to $104.7 million. Operating losses increased by 15% to $43.4 million, but narrowed on a relative basis to 10.9% of sales.

Growth continued in the first half of 2017, albeit at a slower pace. Sales were up 23% to $199.7 million, which is a solid achievement after hardware revenues were down 1.5%. Platform revenues nearly doubled again to $82.4 million, which is aiding the margin developments of the business, as losses from operations narrowed significantly to $21.2 million, a more than $11 million improvement from the first half of 2016. One has to take into account that the business is seasonable with watching hours being up in the winter, and advertising revenues peaking in Q4 for obvious reasons. That quarter has made up 35-40% of sales in previous years, as Roku actually posted a modest operating profit in Q4 of 2016.

Following the IPO the company has another $126 million in gross proceed on top of the current cash holdings of $70 million. This cash position of $180-190 million is only offset by $22 million in debt, for a net cash position of roughly $160 million. That is a reasonable number, sufficient to finance the current (narrowing) losses for another 3-4 years to come.

With a $2.1 billion operating valuation, the company trades at roughly 4 times forward sales, which could approach half a billion this year. That is misleading a bit as the majority of revenues are still comprised out of low margin hardware revenues, but the growing software business is really where the business is. Platform revenues could hit $200 million this year on let's say 15-20 million accounts. If we believe that the platform will be the leader in the coming years and could grow to 100 million accounts, platform revenues could hit a billion in let's, say 5 years from now. That would be a very rosy scenario as the current count of 15 million grows by roughly 5 million new accounts each year.

In that case, platform revenues could hit $1 billion, with ARPU currently trending it $11, a number which has consistently risen in recent quarters. If this could rise to $15-20 in case of a 100 million user base by 2022, revenues of $1.5-2 billion might be within reach. With gross margins of 80-90%, I see no reason why this could not be +50% margin business, for operating earnings of $750 million to a billion. That could translate into after-tax earnings of $600-$800 million, which translates into a $15 billion valuation if we apply a small premium to the overall market valuation multiple.

That sounds like music to the ears of investors, translating into a $150 per share valuation. That said, attaining a 100 million user base might be very difficult, if not impossible in the coming 5 years. If it would become reality, shares could increase by a factor of 6 times from current levels, for returns of 40-50% per year, indicating that this scenario might be too rosy.

In comparison, if Roku would achieve 50 million users and ARPU of $15, revenues of $750 million and margins of 40% translate into operating earnings of just $300 million, or $240 million after tax. That yields a $5 billion valuation, which implies that the valuation could roughly double in the coming five years. While this still looks appealing, it does not translate into very impressive returns, given the operational achievements which are still required to achieve this valuation and the risks alongside the road.

Avoiding For Now

The story of Roku makes sense and looks great, but the risk-reward is not appealing enough for me after shares have jumped 70% from the IPO price. Growth, notably in marketplace/software revenues is to be applauded, but the reality is that Roku is just a middleman between distributors and users.

While Netflix offers a similar service, it has created loyalty with own shows as well, as the loyalty from users and content providers to Roku might be very limited. Even better, Netflix is available on phones and tablets as well, unlike Roku which focuses solely on TV. Even worse, (potential) competitors are the worst you can face, including Apple and Google, among others.

Add to that uncertainty in the business model in the long term, including a trend to watch more on mobile devices, the typical Silicon Valley structure of dual share classes, and the high valuation, and it is easy for me to avoid this IPO. Potential returns of 17% per year, if Roku hits a 50 million user count by 2022 look appealing, but achieving this requires growth of 7 million users a year. This comes after the current growth trajectory is stuck at 5 million, and incremental growth might be harder to achieve, as the business model might be obsolete in the long run.

The fact that insiders are happy to cash in some chips at $14 says enough. I am having a neutral stance until shares hit the teens again and information from Q3 becomes available, before reconsidering my stance. Shorting is dangerous as the limited market capitalisation, and large user base might make it a target to be acquired by multi billion cable/network/phone business.

