Texas Instruments: 24% Dividend Increase, $6 Billion Share Buyback And Plenty Of Growth

Texas Instruments is a very shareholder-friendly company. It returns 100% of excess free cash flow to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

For some unknown reason, Texas Instruments (TXN) tends to get little coverage in the financial media. It may not be the most exciting technology stock, but it has delivered tremendous returns to shareholders for an extended period. The stock has more than tripled in the past five years.

TXN data by YCharts

Texas Instruments is perhaps the perfect example of a shareholder-friendly company. The company doesn’t waste money on huge, empire-building acquisitions. Nor does it reward executives with massive amounts of dilutive stock options. Instead, after investing in growth and R&D, all excess free cash flow is returned to shareholders.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 14 years in a row, including a 24% raise on September 21st. It has now increased its dividend for 14 years in a row, which makes it a Dividend Achiever, which have raised their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

It also announced a $6 billion share repurchase. Since 2004, the company has reduced its share count by more than 40%.

Texas Instruments might fly under the radar for many investors, but it is a very strong dividend growth stock.

Business Overview

Texas Instruments is a semiconductor manufacturer. It has a market capitalization of $88 billion. Its chips are used in many industries, including the industrial and automotive markets. Approximately 86% of Texas Instruments’ revenue came from analog and embedded processing last year, up from 44% in 2006.

Its concentrated business model has yielded excellent growth over the past 10+ years. From 2004-2016, free cash flow increased by 12% compounded annually.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 32

Texas Instruments has a very focused business model, but this was not always the case. The company used to be more diversified but decided to sell off slow-growth businesses, in areas which it could not establish a leadership position.

For example, Texas Instruments exited the mobile device market in 2012. It sold off its legacy wireless business because the industry dynamics were very challenging. Manufacturing chips for mobile devices is a fiercely competitive segment. Not only are all large semiconductor companies competing with each other for customers, but some device manufacturers like Apple (AAPL) produce their own chips.

Management decided it would be more beneficial to focus on analog and embedded processing, which offer higher growth potential.

Growth Prospects

The decision to exit low-growth, highly competitive businesses, and focus on the analog and embedded markets, has worked very well. Growth has accelerated in recent years. Texas Instruments has increased free cash flow by 8% compounded annually, since 2004. Earnings per share increased 24% last year and the company generated $4.1 billion of free cash flow in 2016.

Texas Instruments ranks in the top 15% in the S&P 500 Index, in terms of free cash flow generated, as a percentage of revenue.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 14

The company is off to a great start to 2017. Revenue and earnings per share increased 13% and 30% last quarter. Growth was particularly strong in the automotive segment.

In addition to its revenue growth, earnings should grow from share repurchases and cost cuts. Texas Instruments has a rigid capital investment philosophy, which is to focus on buying long-lived assets cheaply, often well ahead of demand. It invests in manufacturing technologies that help it differentiate its products from the competition. Texas Instruments also does its own production in-house, as opposed to outsourcing it, which gives it greater control over its supply chain.

An example of the benefits of this strategy is the company’s 300-millimeter analog chip. Most of Texas Instruments’ competitors still use 200-millimeter wafers. According to the company, the larger chip costs about 40% less than the 200-millimeter wafer, which yields significant cost advantages.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Texas Instruments stock trades for a price to earnings ratio of 22. This is slightly below the S&P 500 Index average of 25. Texas Instruments isn’t dirt cheap, but a high-quality business should be expected to be valued at a premium. The stock could be modestly undervalued since it seems to deserve at least a market multiple.

In addition, Texas Instruments will generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable breakdown of future returns could be:

6%-8% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

3% dividend yield

Under these assumptions, total returns could reach 12%-15% per year. Cash returns are a major part of Texas Instruments’ future returns. In terms of combined buybacks and dividends, as a percentage of revenue, Texas Instruments is in the top 10% of the S&P 500.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 30

Dividends will continue to grow moving forward. Over the last 12 months, dividends accounted for 47% of free cash flow. Distributing less than half of free cash flow is a very comfortable payout ratio, particularly when cash flow continues to grow.

Another positive for the dividend is that the vast majority of Texas Instruments’ cash is held onshore. While many large technology companies have billions of cash parked overseas, which limits their dividend growth potential, approximately 80% of Texas Instruments’ cash is held in the U.S.

Final Thoughts

Texas Instruments isn’t the most widely-followed stock. It often gets overlooked, in favor of the more exciting tech stocks. But dividend growth investors would be wise not to forget about Texas Instruments. The company is reporting strong growth which fuels its impressive capital allocation program.

Texas Instruments’ growth drivers remain intact, and it has a low payout ratio and strong balance sheet. There seems to be little reason why the company cannot continue to raise its dividend by at least 10%-15% per year for the foreseeable future.

With a 2.8% dividend yield and the potential for double-digit dividend growth, Texas Instruments is a strong dividend growth stock.

