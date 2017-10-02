Ono Pharmaceutical Needs To Reinvest Its Windfall

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY) (4528.T) has a rare chance to reinvest in a bigger, brighter future, and management needs to execute, as the windfall from Opdivo won’t last forever. While this company has a strong history in manufacturing prostaglandin compounds, Ono has struggled to drive meaningful innovation from its own R&D, and although this Japanese pharmaceutical company can trace its history back roughly 300 years, it’s a small player in the overall Japanese (let alone global) pharmaceutical industry.

Ono currently looks slightly undervalued, but that is giving no credit to value-creation from the company’s cash hoard. While Ono has not historically done M&A, management has sounded more interested in pursuing deals as a way of gaining a foothold in the U.S. and reinvigorating its pipeline. Even so, investors need to consider the risk that growing competition in PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies and potential changes to Japanese drug pricing policy will hit the company’s overwhelmingly large driver of value.

PD-1 Has Become The Story

It’s not widely known, but PD-1 antibodies – arguably one of the biggest developments in oncology in the last 25 years – came out of research done at Kyoto University, and you could argue that Ono Pharmaceutical was the first major pharmaceutical company to recognize their potential. Ono got access to what became nivolumab (Opdivo) by virtue of its relationship with Kyoto University, but realized it didn’t have the internal capabilities in antibody development to maximize its potential. Ono found little interest among potential U.S. pharma partners, eventually striking a deal with Medarex (later acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)) that didn’t even merit an 8-K filing from Medarex at the time.

Flash forward to today and Opdivo now contributes more than half of Ono’s revenue through direct sales and royalties. While Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda has become a formidable competitor in the PD-1 space, and rivals from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Pfizer (PFE) are angling for share as well, Bristol-Myers’ sales were still up more than 40% in the second quarter, annualizing at close to $5 billion. For its part, Ono’s sales in Japan were down 21% in the last quarter, as a 60% increase in volume was offset by a 50% price cut earlier this year (volume, price, and revenue don’t match up because of the different dosing used in various indications). While Ono pays a 20% royalty to Bristol-Myers for Japan sales, it also gets back a roughly 4% royalty on U.S. sales and 15% royalty on rest-of-world sales.

At over 50% of sales, the future of Opdivo is critical to Ono’s future. There are still multiple future indications in the pipeline, including gastric cancer, multiple myeloma, glioblastoma, small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and biliary cancer, as well as first-line indications in NSCLC and renal cell carcinoma, and a whole host of combo studies being led by Bristol-Myers with their drug Yervoy and experimental compounds like LAG-3, KIR, and anti-CD137. While Ono, unfortunately, doesn’t own these potential add-ons, their relationship with Bristol-Myers does at least give them access on reasonable economic terms.

How much bigger Opdivo can become is an open question. The drug generated JPY 100 billion in FY 2017, but estimates for peak revenue in the mid-2020's run the gamut from around JPY 150 billion to JPY 300 billion. There are valid reasons for such a wide spread; the success of future combo studies (like Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer), the results from competitors’ studies, and the future of drug pricing policy in Japan can/could all drive significant shifts in value.

The Rest Of The Story Is Not Much Of A Story

The next-biggest drug for Ono is Glactive (a DPP-IV for diabetes licensed from Merck), and that contributed all of 12% of 2017 revenue, with Opalmon (a drug for peripheral circulation dysfunction) contributed 7% of revenue. These drugs are already seeing revenue declines, though newer in-licensed drugs like Orencia and Forxiga are showing good growth now.

Making matters worse, the company’s pipeline is not very impressive and it contributes less than 10% to my current fair value. Ono in-licensed Kyprolis, Parsabiv, and Corlanor from Amgen (AMGN) and those should help in the near term, but the potential for ONO-7643 in cancer-related cachexia seems modest. Opicapone (Parkinson’s) could have more potential, but it’s further off, and I’m not confident that the company’s in-licensed BRAF and MEK inhibitors from Array (ARRY) will generate significant sales (BRAF/MEK combos work well in many melanoma patients, with modest side effects, but the efficacy doesn’t last long).

In terms of proprietary compounds, ONO-4059 (tirabrutinib) is a potentially interesting (and Gilead (GILD) acquired rights outside Japan in 2014) BTK inhibitor, but still early in clinical development. So too with its Axl/Mer inhibitor ONO-7475 and EP4 agonist ONO-4578, both of which could potentially be a combo partners with Opdivo. While the preclinical data have been encouraging, it’s just too early to get too excited about any of these compounds today.

I will note, though, that Ono seems to be taking a more focused approach with its R&D efforts. Historically, Ono hasn’t been especially discriminating with its R&D focus, which I believe has hampered its ability to develop a steady stream of in-house winners. More recently, though, the company has started focusing on developing bispecific antibodies – an exciting early-stage field in oncology. Whether these efforts lead to much won’t be known for several years, but it is encouraging to see Ono actually trying to develop a core competency.

The Opportunity

Unlike its larger peers Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), Ono has been inactive on the M&A front, but that may be about to change. Ono currently gets more than 85% of its revenue from Japan, but drug costs in Japan are (on average) about one-third what they are in the U.S. and there are deliberations underway about further changes to the system, with the changes unlikely to be much of a boon to the drug companies.



Between a tougher situation in Japan, a weak pipeline, and limited internal R&D specialization/differentiation, M&A seems like a reasonable approach. That said, investors should keep their expectations modest. Management has talked about spending around JPY 400B to JPY 500B on deals – an amount that could probably be enough to acquire Array (with a premium), but likely not enough for a company of Clovis’s (CLVS) size, let alone ACADIA (ACAD), Tesaro (TSRO), or Seattle Genetics (SGEN). Given those limitations, it wouldn’t be altogether surprising if Ono opted for a pre-IPO development-stage biotech, but it likewise wouldn’t be too surprising if Ono continued to sit on the sideline.

I personally think that waiting on the sidelines would be a mistake, as the company really needs a stronger internal pipeline and R&D effort – Opdivo could certainly become a much bigger drug in the next five to seven years and some of the other pipeline candidates could hit, but I don’t think it’s enough. As is, I’m looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth on the strength of Opdivo, which assumes further clinical trial successes and no massive price resets (which are a risk if these newer indications, like first-line lung cancer, really take off). I do believe management can lever this revenue growth into better margins and high single-digit FCF growth, but all of that more or less supports a high single-digit return today.

A key variable, then, is what Ono does with its cash on hand (around $1.5 billion) and the $2.5 billion-plus free cash flow I expect the company to generate over the next five years. Reinvesting that into M&A, organic/internal R&D, and/or strategic in-licensing could lead to meaningfully better long-term growth prospects and a higher fair value, but internal R&D will take a long time to pay off and strategic in-licensing typically has limited upside (unless the company licenses early-stage compounds that later prove to be blockbusters).

The Bottom Line

Ono intrigues me on the basis of its capacity for change, but I’m reluctant to invest on the basis of the potential to change without a more substantial discount to fair value. There are several upcoming data read-outs on Opdivo that can/will meaningfully clarify the long-term revenue potential and the prospects for FCF growth are attractive. Still, I need to see management take a more forward-looking attitude; drugs like Opdivo don’t come around often and Ono needs to leverage this windfall to position the company for long-term self-driven growth.

