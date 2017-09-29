Suniva Section 201 Case - Winners And Losers

It's becoming increasingly likely that a solar tariff will become a reality. In light of this, I've decided to delve into the solar industry to find out who the winners and losers are, how they are likely to win or lose, and how I might stand to gain through an investment, either long or short.

Suniva Trade Case 201 Petition

Suniva and SolarWorld, both bankrupt companies, proposed a tariff of $0.40/watt on imported solar cells or a floor price of $0.78/watt on imported modules, whichever is higher. If the modules cost less than $0.78, the importing company would still need to pay $0.78. As such, this assessment will focus on $0.78 becoming the new cost for importers, as the current U.S. average selling price hovers between $0.38 and $0.43 -- thus making it likely that the $0.40/watt proposal was made to ensure that importers pay no less than $0.78. Essentially, the two different proposals are almost exactly the same thing given where the ASP sits currently.

The analysis below could have been performed earlier. Back when the tariffs were proposed, I regarded it as unlikely that the commission would find "serious injury." Now that the USITC has voted unanimously on the matter, I think it's a matter of time before tariffs are imposed. The USITC will decide on the remedy it will recommend. This recommendation will be sent to the president by Nov. 13.

Donald Trump ran his campaign with the promise that America will come first. When it comes to trade, he believes the U.S., especially regarding trade with China, is getting the short end of the stick. In his eyes, this can be fixed by imposing tariffs. Trump has been ordering his staff to bring him some tariffs since he came into office, the lack of which has led to frustration on his part:

'John, let me tell you why they didn't bring me any tariffs,' he said. 'I know there are some people in the room right now that are upset. I know there are some globalists in the room right now. And they don't want them, John, they don't want the tariffs. But I'm telling you, I want tariffs.'

Clearly, economic arguments will not sway Donald Trump. I believe that he will regard this as an opportunity to deliver on a promise he made to his electoral base. How harsh the tariffs will be remains anyone's guess. The information below will highlight that these tariffs will not be good for U.S. solar companies, and that some might even face financial distress depending on the size of the tariffs.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is perhaps the most obvious target of the potential tariffs. The company is based in China and generates 20% of its sales in North America, with almost all of that being related to the U.S. This makes it the company's third-largest market. Most of their products are sold in China, with 40% of sales being generated there. After Asia-Pacific (24% of sales), the rest is a mix of a whole host of countries with no country generating more than 7% of JinkoSolar's sales. With 36% of sales being generated in the U.S., any investor in JKS would be wise to assess the potential fiscal ramifications. The easiest way to do this is to calculate the current cost per watt and add the appropriate tariff.

JKS has an average selling price (NYSE:ASP) of $0.377 per watt on a consolidated basis. In Q2 2017, the company is expecting the U.S. market ASP to average between $0.40 and $0.43. Furthermore, the company is already subject to anti-dumping tariffs set at 9.67% of the final import and a subsidy rate of 20.94%. The tariffs are currently under review for the fourth time and could be revised upward or downwards according to the SEC filing.

It's no surprise then that JKS has one of the lowest gross margins (10.2%) in the business (calculated based on Q2 2017 numbers). The potential new tariff that applies to JKS is the proposal to set a floor price of $0.78/watt on imported modules, almost double that of the current ASP of $0.40-$0.43. At first glance, JKS seems to be the beneficiary here. After all, the company is the one that will see its ASPs increase and while this is an accurate assessment, it will most likely result in a loss of business as companies struggle to pass on the additional costs to customers.

Initially, it appears as if the tariffs aren't necessarily disastrous since they will only apply to roughly 20% of their sales. Additionally, with the ASP doubling, the company would have to see its customer base shrink by more than half for it to see a drop in sales. At the moment, it's hard to assess the likelihood of such a scenario. I would suggest and will follow my own suggestion of closely watching revenues of module importers like Vivent Solar (NYSE:VSLR).

In summary, the effects on JKS remain minor. The company will most likely suffer from a loss of customers, which will be largely if not entirely offset by the almost 100% higher ASP. Lastly, only 20% of the company's sales will be affected. JKS does not appear to be a casualty of the proposed tariffs. Perhaps there is even some marginal upside available should the higher ASP materialize and customer retention remain above 50%.

Of course, if the $0.40 tariff is chosen as a remedy, JKS will not see a higher ASP as it will not be the recipient of said tariff. In this scenario, JKS will simply generate less revenue from its U.S. market without being compensated in the form of a higher ASP.

Canadian Solar

Next up is Canadian Solar (CSIQ). The company is a Canadian firm that will be affected as an exporter since the company sells solar cells and modules from Canada into the U.S. As with JKS, the company sells its products in multiple regions. Roughly 22% of the company's sales are generated in the U.S., according to the latest filing, which makes it the company's biggest market. While most of the company's sales are in Asia (65%), the U.S. is the biggest revenue generator on a national basis.

The remaining portion of revenue is divided into smaller fragments across the world. Dividing the sales per region does highlight the benefit in diversifying across countries. While 22% of sales is no small amount, it does lessen the impact on any potential tariff. Canadian Solar is in the same boat as JKS. Both companies are dependent on how the deal is structured. A floor price would be more favorable than a tariff.

Sunrun

Moving on to Sunrun (RUN), this company's business model is straightforward: It sells residential solar energy systems. Sunrun wasn't a particularly profitable operator before the trade case. That is to say, they were profitable but burning through very large sums of cash. In fact, I was taken aback a bit by how much this $540 million market cap company manages to burn through. In Q2 2017, the company's operating cash flow was negative by $4 million. The worst part is that the company invested $190 million in capex in the same period, putting the cash burn at $194 million. This annualized run rate of almost $800 million is more than 50% of the market value of the company.

In Q1 2017 it was revealed that the company's margin cost sits at $0.40 per watt, which is at the high-end range. If the company is forced to pay a $0.40 tariff, essentially a doubling of its margin cost, it might see itself in financial distress by the end of next year. For RUN, it won't matter whether a tariff is chosen or a floor price. Of course, RUN could simply pass on this additional cost to the customer. In that case, I would say it's safe to say that the company will no longer be considered a growth stock as the products become too expensive, resulting in a loss of revenue.

This is especially painful considering that the company has a net debt position of $816 million, while TTM EBITDA sits at negative $24 million. The fact that this company has managed to borrow $816 million without even generating positive EBITDA perhaps speaks to the yield-starved time that investors live in. In conclusion, an acceptance of the proposals as they are presented would dramatically accelerate Sunrun's path to financial distress.

Vivent Solar

Vivent Solar is similar to RUN in the sense that it is also active in the residential market. Additionally, it also operates in the commercial segment. In terms of financial statements, this company is also eerily similar to Sunrun. Luckily for shareholders, the financials are better than that of RUN. Of course, that can't be called any sort of praiseworthy achievement. VSLR also appears to be profitable. However, the company is burning through huge amounts of cash relative to their balance sheet. In Q2 2017, the company burned through $87 million in cash. To make matters worse, the company only has $116 million in cash left on the balance sheet.

This is not enough to last through the next two quarters. The company is going to need additional financing. With $855 million in debt and negative EBITDA, I wonder how yield-starved investors must be to borrow this company another dime. While VSLR is not losing as much money as RUN, it's certainly in a dire financial position. Consider this quote taken directly from the recent 10-Q filing:

As of the date of this filing, the Company will require additional sources of cash beyond current cash balances, and currently available financing facilities to fund long-term planned growth. If the Company is unable to secure additional financing when needed, or upon desirable terms, the Company may be unable to finance installation of customers' systems in a manner consistent with past performance, cost of capital could increase, or the Company may be required to significantly reduce the scope of operations, any of which would have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.

It would appear that management is hopeful that additional financing can be sourced: "The Company believes additional financing is available and will continue to be available to support current levels of operations."

Most likely, the company was planning on issuing equity instead of debt based on their leverage. The price action seems to indicate that the market is fully aware of the negative implications of possible tariffs as the stock has been dropping ever since it was announced. It remains to be seen how much money the company can raise through equity financing. The company would need at least another $60 million to make it through year-end. After that, the company would need another round of financing. The bill would be $350 million if they want to last the year with it.

If the company does indeed choose to issue shares and raise $60 million, we could see an additional 20% downside if we factor in the offering price as well as the dilutive effect. At this point, it seems trivial to even mention the trade case. It appears that the company is in over its head already. However, I will since this article is about how possible tariffs would combine with current financial positions.

The story is again not much different than that of RUN. The tariffs as proposed would double the cost per watt. As per CFO Dana Russell:

I think you can see what's been proposed from Suniva. And that -- if that actually did come to pass, I mean, that would be a substantial increase in the cost per watt. They'd basically be doubling the cost per watt on modules.

The other option is to pass the costs on to their customers, which will most likely decrease revenues. The alternative is that the company burns through more cash. Such a strategy seems unthinkable given the level of financial distress that the company is already in.

Conclusion

Depending on how the tariff is structured, exporters might actually come out unscathed. This would be the case if the floor price remedy is chosen as the higher ASP would substantially offset the decrease in customers, as long as the decrease is not higher than 50%. On the other hand, if the $0.40 tariff is chosen, exporters will suffer significantly from the loss of business without any additional pricing to offset this.

If the goal is to impair the ability of foreign companies to sell in the U.S., then the better method would be imposing a tariff instead of a pricing floor. If the goal is simply a political win, then perhaps floor pricing is a better option as it is more of an optical win, while at the same time not actually starting a trade war with foreign countries. How much more likely one is relative to the other is anyone's guess, so new investors are better off waiting until November when the final verdict is in. As an investment, this uncertainty makes both these companies unattractive to me as the upside appears to be limited.

Additionally, RUN and VSLR both have horrible-looking balance sheets. The companies both sport close to $1 billion in debt, while EBITDA and FCF are negative. Any tariff will accelerate the deterioration of the balance sheet, especially regarding VSLR. The company already appears to be in financial distress. VSLR is perhaps the best investment opportunity. In the event that tariffs are proposed, I will look to short VSLR.

Note that I have excluded First Solar (FSLR) from this analysis as there is not much to say, other than the fact that the company will be unaffected by any potential tariff. Of course, this means that it is a "winner." However, in the current context -- finding an investment opportunity -- I find it irrelevant as I do not consider it an attractive position given its recent run-up.

