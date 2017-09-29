As Should've Been Expected - EIA 914 Shows Monthly Production Lower Than The Weekly Estimates

Texas and New Mexico show lower-than-expected growth of 26k b/d. Since the start of 2017, growth in the Permian and Eagle Ford has been half of what consensus expected.

Welcome to the "Oops, no surprise there" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA reported its monthly production figure for July 2017 today, and it shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who has read any of our OMD articles in the last month. EIA pegged July production at 9.238 million b/d, which is very close to this month's STEO commentary, which we detailed here.

Here's the divergence chart we told everyone to save on Monday (updated):

EIA's monthly production for July is 178k b/d lower than the weekly estimate. Some might say, "Look at the increase month over month!" But bulk of the increase in July came from the Gulf of Mexico with an increase of 127k b/d, while Alaska saw production decrease by 40k b/d due to maintenance. The figure that everyone should be watching closely is production growth in Texas and New Mexico, where the Permian and Eagle Ford reside.

On a month-over-month basis, Texas and New Mexico production only increased a dismal 26k b/d. Note that June production for the two were revised higher by 8k b/d. This is after well completions, according to EIA, rose by 9 month over month in July.

As you can see from the chart above, without a continued increase in well completions, Permian and Eagle Ford production will continue its current lackluster growth trajectory. Due to completion bottlenecks in the Permian, we expect muted growth to continue.

To put this in perspective, the consensus had expected U.S. shale to contribute 100k b/d month-over-month growth, with 80% of the growth dominated by the Permian and Eagle Ford. Since the start of the year, Texas and New Mexico production has risen a total of 303k b/d over seven months, or ~43k b/d per month. This is half of the growth estimated by the consensus.

"Told You So" Doesn't Cut It Anymore; It's Time to Wake Up to Reality

Over the next few weeks, we expect more and more sell-side analysts to come out with reports blaming lackluster growth in the U.S. due to a combination of a shortage in frack crews and lackluster growth figures in Eagle Ford. All of these things have been mentioned by us since last month, and it will only become more obvious the more data we get.

For August, EIA said in its latest STEO that U.S. oil production will be around 9.2 million b/d, or 38k b/d lower than July figures. This is due to a combination of lower supplies thanks to Hurricane Harvey and lackluster growth in Eagle Ford. If you still think shale at the current oil price and current servicing activity can propel U.S. oil production higher by 1 million b/d, it's time to get a reality check.

