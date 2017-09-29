Carillion Plc (CIOIF) CEO Dror Harats on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carillion Plc (OTCPK:CIOIF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call September 29, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Emma Mercer - Chief Financial Officer

Keith Cochrane - Chief Executive & Director

Kellie McAvoy - Head of Investor Relations

Philip Green - Non-Executive Chairman

Watson Lee - Chief Transformation Officer

Analysts

Andrew Nussey - Peel Hunt

Joe Brent - Liberum Capital

Howard Seymour - Numis Securities

Alastair Stewart - Stockdale Securities

Mark Howson - HSBC

Stephen Rawlinson - Applied Value

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Christopher Moore - Investec Bank

Philip Green

Good morning. Philip Green, Chairman of Carillion. Thanks for coming to today’s presentation. Let me begin by saying the last few months have, without a shutter of doubt, been highly challenging and a difficult time for the Company, and Board, management, and everybody involved with Carillion.

Since we reported in July that Carillion was facing serious financial problems, arising from difficult contracts and trading conditions in a number of our markets, the Company has been subject to a period of prolonged uncertainty, which we’re very conscious as impacting all of our stakeholders.

Correcting these issues will clearly take time, and the Group still faces a number of major challenges. However, we are able to report today that resolute action has been taken across a wide range of funds to deal with the problems identified during the strategic review that we promised to do in July, and to begin the process of returning the group to better health. We were very fortunate that Keith Cochrane who had been one of my non-Executive Directors, stepped into become Interim Chief Executive. And I knew that I’ve secured the leadership of somebody with great experience and a relevant track record for such a demanding task.

I’d also like to express my thanks to Emma. Emma Mercer, our new CFO, who stepped up to her new challenge with great professionalism and commitment. And the rest of the new leadership team who have been working tirelessly to help turn this business around.

I’ve already been asked over coffee several times how we’re going with the CEO search. Well, I’m happy to say that we’re making good progress. As you know, we started it back in July and the progress today has been encouraging to find a permanent CEO.

So without more ado, I’ll ask Keith to report on the progress we’ve made with the strategic review and the Group’s half year results. Keith?

Keith Cochrane

Thank you, Philip, and good morning everyone. Hopefully, you’ve all had a chance to look in the RNS that was issued first thing. So, I’m going to touch on the interim numbers in a moment. But the priority this morning is to update you on where we have got to in addressing the current state of the business and our balance sheet.

We’ve made good progress, but there is still much to be done. Without a doubt, Carillion is a complex business and there is no such thing as a quick fix. So, whilst we have identified the problems and covered a lot of ground, the solutions are still work-in-progress. The results that we’ve announced this morning, are clearly very disappointing and we now expects results for the full year to be lower than the markets’ current expectations. And our full year average net debt is also expected to be higher between £825 million and £850 million. And I’m consciously not giving a year-end thought debt number, because the right focus for us is average net debt.

As part of the strategic review, we initiated in July, we have fine lines of contract review process. I can confirm that there is no change to the £845 million provision for construction that we announced previously. But we are making a further provision of £200 million for Support Services contracts. The reason five why we’ll follow, but we believe that this is the full extent of the measures we need to take.

Looking at the balance sheet. We have agreed a further £140 million committed to facility with a number of banks, which provides the Group with additional liquidity. We have also reduced the pension deficit by £80 million with potential to reduce it by further £120 million pounds, and increased our estimated proceeds from disposals from £125 million to £300 million. This is clearly underpinned by our discussions regarding the sale of our businesses in Canada and our UK healthcare operation, and we're hopeful of concluding these in the coming weeks.

Through the strategic review, we have also developed a new operating model that creates £75 million per annum cost saving opportunity. It was clear when I stood up in July that Carillion faced several challenges and that remains the case today.

We have made good progress and the team is working very hard to get the Company through the current situation and deliver for all our stakeholders. We have received strong support from many of our major customers, notably central government and our people across the business. What drives us all is a firm belief that at the heart of this business there is a strong core and the business is being reshaped to focus on its key strengths. So my intention this morning is to talk to you about where we are today and what we are focused on doing next.

So starting briefly with the financials and there is more detail in the appendix on the RNS. Total revenue remained broadly flat to £2.5 billion with the benefit of some favorable FX movements. Underlying profit from operations reduced by 27% to £82 million, which included the contribution from joint ventures.

Underlying pretax profit reduced by 40% to £50.3 million due to phasing of PPP equity disposals and trading contracts, which we have provisioned against as a result we need to trade at a zero margin. Underlying cash outflow from operations was £227 million, reflecting £323 million outflow of working capital. This is primarily due to the previously announced deterioration in cash flows on four large construction contracts, together with cash costs incurred in several Support Services contracts.

Consequently, net borrowing in the period increased to £571 million, and average net borrowing in the first half increased to £694 million, which is in line with the guidance given in July. I've already referenced the contracts provision and will come back to that in more detail shortly. But in addition, we have booked a goodwill impairment charge of £134 million in respect of our construction businesses, reflecting a reshaped and more selective approach in the UK.

In terms of our outlook for the full year, we now expect revenue to be in the range of £4.6 billion to £4.8 billion. And as I've already flagged in profit, we expect to see the usual H1-H2 waiting before factoring in disposals or the £10 million cost savings, which I will come back to later. In addition, there will be further restructuring costs, reflecting the impact of the strategic review, organization changes and reshaping of the business. And in H2, we will likely book between £75 million and £100 million of charges with more to follow in 2018.

Trading contracts will be provisioned against zero margin was a considerable headwind for profitability. In H1, they supplied to revenue just under £400 million. And we expect a lower impact in the second half. And so for the full year, we are likely to trade revenues of just under £550 million of zero margins. This should significantly reduce in 2018 as we complete difficult projects and exit others.

So let me now turn to focus on what we've done since July. My key point back then was that Carillion has become too broad and too complex. And over the last two months, as I’ve masked myself in the business and engaged directly with people inside and outside the Company, that observation has come through in spades. Too many layers of management resulted in a complete lack of line of sight accountability. People were too focused on the short term, entering contacts without appropriate risk assessment and also with a high degree of uncertainty around key assumptions.

The volume of data being generate made it very difficult to see the woods from the trees. We were hampered by insufficient transparency and over-inflated group overhead, and a business with no sense of what to prioritize and hope. Carillion took on too many unprofitable contracts. In too many cases, we were building a Rolls-Royce, but only getting paid to build a Mini. Radical transformation is needed to create a lower risk, higher quality business, capable of generating sustainable cash backed earnings. Historically, underlying earnings have not been cash backed with an over reliance on one-offs to support operating profit on cash flow.

So let me explain the cash profile of the business a bit more. Whilst Carillion has many excellent services contracts some consumes significant amounts of cash in their early stages. As the Group has taken on larger and more complex projects, mobilization costs have risen. There have also been completeness and accuracy issues with asset registers, meaning we burn cash through a desire to do the best thing for customers without properly assessing what is right for Carillion from a commercial prospective. The business also bids for contracts without making the right assumptions on cost or ensuring that we have the appropriate arrangements in place to recover those costs.

The chart in the top right illustrates this point. And whilst the cash profile of contracts convey considerably, there is no doubt that the growth in our Support Services contract has exacerbated our cash burn. And I’ll come back to what we're doing about that in due course.

Our construction business has not only being impacted by our approach to bidding, but also the way we have managed claims. We have not perused these aggressively enough during the build phase and have allowed receivables to build up in the balance sheet, more on this in a moment. So whether balance sheet is already stretched, you can understand how our net debt challenge was compounded by rapid growth in Support Services and the impact of four challenging construction contracts, all coming at the same time, arguably, a perfect storm.

The checks and balances in the business across vital areas, such as bid management, mobilization, margins, cash and claims, have not consistently been where they should be. So that is the context to the Group's poor performance and the position we find ourselves in today. At the outset of the strategic review, I identified three core priorities; to look for immediate ways to strengthen the balance sheet; to reshape the business so that it's focused on what it does best; and to appoint a leadership team that can drive cultural change, adopt a new operating model and enforce a new way of working.

And we have developed a clear stream-work between which Carillion will operate going forward, based on principals crucial for our business, like ours. So against those three priorities, we have established a series of work-stream within each. And this slide illustrates what we have been focused on over the last two months, the progress that we have made, and also gives you an indication of how much is left to do.

So turning now to balance sheet and cash, let me start with covenants. As we indicated in July, the Group was compliant with its covenants at 30th of June, and is forecast to being compliance with its covenants as at year end. That is before accounting for the positive impact of the disposal of Canada. And of course, the compliance with the net debt EBITDA covenant is depended on achieving our underlying forecasts. But we’ve recognized that deleveraging the balance sheet is a key priority and a major focus of the strategic review.

Going forward, we are targeting an average net debt to EBITDA ratio of between 1 to 1.5 times, which we believe is appropriate for the nature and composition of Carillion’s business. And as I said earlier, key part of delivering this will be the disposal of our Canadian business and other disposals. The Group’s early payment facility continues to be very attractive to suppliers and those significant benefits to Carillion in terms of forging long term relationships. We will therefore retain an EPS, but over the medium term, work towards turning into more normal supply chain finance facility.

Now, clearly while our self help measures will lead to material reduction in our average net debt, these alone will not be enough to achieve our targets. So as you would expect, the Group will consider other available options, including raising equity to repair and strengthen the balance sheet in due course.

Now, turning briefly to accounting matters. An assessment has also been made of the potential impact of IFRS 15, which will be adopted in 2018. Based on our preliminary assessment, the Group expects a reduction in reserves of between £125 million and £150 million. More detailed guidance will be provided in this when we report our 2017 full year results.

We have now completed the review of all contracts across the business, and we are confident that we have full sight of the Group’s position. The construction provision we announced in July was based on the May balance sheet and that has been revisited against the July balance sheet. And we have also looked at where we’re at in terms of settlement discussions. We have concluded that no change is required to the overall construction provision; although, there has been some modest movement between geographies.

And as we outlined back in July around half of the £145 million continues to relate to four challenging contracts. We have conducted a subsequent review of all contracts not covered by the enhanced KPMG review, mainly related to Support Services. And as a result, a further provision of £200 million has been taken for the first half of 2017, which comprises the following; £91 million for underperforming contracts that the Group has recently exited, or decided to exit; £56 million for underperforming contracts that have been rebased; and £53 million in respective contracts where we have taken a more prudent view of receivables. This provision has a minimal cash impact of between £10 million and £15 million.

Turning to our self help measures. We have a major opportunity to reduce Group overheads that is our addressable cost base, which currently stands at £260 million to £267 million in the UK alone, and £336 million across the Group as a whole. Our initial cost reduction target is £75 million by mid-2019, which is almost all in the UK with a related cash cost of approximately the same amount. And I've also shown here the phasing on the slide of these savings and cash costs.

De-layering our organization is a major driver of the cost reductions we will make. And we have also taken immediate steps to reduce discretionary spending and are implementing rigorous procurement controls. Over the medium term, our new operating model and new approach to doing business will reduce costs by removing duplication and by getting the right balance between in sourcing and outsourcing in a number of functional areas. There're also several opportunities associated with third-party spend, IT enabled cost reductions, property rationalization and further business simplification.

Part of the EY work is look to the cost of functions such as supply chain, finance and IT, comparing our cost base to industry wide benchmarks. This is showing that our functional cost base is well above the median. For example, in one area, our cost base is 3 times the median. So, I'm in no doubt that we have an opportunity to significantly reduce cost. And going forward affordability will underpin our philosophy, and ensure we embed all these changes for the long term.

Now, another important self-help measure is managing our pension deficits, which reduced during H1 to £587 million as a result of an increase in bond yields. We are in very constructive discussions with our pension trustees and we have already given notice to them that certain discretionary increases will end, giving rise to reduction of £80 million in the deficit. We're also discussing with the trustees moving pension increases from RPI indexation to CPI, which have agreed could give rise to further net deficit reduction of around £120 million. We will update the market on this and the final outcome of the triennial review in due course.

So let me turn to the other two priorities, I mentioned a moment ago, which relate more to future focus and our operating structure. Back in July, I said there was a great deal that this business does well, but we have allowed ourselves to be distracted by activities outside of our core areas of expertise. Going forward, Carillion will refocus on its core strengths in markets in four areas in the UK; Infrastructure Services, primarily for railways and roads; Central government, Support Services for the Ministry of Defense and other central government departments; corporate and regions, Support Services for corporate customers and regional public authorities; and building construction for selected public and private sector customers.

All will have similar pro forma revenue profile as you can see, albeit with building slightly smaller £600 million. And we have indicated medium term that target margins for each division, which include the full benefit of our cost savings program, as it is delivered and factoring IFRS 15. We will continue to look for ways to de-risk our operations in the Middle East, working closely with our partners across the region to secure the future of these businesses. Increased focus on smaller business segments will give us better visibility, increased control, and clear line of sight accountability.

So the activity will be a principle embedded in everything that we do. And to enable us to focus on our core markets, we have also reviewed our operating model and management team. I saw it as absolutely critical to our new leadership if we are to be successful in driving the necessary cultural teams in a fundamentally new ways of doing business. What you see on the slide is a simpler de-layered organization led by a smaller more effective expected Group Executive, consisting of six people instead of nine. So there’s a huge amount still to be done. So for example, we have taken out the top leadership team of 52 people and reduced it by over 30% to 35 people, and we need to go further and deeper through our organization.

And as announced in 11th September, Emma Mercer has taken in the role of CFO and Lee Watson has joined us on secondment from EY as Chief Transformation Officer, while Andy Jones is moving from running Canada to taking the role of Chief Operating Officer. And as you can see, Emma is here on the platform with me and Lee is sitting in the audience today. Each of our core business units will be responsible for customer relationships, sales and delivery. All of the MDs will report directly to the Chief Executive. Our UK businesses will be supported by common sensor of excellence for bid management, contract mobilization, margin and cash improvement, and claims management.

This is where the problems have arisen in the past. And previously, these activities start within each business unit creating significant amounts of duplication. The leaders of each centers of excellence will rank equally with the MDs of each business units with the authority over all decisions relevancies of expertise. This checks and balances approach will reinforce our risk management process.

Our backlog with shared services will be learner and tightly focused on supporting the new businesses with the right balance between in-house and outsource service delivery. And to give you a feel for the scale of these changes, we know we’ll have no more than six layers between the top of the organization to bottom compared with up to 12 or 13 before. This will lead to the improve line of sight accountability that I believe so important across the business.

Our new operating model, in particular the centers of excellence are critical to how we are radically overhauling our approach to risk management through the lifecycle of our contracts. Now, there aren’t clearly pockets of excellence across the group, whether it’d be too much variability in the quality of project leaderships, skills and attitude. For example, one of our large PPT construction contracts, the project director didn’t arise until after mobilization, was underway. At which point, he decided to remobilize in his prepared style and carrying significant extra cost.

Short-term cash considerations have also been prioritized over long-term profitability. And under the new model, such decisions we have been taken out of the hands of the project team, instead experts in the centers of excellence who have led the bid with the authority to withdraw from the process. And the outcome would have been very different.

Another way to think about the benefit of centers of excellence is to think about claims management. Project teams have quite rightly focused on delivery, but this has been at expense of doing what is right for Carillion. Having a dedicated team for claims will strengthen our commercial management, and we dedicated claims experts to do what they do best. Our centers of excellence will bring consistency, rigor and challenge the business units throughout the lifecycle of our contract.

As I said earlier, we're making progress with the measures we announced on 10th of July, which particularly address the risk profile of our construction activities. We said we would exit PPP construction, and this will account for around 15% of our UK construction revenues in 2017, and we're on track to reduce this to zero by mid 2019. We're exiting construction in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. There are only two live projects in these countries, and we expect to complete all by the middle of 2018.

And going forward, we'll only bid for contracts via lower risk procurement group. And as part of this commitment, we have reviewed our pipeline and removed over £10 billion of potential contract opportunities, which have reduced our total pipeline to £28 billion, and I am posting this rigorously, turning down potential bid opportunities that do not meet our criteria.

Overall, we have radically changed our approach to construction. So, so far, we have rightly quite focused on the challenge Carillion faces and the actions that we are taking to address them. Decisions taken today will significantly reduce the risk profile of the business, enabling Carillion to focus solely on its core strengths and increasing its ability to generate sustainable cash back earnings. As I said at the start, having conducted an extensive assessment of Carillion's business over the last two and a half months, I am confident that at its core, Carillion is a strong business.

Carillion has a strong brand with a long history. Across the industry is associated with quality, delivery and execution, which is reflected in the contracts we have won, and the contracts we are still winning. I've been consistently impressed by the work ethic that I've seen across the business. Our front line people are very good at what they do.

As an organization, we're driven to deliver exceptional results. We are undertaking complex projects with complex issues and finding the solutions, it is just costing us too much to find and deliver those solutions. And we have a lot of experience and knowledge throughout the Group, but we have not been harnessing or nurturing it in the right way. And our centers of excellence are a big step in the right direction. We also need to bring more external perspective to bear to ensure best-in-class approach the board.

These are all vital ingredients for a successful business. What is clear to me is that we need to combine these strengths as far stronger commercial aptitudes, expected line of sight accountability, and an overhead structure that the business can afford. And alongside these core strengths, we have a sizeable order book that provides us with excellent visibility.

In the first half of the year, new and probable orders amounted to £2.6 billion, including wins for the DIO and BT Openreach. And since the end of June, we have continued to win work in prestigious projects, particularly HS2. Revenue visibility for 2017 is now 95% or 100%, including frameworks. And our midterm outlook is well underpinned. We have no major Support Services contracts renewals until 2019. And in addition to secured and probable orders, we're on framework contracts worth £23 billion.

So in conclusion, while there're still a number of moving parts, the strategic review has enabled us to get a firm handle on all the problems. We have also implemented a clear plan to address them. In the immediate short term, our focus is to complete the disposal program and accelerate our actions to take cost out of the business. We need to get our balance sheet back to a place where it can support the business going forward, and that is what we are very focused on doing.

At the heart of this Company, there's a strong core, supported by an operating model that manages risk much more effectively and lead by a fresh management team with a mandate to drive cultural change, a solid business can emerge the other side. But it will not be a quick fix, and we would expect this transformation to take between three and five years.

Our objective is to be a lower risk, lower cost, higher quality business, generating sustainable cash backed earnings. Our people are responding well to the changes we are making, everyone recognizes the need to work very differently, going forward. Equally, no one is in any doubt of the challenge that lies ahead. As you've seen today, we have made an encouraging start and the ambition is absolutely there to build in that progress.

So let me stop there and take your questions. Thank you. And if you could mention your name and organization before asking your question, that would be appreciated.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Nussey

Good morning. Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. Few questions if I may, first of all, in terms of the divestments in this £300 million of indicated figure. Does that include any degree of student debt in those sales? Secondly, on the services provision of £200 million. Is that a KPMG derived figure, or is that to review as it's being done internally? And thirdly, just your confidence on those cost savings, last year accrued to shareholders as opposed to customers?

Keith Cochrane

Okay, three good question, Andrew. First of all, in terms of £300 million, clearly, an element of that is driven by the disposal of Canada. And as you will recall, there are a number of minority interest to fair considerations payable in the relation to Canada. So whilst there wouldn’t be any net debt as such going, clearly the future deferred considerations for those businesses will be eliminated and that is obviously a liability that the Group currently has.

In terms of the Support Services contract, the process that we adopted was that we did a rigorous internal review, my-self and Emma Mercer, our CFO, went through each of the contract and concluded the results in recent days that was then texted and validated by KPMG. Clearly, as part of the interim audit review work, albeit recognizing just as we did in terms of the initial contracts review that we wanted them to apply an audit standard so that effectively stood up to the audit test when it came to the few year. And I’ve forgotten the third element of your question there, Andrew.

Andrew Nussey

The confidence in cost savings…

Keith Cochrane

Let's just put this in context. We have £267 million of addressable costs across the UK. And I said the £75 million was largely within the UK. As we have kicked the tires of this business and back to some of the examples I gave you, there is a degree of complexity and almost unnecessary activity across many, many functional areas. Just to put it in context and give you an example. EY did an activity survey across the business and tasted, got views from 150 around various functions.

The feedback from that survey is that these in average individuals get assessed that they were spending 35% of their time on internal meetings or reporting, a huge price to go for. And it's back to let's stop doing things that actually do add value. When I joined the group, I got monthly review titles of 150 pages long. And by the way, you got it the night before the meeting. That's hopeless.

Now, we have a 15 page report. And the moment I'm still getting in the night before a meeting, but at least 15 pages, I’ve got a chance to getting through them. We’ll work on pushing that back. So I get it at a timely bit. But it just gives you the example that back to -- I use the phrase cottage industries. And frankly, it's very appropriate. And it's not to see some of these things probably didn’t start over the best of intentions. But as a business has evolved as with the way we approach our markets has evolved, some of the ways we are doing things really need to change. And there may have been a reason for doing that in the past. But I'm struggling to find the reason for doing it today. And therefore, it creates an opportunity. So this is about doing less with less. It's certainly not asking fewer people to do more because well, frankly, they can't do anymore and we do need to eliminate. And it's back to getting focused on the right things. So I'm feeling really comfortable about £75 million over that two year period. And we’ve already, with the launch of the new organization, with the changes we are making to the top level, with the cost reductions and savings we expect this year, we’re already starting to get momentum and that will grow. And clearly, we’ve given a profile with a significant impact as we go into 2018.

Joe Brent

Joe Brent from Liberum. Three questions as well, if I may. Firstly, Could you elaborate on the terms of the drawdown facility? In particular, the restrictions and the costs associated with this. Secondly, in terms of our support service business, it looks like you’re targeting some fairly ambitious margins compared to other sector. So if you could just remind us why you believe it’s higher than average margin business? And finally, on the provisions, a lot of that seems to relates to vital for receivables. Could you just explain to me in simple terms why you’re writing off your receivable is a non-cash item?

Keith Cochrane

Well, I will talk about provisions and Support Services, and then I'll ask Lee Watson perhaps to talk about the terms of our bank facility as our Chief Transformation Officer assuming he has been heavily involved in those negotiations recently. So he can be preparing for his answer. In terms of Support Services margin, couple of points there; one, we build in the full value of our cost savings. So they assume the full run rate of the £75 million. So these are medium term margin targets, let's be clear.

So there is a journey to get to those, point one. Secondly, we have factored in our assessment of IFRS 15 into those targets. In the reality, whilst we take a hit to reserves that are indicated in terms of IFRS 15 at that day one, i.e. 1st of January '18, the reality is -- and I think this is probably something you’ll be pleased to hear. It reverses very quickly. We see benefit almost immediately and actually meaningful benefit in '18 -- but getting back -- now IFRS 15 essentially means that your profits attract the cash to far closer degree than we would otherwise have done under tradition life-cycle accounting.

So that’s telling me -- as I look at it that actually we’ll see a step in profitability in the next few years and that in terms leads into step up in cash flow in relation to those specific contract. And it gets back to that profile of the services contracts that I indicated in the early years, and can cost you money through a combination of mobilization cost, of combination of getting to grips what you’ve inherited, or perhaps assessing the asset register correctly, and burning cash as a result of that. But as you go through the contract life cycle and you get on top of the business, you create opportunities and then you get into more attractive fees of the contract cycle and can potentially generate cash.

And I think that's what you're seeing in the sense of '18, '19 of having incurred that cash burn in the last couple of years. In terms of the provisions and write offs and receivables. Frankly, some of it is just about being more prudent. The Group has got claims and is seeking, for example, of the asset register and the contract so the inherit is perhaps only -- the finding is actually double of what they were told. But the approach that Crillion would take quite rightly is that we’ll do the right thing for the customer, we’ll fix the particular piece of equipment that we're responsible of fixing, even if it's not on the asset register, we'll do the right thing. We'll then have a debate over pricing.

Now part of the challenge is -- part of what we’ve seen is if that debate happens two weeks after you’ve done it, fine, it's fresh in everybody’s mind, perhaps three years later then chances are that people have moved on and everybody has gone like. The paperwork is probably not complete and you have to have a very different debate. It's not to see whether it's an entitlement, but you’ve got to take a realistic view. And just factor just looking at through a fresh lens, looking at things slightly differently taking a more prudent view.

The other element of the provision is about exiting contracts. The reality is there're some poor contracts, and we’ve taken a conscious decision and we've got one or two recently, and we're going to get a few more. And then some things you’ve got to take a hit and recognize, particularly in the context of traditional lifecycle accounting, where you’ve got a build up provide a mobilization costs, or incur costs in the early years of the contract that you've got to just take that on the chin.

And rather than have consistent cash burn and remember the point about the balance sheet and receivables, we spend our money inside the door. Okay, you could argue we should be able to recover it. But I guess from a strict point of view, you’ve spent the money and therefore by writing off at that point, we could debate. But my view would be its non-cash in the sense that it doesn’t have any cash consequences, going forward, because you’ve spent it. So that would be my thinking there. Lee, I don't know if you'd want to just comment very briefly. Lee Watson, our Chief Transformation Officer, he's been involved in a lot of the financial dynamics over the last few weeks and months.

Joe Brent

I think the question have two parts, which was availability and then pricing in the new facility. So in terms of availability, it is in RCF, which will be fully available to the Company. The Company self satisfies on a forward looking basis that it needs to draw down, and we're doing that against a minimum liquidity threshold, which we believe is comfortable for normal operations to the Company. So from that point of view, it's fully available. In terms of pricing outside that's it is a cash margin with upfront commitment fee, arrangement fee and -- it's upfront rental fee commitment and cash margin. So in that sense, we haven't got any peg or anything else factored in.

Keith Cochrane

Okay, we’ve some more questions over this side…

Howard Seymour

Howard Seymour of Numis. First one was I supposed quite a general one. Obviously, if you look at track record in construction [indiscernible] sales under this off late, it's a systematic failing that’s happened through the business. And I wonder if you can talk through why the big contracts as you alluded to are the issues? And therefore, the issues are restricted more to those than across the whole of the construction business, as the first one. Perhaps you should start with that and then I’ll do the others, if that’s okay.

Keith Cochrane

I think you’ve seen these issues more prevalent in larger contracts, because of what's the onus the business is generally, the desire particularly in recent years when there have been broader challenges across the construction marketplace, a desire to win business. And therefore, people have been -- I think just Carillion and I think the industry people have been fairly aggressive in terms of going out and wining new business against the back cloth of sustaining a certain level of revenue consisting negative working capital, consisting your cash position, et cetera. I think we all understand the dynamics of how these construction contracts work.

I think and I talked about it in July, in Carillion’s particular instance, so it is a case of not recognizing perhaps in the desire to get the contract or align, not recognizing either the key assumptions or actually not firmed up or not recognizing their ultimate performance and profitability. And remember, the margins on these contracts are never great. Certainly, relative to the rest of the CET, are driven by third-party activities and performance.

So essentially if you have a particular element of your contract doesn’t perform that’s going out to a third-party. And then the large parts of these contracts going to third party, your profit margin can disappear in a heartbeat. So I think it’s both having that awareness and having that connection. And actually having done the pre-work before you sign the bid, so that’s why HFC is a great example of contract we recently win. We will spend a year getting the design right and costing that.

That is almost -- so that is the type of contract that I think everybody would seek out, because it gives you time to get the design right and you are not rushing into making broad assumptions about design that when you get into the realities -- and you find, oh dear, that doesn’t work because of some specific issues that someone hasn’t thought of. So it's about getting, spending the time and the diligence. And that’s back to why the centers of excellence are quite important. I think the other element again specific issue the number of times you hear the mobilization, we didn’t mobilize properly. We didn’t get the project off the go in the right manner with a certain assumptions making the bid in two weeks so starting the job year off that timeline that you have established, because either you're slowly getting a project directed on board, you’re slow in getting all years for the mobilization activities underway.

And hey there may be good reasons for that. But ultimately, it means you start off two steps behind and then when you do that start that specific issues in the job it just compounds of that. So again let's get some consistency. Every project director has their only mobilizing internally just now. Some of them are fantastic. So let's capitalize on those fantastic examples and there is lots of vehicles to the business. I can’t comment for anyone else. This is not my industry.

But just making the most identifying those nuggets of best practice and then they are shooting that they are consistently applied across the business is I think huge rework. 0.75% of revenue spend on rework, doesn’t sound very much; but when you start to add it up when you only do in 3% to 4% on a construction contract that’s quite material. So if you could actually improve the quality of what you're doing and reduce the amount of rework that mean a huge difference. So back to what we’re going to focus on how do we deliver better.

And I think -- so again, I've got to be careful about generalizing. There are some great examples of this across the business. But there are too many pieces where we can do things better. And frankly, we shoot ourselves in the foot.

Howard Seymour

Thank you. Second one was on EPF really, because you alluded to normalizing that. Just really the implications of that as you see it in the context of cash flow, et cetera -- and the cash -- obviously the cost of doing the facility…

Keith Cochrane

Well, I think, you look at it we're currently about 120 days or thereabouts; normalized meaning bringing down to 90. And 90 days, the traditional world, the supply chain you can see 60-90 basis normal and fair. So the impact of that in isolation goes from 120 to 90, it's about £100 million. On the other hand, there are more people that we can pull onto the EPF. So the impact would be mitigated to some point. Now, I did say overtime because again, we've got to recognize the priorities and it's about bringing down net debt, but all I'm saying is stating that our objective over time is to get EPS to be more of a just normal supply chain, traditional supply chain facility, which inevitably if you look at the cost you'd save a couple of million pounds as well in terms of the P&L hit.

Howard Seymour

And final one just on PFI expense going forward on the projects to invest in, in that you’re coming out of PFI construction, et cetera. Do you continue those PFI equity requirements? Are they on existing projects that have to go in new projects it feed through -- because the cash out gone on those is slightly higher than the directors’ valuation standards more, so what’s your view on cash lowering those.

Keith Cochrane

I think the reality is we are in the process we said we're going to exit we're not getting involved in new CFI projects. So I think the natural outcome to that is that we're going to exit PNI over time. Now, we may need to spend the money to complete the project. And if we're really able to exit or we may be able to exit almost in the work in progress stage and avoid the commitment, it will be individual circumstance that will determine which route we go there.

So the overall objective is to sell that portfolio as we've done each year for the last few years. There'll be some sales this year coming through, almost as normal course. But beyond that, we will look at how we can, if it is possible, to accelerate the disposal of the portfolio. But equally, it’s not a fire sale. And if we're going to take our time to ensure that we realize share value then that's what we'll do.

Philip Green

Okay, thanks for your question. And the second one…

Alastair Stewart

Alastair Stewart from Stockdale Securities. One question is slightly long winded, but there's long and there's short to what's your average net debt going to be like next year before disposals. But you’ve talked about the cash cost of the provisions, the restructuring costs, the shrinking the EPS. But there's potentially in my mind, potentially bigger cost of reducing the turnover from what you could call the riskier traditional construction contracts, which if I'm right, involve the cash negative and that's reducing cash -- working capital negative all contracts and going to more -- and it's probably type contracts, which are actually working -- can be working capital positive. Surely, there's a bit, the double whammy on cash in that event. So the long and the short of it is what do you expect your 2018 average net debt before disposals to be? And can you give some indication of the first half, second half split because I think second half of this year is about 1 billion?

Keith Cochrane

Okay, that’s a fair question. I'm conscious on very much hogging the questions, so Emma Mercer, our CFO, may be comment on that and prior to her view, Emma was FD of the construction business in the UK and perhaps for the first time knowledge and experience of the profile of working capital across construction. Emma?

Emma Mercer

So in response to the point about the working capital for the construction project, I think you’re exactly right. We do have an unwind there, but less about the volume reducing and more about tackling those major contracts. So when we announced in July we did slack at that point that would have the net cash outflow associated with that provision of £150 million. And that is still the same that has not changed. That £150 million we’ll take out over time over the same profile as we flagged in the previous announcement.

And in line with then there’ll be a outflow in the first half of next year and in second half as well. Now, with regard to the average net debt, we’ve marked where we can grow we’ll be this year, and I think you can say that on top of that you will get those outflows broadly get back to what we have in that expense. If you look at the second half as far as the average is concerned for this year, roll it forward with some of those margin we increase because of those contracts.

Keith Cochrane

I think you will see that and then the other fact is on top of that clearly there’ll be cost. So in terms of restructuring programs, but then on the other hand, we will start to see. And I think -- so my high level stuff is H1 you see average net debt rising. Well, I think you’ve seen rising from where we are or from the second half. And then H2 start to turn the corner because you're starting to get traction. Well, one the cash burn and the big major projects has finished, the projects have recently complete.

Secondly, you’ve got more your arms around working capital more generally. And there aren’t any efficiencies in the systems and part of MSO will be very much focused and how do we improve our process and efficiency of collecting and working capital. And then we will be starting to get real traction in terms of the cash savings program coming through. And of course that then starts to set the direction of travel in terms of net debt. Now, clearly we’re talking headline before disposals.

I know we highlight the positive impact that Canada could have in the year-end position, if we were to conclude the sale and realize the proceeds before the end of the year, clearly, depending on the phasing and the timing of the other disposals that could have attraction. So just back to how do you start to see the roadmap and we thought about these thing of getting from where we are now down to 1 to 1.5 times. And despite to those building blocks recognize the profile of how we see the cash flow.

Alastair Stewart

Just to related to first half above 1 billion, second half the low 1 billion and the average for the year 1 billion?

Keith Cochrane

Well listen, I think we're not going to give -- so we’re not here giving, let's be very clear. We’re not giving specific guidance. There’s a lot of moving parts at this juncture depending on timing of disposals, everything. So I'm not going to give guidance on average net debt. All I'm giving you is the direction of travel. It's going to go off of that and then it's going to come down a bit.

Mark Howson

Mark Howson from HSBC. Just hoping first on Support Services. Can you confirm that the provisions didn’t include anything on that big MOD defense estates contracts that’s first question.

Keith Cochrane

Confirmed…

Mark Howson

Could you give us a flavor as well to what sector or anything that the rest of the provisions come from what so areas?

Keith Cochrane

We had some overseas contracts in the Support Services world. We have some corporate customer contracts. We had some other public authority contracts, so a bit of a mixture.

Mark Howson

So when we look at the balance sheet, there is -- on the half year, there was driven £290 million cash in the balance sheet; obviously, offsetting that elsewhere. Could you give us a feel for where your process is going to take you, where that number will ultimately end up? So should there still be a big cash figure on the balance sheet, as well as obviously the debt on the other side?

Keith Cochrane

Emma, do you’d like to comment on that?

Emma Mercer

I mean, we mentioned earlier that our construction business has going through a negative working capital position. And that we don’t see that changing, going forward. The profile that we have using the early payment facility and the advances that we get from construction projects we don’t see that that will change as economy. So when you post all that and you also look at the natural working capital we’ve got between payment terms, between suppliers and customers on our services contracts. Then I would expect that we would run with next few working capital going forward. So that is a no concern at least for me. I think it's making sure that it's balancing the right number and that’s further need to make sure we pitched it at the right point.

Keith Cochrane

And on your point about cash balances, I think the reality is this is a business, just because of the number of different business entities that we’ve got across the group. So we need to…

Emma Mercer

Cash versus the debt. So I mean obviously we have a lot of different companies, a lot different accounts, so the whole business. And we have at any one point in time, lots of cash and also lots of drawdown. And then we can broadly offset the two. We’re not showing any tracks cash position and not pulling, although, we run normal working capital facilities in the joint ventures and some of our subsidiaries. Does that make sense?

Mark Howson

Just finally for maybe just on PPP disposals. I think you mentioned that you’re going to get rid of the portfolio as and when you can for the best value, et cetera. Longer term and I know what you’re obviously short cash at the moment, but longer term looking at your skills that the Group’s got. Would you consider a longer-term, as said, investing money in equity and PFI schemes that someone else's building, where you thought there might be a chance to make a return? Or is that just too far in the future?

Keith Cochrane

I think that’s too far in the future. And that's probably a question that you ask the permanent Chief Executive in maybe a year's time, not a chance that just holding the floor.

Mark Howson

Thank you very much.

Keith Cochrane

Okay. And I think we’ve got some questions over here.

Stephen Rawlinson

Stephen Rawlinson from Applied Value. Just the question is about the three or four areas if you don’t mind please. But first just firstly, I mean we go to quite a number of meetings and happen to some of this year where you’ve got construction companies who’ve been sinners same than the future they want any longer than they're seeking redemption. And I am not being cynical, it's a bit world weary the way I’ve expressed it, forgive me. But with regard to your own future, have you talked through customers whether they are willing to engage you on the risk levels that you’re willing to actually do the work on? Secondly, with regards to such projects, quite typically, you'll be with a joint venture partner. And so how is it going to work if you see risk which they don’t see. And thirdly, to what extent might you be prepared to walk away. I mean, if you look at Aberdeen roads, the client, as I understand it promised activities to take place before the project started. You then continued in different projects when that haven't done those activities and that's part of where the problem lies. So to what extent would you prepare to walk away?

Keith Cochrane

Well, I'm not going to comment, you wouldn’t expect me to comment the specifics of an individual contract situation. But would we be prepared to walk away, yes. I can only speak for myself. But equally, the culture I'm trying to engender across the organization is about; one, bringing the issues to the floor. So there is that line of sight accountability; and two, part of the reason though we have labor in the centers of excellence concept it's genuinely have some checks and balances and some discipline.

It really is about discipline. I found a bit cold yesterday, in fact, in between preparing for all this, I sat in a bid call yesterday. I won’t say which part of the business. And the team was saying to me, right, we want to do the Support Services contract, could be cash negative for the first 60 months. And I said, stop the bus. Cash negative maybe you haven't been reading the papers or some of the internal material in terms of our focus on cash generation and net debt.

And this is part of broader issue across the business it is about looking at portfolio mix and thinking of it the business actually differently. If I give you, let's say, £5 million of cash burn in a year. For to say, you try -- or say, you work it the way you want the spend the money on not my job. You tell me. Is this project the one that you would play the top of the list, like it's so much that you want to do it and use that finite and scarce resource called cash burn on this project, the answer came back, no. I said well you answer this, we’re not betting for it.

It's really quite simple it's about just asking, it's about creating a very different mindset. And it is about thinking about portfolio mix. It’s the same the construction, partly issue with the construction is where we've done thing and our thinking very much as do we focus more on London, Manchester, Birmingham, for example, or certain size of contract -- so certain types of the market, far more selective. There’s some great customer relationships there that we can focus on. It's about -- thinking about our capabilities and actually working in ways that we determining set that drives the decision whether we expect this. Is it cash flow generation or otherwise, is it people capability or leadership resource or otherwise, it's just actually thinking about these things before we commit rather than say that that’s great contract, let's go for it.

And that to me part of risk management is about how you said. So Ts and Cs of the actual contracts are one element, but I think these bits -- you can have the best Ts and Cs in the land. But if it's cash burn, it's not going to help you, or if you go out in the right leadership to run the project. Now, in relation to our Ts and Cs, we are walking away, that’s why we’ve taken $10 billion of the pipeline. Because the 10 billion worth of contracts that end of the June we were going gung ho for. We’ve looked at the Ts and Cs and we've said we're not looking at them. We are not going to bid for those types of contracts.

Now, I’d say you’re right a number of Carillion is not the first player in the industry to have issues in recent years. So my sense -- you would like to think that the industry learns. Can’t guarantee it certainly because it does seem to be a cycle of these things. But we are certainly taking a more disciplined approach and it’ll be a bit of a smaller construction business, as we said, but it's still the right thing to do. And at the same time, it’s a huge market. If we're going to see pro forma revenue of £600 million as the number we're indicating, think of that in the context of the whole market.

Think about really how many projects -- what’s that, Emma 15 projects -- do any one time. It isn’t that many projects. And we’ve got good relationships with customers, sensible partnership type relationships where you can develop genuine, almost gain share type dynamics with them that enable you to manage your risk that equally enable them to share any up sight if you're able to work together most effectively.

Stephen Rawlinson

And ask then -- moving now to overheads. The indicative reduction in overheads that you’ve described so is really just actually looking at the quick size, just in line with turnover. And is a structural change you can make there to bring them down maybe even more about 7% to 8% of the turnover looking at the numbers that we’ve got here. Is there an opportunity to take it down to how much lower number in relation to turnover, for example?

Keith Cochrane

Let’s just work on getting the £75 million first. Then we can have another conversation. The way out that you have said for the business of this scale, its achieving £75 million reduction in overhead is not an insignificant effort. And the most important thing as we don’t drop the ball in the process, so I'm going to focus for target £75 million, does that increase further opportunities, who knows. But I take your point. So the longer term again it will be for the next part to take it forward, but I think there’s prices to go for here as I go.

Stephen Rawlinson

Just in terms of the structure, you’ve described the centers of excellence. And in the text you say the guys in charge of the centers of excellence will stand as equivalents the managing directors of the business. So how does that work out in terms of P&L responsibility for managing director, and how you're going to motivate him if there’s a guy looking over his shoulder all the time, sucking his teeth saying he can't do that. How's that going to work? Who is going to win out, it looks like it’s being set up a conflict rather than compromise?

Keith Cochrane

I think matrix type structures are pretty common across many different industries. I’ve been used to operating with them before. And if you approach them in the right way, they can work very, very effectively. The part of the reason is that we’ve said in the business to be a similar standing, so there is the centers of excellence that the whole team is serious functional activities with serious capability across the business.

Line of sight P&L will be the business segment, clearly. But it's almost as if the centers of excellence will set the frame work in which the business segments will win their work, develop customer relationships, deliver in the projects with the support of it. So there is a bit of neutralist there, the Chief Operating Officer, clearly, we had the debate whether the MD is reporting then to me or the COO, which is the view put them into the CEO just now because the centers of excellence are reporting into the COO.

So again, there was a better -- a better balance at a senior level. And listen, it doesn't mean like in any business there’ll be discussion or debate, may be a better disagreement. But we're all working towards the common aim ultimately then and then the Chief Executive becomes the arbiter, doesn’t he.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you. Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. I’ve got a few questions. Can we maybe just step back on the revenue target, so I think this year midpoint your £4.7 billion counting up to different new divisions is 3 billion plus a little bit of Middle East, I don't know how much that's going to be. Can you just give me that delta of up to £1.7 billion, what are the moving parts? I understand, obviously, as falling out it’s a lot of businesses that you're selling, things that you're exiting, which I would go from one number to the revenue -- the run rate a few years down the line.

Second question is could you clarify when you say normal H1-H2 split, just quickly look back, it looks like 45% H1, 55% H2, on a pretax basis, that's looking back in time. I just want to make sure that that is what you're talking about. And then can I go back to liquidity. So your second half debt implies 1 billion, normally I think you have roughly £200 million of cash sitting at any point in time in the balance sheet. And obviously, the average is not the peak so the peak normally is, I don't know correct me if I'm wrong, £200 million higher.

And if I look at one of your slides, you have £1.4 billion of facility. Just want to understand how you see that as comfortable, unless I've done some of the math wrong there, because to me that looks relatively tight. And then maybe two detailed questions. Can you actually give us the revenue and profit for the two businesses you put up for sale in the healthcare business, just indicatively if you can ballpark figures?

Keith Cochrane

Okay, there's a lot there and I'm not sure we will remember all the questions. But just a couple of ones, the bridge from revenue, couple of things, I think we've said there was £550 million of zero traded margin; so building block-one; building block two is Canada; building block three is, we've said, we're talking to people about healthcare. And clearly, building block four is we are being more selective in terms of what we do.

So in essence that is where we get to -- and we said we were exiting some support services contracts. I'm not going to give you the numbers for Canada and healthcare right now. And the point which we make any disposals we can talk about those. What we're giving you is the pro forma revenues offer we expect each of these new segments, because we thought it would be helpful to give you some guidance as to the shape of these businesses and the size of these. And is back to -- it's a deliberate decision to size these businesses and these are numbers. So that just means you start doing things that you give up contracts.

So it's really quite easy to get from £5.7 billion to £3 billion when you do that, and you sell parts of the business off. So I think the other way to look at it is it's a very conscious decision that is the shape of the business that we're aiming for, and it’s pro forma. So I am not saying that it's actually next week so that things are going to work way through. But over the passage of time, broadly speaking, that is the shape of the business that we're looking at.

And I'll touch on the liquidity and then you need to come back to the big questions you had. First of all, our headroom, our facilities, taking account of the extra £140 million, are £1.64 billion. If you remember, we're previously at 1.5 plus 140 gives you 1.64. So that's the starting point. Second point, yes, there are intra-month flows. There are ebbs and flows every day, every week and that's part of this and why you keep a lot of cash because there's cash in the system all the time. And I said it's not trapped cash.

As we look at it, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to support business. We've made that statement. Clearly, to the extent that we achieve disposals, we’ve also made the statement that improves our liquidity fairly self evident statement. And obviously, improves the covenant position. But at this point in time and clearly the banks have given us an additional committed facility. I think you can read into that or you will, but that is clearly a statement of support. And I would suggest and one would think that we would have thought of those questions themselves as what level of facilities that we needed.

So my point is, you’re absolutely right. There’ll be ebbs and flows, the peaks within can be higher than the average. But in the road, we believe we have sufficient liquidity. And against the forecast that we indicate recognize, the things are lumpy things happen in this business, and there’re settlements -- we put disposals in regular course. There's receipts and payments and normal patterns, a variety of things that happen across the business. One's got to make certain assumptions always around those. The assumptions we've made are reflected in our forecast and in our conclusions.

Gregor Kuglitsch

The H1-H2 split?

Keith Cochrane

H1 -- Emma, do you want to talk about H1, H2?

Gregor Kuglitsch

So the full year guidance, you said it's going to revert to normal half 1-half 2 profit split. Is it around 45% H1, 55% H2 and pretax? Is that what you think?

Emma Mercer

In line with previous years, about that percent.

Gregor Kuglitsch

It varies, though. Approximately 45%...

Emma Mercer

Well, I think if you look at last year and you followed broadly the same profile, we wouldn't see the profile being materially different this time. And we've obviously reported the half year numbers.

Keith Cochrane

Okay. I'm conscious that there are perhaps -- I realize the time is marching on, and we want to be fair to those online and have dialed -- either on the webcast or dialed in. Kellie? Where are you, Kellie? I think you've got a couple of questions for us?

Kellie McAvoy

There's quite a long list, but I'll pick out a couple that probably we've covered of less. So first one is how much equity do you need to get to your revised -- or your revised plan and your net debt target? And the second one is, could you give a little bit of indication as to where you are in your spot net debt-to-EBITDA covenant for the half year?

Keith Cochrane

Okay. Well, I'll let -- Emma could talk about the spot net debt/EBITDA in a second. But clearly, as we said, we were in full compliance with our covenants at the half year point. As regards to equity, the point is we are very focused on getting the disposal programs and working through the implications of them. We will then, relative to sort of 1x, 1.5x net debt/EBITDA, which we're suggesting we want to target to getting towards at the end of '18, is -- will help us work out what potential size of any equity, if that is the route -- because there may be other things we can do -- if that is the route that we decide to go down.

So we haven't sized it right now because, frankly, there are too many moving parts, and we need to work through the disposal piece and through -- off the back of that, we start to get traction in cost reductions. What we can do in terms of claim settlements, a number of different pieces. Priority at the moment, recognizing that there's -- we need to prioritize. We can't do anything straight away. The reality is, as we said, we've got sufficient liquidity. We're on track and making progress in terms of disposals that would give us further liquidity and start to address the balance sheet issues. That's the short-term priority.

Kellie McAvoy

And Emma, then, the question on spot net debt covenant at 30th of June.

Emma Mercer

So we have disclosed in our report that we were in compliance with our covenants at 30th of June of this year and that we are currently forecast to be in compliant with our covenants at the end of the year. There are 2 covenants. There's an interest cover and there's a leverage cover, which is off -- works off the spot and EBITDA. And as reported, full compliance at the 30th of June.

Keith Cochrane

Yes, and I think just in terms of the June sort of the headline numbers, I think we can -- if you can do the maths in terms of looking at EBITDA and net debt, I think from memory, it was circa 3x or something like that?

Emma Mercer

Yes.

Keith Cochrane

In terms of one, and it was north of 4 in terms of the interest cover, just to give you a sort of direction of travel. It may not be quite precise, but in broad terms. Any other questions? No? Someone behind, and then I think we'll see if there's anybody in the webcast just to -- before we wrap up. And then, obviously, Emma and I will be available. And indeed, Lee, will be available for any other specific questions.

Christopher Moore

It's Chris Moore from Investec. Just one quick question. The balance sheet has moved into a net deficit position. Is that a problem just in the short term on any sort of contract bidding in terms of the sort of financial criteria they might have?

Keith Cochrane

Good question. We don't believe so. It's -- as I say, for us, it's -- we have the support of government, we have the support of our major customers and clearly demonstrating that we have adequate financing availability is critical in the first instance. Clearly, it's something we're very cognizant of. And again, as we move through the disposal program, do we see gains in sales? We'll need -- or loss in sales, we'll need to work out the accounting in that, so that might have an impact. The pension deficit, if we're able to deliver £ 200 million of benefit to that, then that goes straight against net deficits. And if we -- improvement through yields in the pension deficit, that'll also improve. So there are a number of moving parts that can mean that position can change quite quickly, quite apart from obviously equity as well.

So finally, if we just say is there anybody on the web that had any questions there, and then we will wrap up. No? There's one question, is there? No? I've seen a hand up there. Not sure. Hand's going down. Okay, I think we're good. Okay. Well, listen, thank you all for joining us. And there's a lot going on across this business. There's a lot of moving parts and not least in today's presentation. Happy to follow up directly with any queries. Thank you for your interest. Thank you for coming along, and I look forward to catching up in due course. Thank you.

