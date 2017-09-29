Sprint: No Bargaining Power

Over the last couple of years, Sprint (S) has made several attempts to merge with T-Mobile (TMUS) to create a wireless player to compete with the two giants in the sector. Investors have long seen this as a boost for the stock, but the financials have never supported this thesis.

The owner of Sprint still appears willing to merge at all costs supporting are negative investment thesis. Are investors going to see any reward at the end of the rainbow this time?

Bloomberg reported that SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is apparently willing to accept a stock-for-stock merger which values Sprint at the current market price. The stock dipped 8% on Monday to below $8 where Sprint hasn't traded very often for the last year.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF), the majority owner of the third-largest US wireless provider T-Mobile, apparently wants Sprint at a discount to current values. Reportedly, the proposed valuation had SoftBank only controlling 30% or less of the combined company.

The market caps are currently $51.5 billion for T-Mobile and $30.9 billion for Sprint. Only 30% for Softbank would equate to about the current price of Sprint at around $7.70 based on an 80% ownership position in Sprint.

S Market Cap data by YCharts

The lack of bargaining power for Sprint relates to the net debt that tops $34 billion now and the limited cash flows for the fourth biggest wireless provider.

Regulatory Concerns

The reports from both Bloomberg and CNBC gloss over the main reason this merger hasn't already taken place. The marketing plans of both Sprint and T-Mobile helped lower wireless costs by 13% earlier this year and prompted Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to cite the category in the country's low inflation.

Even the divided FCC found (via Reuters) that the domestic wireless market finally has "effective competition" for the first time since 2009. While some see this as a sign that the regulatory body would approve a merger, this news actually suggests otherwise. The domestic wireless market is where the FCC wants competition and approving a Sprint/T-Mobile merger would push the market back away from a competitive situation.

The Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2017 report on that wireless market has shown that three national carriers reduce competition and artificially inflates prices. Wireless prices in Canada aren't dropping and unlimited data isn't an option.

On top of that, Sprint has repeatedly stated that the merger would provide tons in synergies that include massive job cuts. Another reason that regulatory approval appears difficult despite the wireless laggard moving forward with the merger reportedly inline for an agreement in late October. Sprint literally offered free service for a year while arguing that billions would be saved with a merger with T-Mobile. Which option do you think the government prefers for consumers?

For a Sprint shareholder, the deal isn't that attractive now. An offer from T-Mobile isn't going to include any premium, closing the deal will take over a year where the stock will stall, and regulatory approval isn't guaranteed. During this time, the combined Sprint/T-Mobile will be focused inward instead of on developing 5G services and marketing plans while competitors AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) will work to crush the third player.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprint has no bargaining power to demand a higher valuation and neither wireless player has made any case for regulatory approval. The best case is that Sprint trades flat for a year awaiting regulatory approval and the worst case is the likelihood that the stock trades down as the merger fails to materialize and the competitive wireless market continues to hurt the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.