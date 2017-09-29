Where Does BlackBerry Go From Here?

BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) has just delivered a surprisingly favorable Q218 earnings report. While critics have doubts on the validity of the numbers, the market has rewarded loyal shareholders with more than a 13% return, the largest one-day move in recent years. In this article, I seek to reconcile the difference in analysts’ and shareholders’ reactions. I first demonstrate BBRY’s short-term price reactions to the earnings reports. I also estimate the long-term price targets associated with the forecast fundamentals.

Short-Term Post-Earnings Stock Price Movements

After each earnings call, BBRY’s stock has been known to move erratically. As a cutting-edge and cutthroat tech stock that needs to continuously launch new products, material information may be released between two earnings calls. It stands to reason that the post-earnings price movements of these tech stocks may not be as “flat” as an average stock. To look into this possibility, I examined BBRY’s last 20 quarterly earnings announcements and their subsequent stock’s price movements.

To properly measure investors’ expectations, the first question to ask is what the shareholders were looking for in each earnings announcement. A stock price surprise is more relevant than an earnings surprise. Yet, the formulation of market expectation is a much more difficult issue to deal with. It is impossible to fully measure what investors were expecting to go into an earnings announcement or how much quarterly earnings already have been factored into the prices, beyond the Street estimates. To this end, I split the data based on whether the stock prices have increased (decreased) at the announcement. This is under the premise that an increase in stock price is the ultimate measure for investors’ surprise amid unexpected information arrival. In Figure 1 below, I present BBRY’s average stock price movements following quarterly earnings announcements.

As expected, upon market positive (negative) surprises, the stock has initially jumped (dropped) by 5% (-5%) at the announcement date. But, more interestingly, for the positive earnings beats, BBRY’s stock price has continued to move in the same direction 30-60 days after the announcements. In fact, the post-earnings performance is on the order of 10% one month after the ERs, which is much larger than the typical “earnings drift (< 2 - 3%).” As BBRY has been known to beat the Street earnings estimates, if investors were surprised, they would expect the same surprise to persist. The momentum will carry the price movements into the next quarterly announcement. If there is any merit on the history, BBRY Q2 ER day’s (9/28/17) 13.43% movement should already have exceeded the expected post-earnings price reaction of 10% for the subsequent month. In other words, the stock has little upside for the remainder of Q3.

Long-Term Stock Price Outlook

BlackBerry has provided evidence of progress in moving from the traditional hardware dominated business model to a software and services-centric model (Figure 1A). In 2016, BlackBerry said that it would stop selling mobile phones and shift to a brand licensing model. The company initially announced a joint venture with Tiphone Mobile to produce BlackBerry-branded smartphones for Indonesia and has since established licensing deals with TCL and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (Bloomberg).

As a result, in Q218, software and services have now grown to 79% of total sales vs. 44% last year (company 10Qs). As software and services bookings increased in Q2 and collect handset licensing fees, BlackBerry's revenue declines have begun to slow down. This reflects CEO John Chen‘s determination to switch to the significantly higher 80% gross margin in the software segment, vs. 34% margin in hardware (Table 1). Management further guided its 10-15% growth in software and services for the year. It is expected that BlackBerry should be profitable and cash-flow-positive in fiscal 2018.

In this section, I estimate the expected price using management’s guidance. In light of the earnings reports, stock prices are generally related to (1) revenue trend, (2) earnings trend, and (3) changes in management guidance. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I first identify the historical relationship between BBRY stock prices and various fundamentals of the earnings report. The following is the statistically significant relationships between forecast fundamentals and stock price levels (Table 2):

For every $0.01 EPS increase, BBRY's share price increased by $1.07. For every $1 million revenue increase, BBRY's share price increased by $0.02. For every $1 million management's revenue guidance raise, the share price increased by $0.22.

Using the above relationship, I am able to estimate the historical target prices. In Figure 3, both BBRY actual prices and target prices are displayed.

Given the available fundamentals, BlackBerry has a target price between $9.50 and $10, suggesting that BBRY is roughly fairly priced at the current level.

