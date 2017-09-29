Apple TV Is Missing Out On Billions

Apple's iPhone business remains strong, however, and Apple is not a short candidate. But nor would I buy at these levels. Amazon is still a buy.

Reducing the appeal of its hardware, and accompanying commissions on sales of digital video, to buttress its hold over such a small segment of the business is poor strategy, and a bearish factor for Apple stock.

While I have great respect for CEO Tim Cook - and more than some who can't help but keep pointing out he's not Steve Jobs - there's one aspect of Apple's (AAPL) strategy right now that is disappointing me more and more. I believe Apple is missing an opportunity to substantially broaden its profit engine beyond the iPhone, and it could start holding the stock back.

Recent Developments

Apple announced at WWDC over the summer that it had reached an agreement to bring Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video to Apple TV. I highlighted that announcement as one of the biggest developments at the conference, if not the biggest, simply because of the size of the market that would be affected.

Since then, the result has been rather anti-climactic, however. The Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV, which management says is “coming soon,” much as it has been saying for months, is still nowhere to be found on tvOS. Despite the big announcement, absolutely nothing has changed.

Until now. Apple TV is now listed on Amazon’s website. Since Amazon cited the absence of Prime Video’s app as the reason for Apple TV being pulled - which is true, but not because “it confuses customers” when Amazon sold non-Prime compatible TV boxes - it seems likely this would only be done if Apple was about to deliver on its end of the bargain.

A Conflicted Approach

Apple’s approach to Amazon Prime these past few years is admittedly a little surprising at first glance, largely because it doesn’t treat hardly any other subscription service that way. Netflix (NFLX) has always been welcome on Apple TV. So is Pandora (P), despite the fact that unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime it competes with an Apple-branded service, Apple Music. Why has Prime Video been excluded for so long?

Just because Amazon is bigger? No. Because Amazon produces hardware and the other two don’t? No, although that’s getting warmer.

The answer, almost certainly, is that Apple doesn’t object to the service itself, but rather to the structure of the app that houses it. Amazon is a rather unique hybrid in its approach to video streaming. Like Netflix, it offers a large, curated library of content at no additional cost with a Prime subscription. Like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) it offers a PPV (pay-per-view) store of pretty much everything that isn’t part of its curated collection.

Apple allows subscription apps like Netflix onto its TV platform because they do not compete with Apple’s own iTunes store in sales of PPV titles. While subscription services are welcome, even if they compete with in-house subscription products, Apple maintains a monopoly over the sale of digital content through its devices. It has always blocked rival PPV apps from coming onto the platform.

(Actually, not blocked, merely insisted that it will take its usual 30% cut from any sales through the app. At which point the app makers themselves pull out since that is of course the very same commission they were counting on for themselves.)

Amazon’s app was thus a rather unique conundrum for Apple. While the app allows any Prime-eligible content to be streamed, thus acting as a subscription service, it is also a portal to all the digital goods Amazon tries to sell to customers. It is unclear whether it was Apple or Amazon who said “no deal” years ago when Apple insisted it would take its usual cut of any sales. It’s also irrelevant. What matters is that is almost certainly the reason the deal didn’t happen.

The Engine, Not The Storefront

It is not hard to understand why Apple would not want someone else using their digital storefront on Apple’s hardware. However, given that Amazon already offers an iOS Prime app with the storefront removed - you can only stream the subscription titles, not pay for rentals - and given that Wal-Mart’s Vudu (WMT) app just went live on Apple TV without the storefront also, it seems unlikely that the storefront itself is the holdup.

A far more common cause of conflicts between hardware gatekeepers and software content providers lately has been, not the content storefront, but the content engine. By this, I mean the user interface portals that direct users to content via the app. Netflix calls it the recommendation engine, Apple calls it the TV guide, YouTube calls it suggested videos, but they’re all talking about the same thing. It’s the content previews, titles, snippets and associations content providers use to get you to keep consuming their content, instead of leaving their app and going somewhere else.

Apple has shown a willingness to pick fights over content engines before, as well as storefronts. Apple TV does not allow Netflix to make independent direct recommendations to its users, instead seeking to push Netflix into integrating its content with Apple’s own recommendation engine. It’s possible Amazon is getting a taste of that same medicine. And it wouldn’t be surprising at all if it was as resistant as Netflix, since recommendation engines are how everyone makes sure the next video a subscriber watches after they finish this one also comes from their app.

Amazon Gets It

This is speculation on my part, but informed speculation. It matches how Apple is working - and fighting - with the other major streaming platform in subscription video-on-demand right now.

If it’s true, then Amazon is tasting both sides of that fight right now, since Alphabet just pulled YouTube off of Amazon’s Echo devices because Amazon, in this case the hardware gatekeeper, was keeping YouTube’s suggested videos off of the Echo user interface. So we know Amazon appreciates how important that control is, and isn’t keen to share it. Presumably it’s just as possessive when it’s standing in the other corner.

If we assume for a moment that Prime Video is being held up by this issue, or some variant or derivation of it, what are the implications? Generally, they’re not good for anyone, since everyone’s customers and user experience suffers when key players in the ecosystem can’t get along. But I am particularly surprised by the decision Apple has taken on this issue.

Comparing Markets

Because Apple does not currently offer a subscription video on demand or pay-TV product, it can only use control of the content engine to boost purchases and rentals via iTunes on the Apple TV. That is somewhat different from Amazon, which can use its Prime program to more than double customer purchases on the website and which therefore considers Prime integral to its business model.

For Apple, the size of the market it is seeking to corner - the PPV revenues that might be threatened if Amazon could convince users to stream more free Prime titles and buy less from iTunes - is relatively puny. The US home video market came to $12 billion last year. While that is almost twice what US streaming subscription services took in over the same time period, it is down 7% from 2015 and the number will almost certainly only continue to decline as subscription services continue to proliferate.

Of course, people do more than watch on the Apple TV. They also play. The US video game market is at $30.4 billion, although that includes hardware as well as software, and obviously Apple isn’t selling Xboxs and PlayStations. Nevertheless, perhaps Apple fears more Prime streaming means less gaming.

The Real Prize

However, as I have explained many times before, these numbers pale in comparison to the real prize of set-top box market share for tech companies, which is pay-TV. In the US, the pay-TV market comes to almost $200 billion a year in revenues, including both subscriptions and advertising revenue. That is over five times the size of the other two markets combined.

As I explained in my last article, the absence of Prime Video substantially diminishes the appeal of Apple TV to potential buyers, who are weighing it against the Fire TV and the Roku, which are Prime compatible. Meanwhile, whoever owns the set-top box customers use is the one collecting 30% commission on all digital sales through the device.

It is understandable that Amazon insists on making Prime’s content engine part of its Apple TV app. Prime accounts for 70% of North American sales, its most profitable segment, and it needs to make Prime valuable enough to users to get them to re-up. For Amazon, control of the content engine and the increased Prime engagement it drives might well be a hill worth dying on.

But for Apple, which is watching the transition to Internet-TV gather steam even as Apple TV’s market share declines, it is a little more curious that it is so determined to corner a $12-$40 billion market that it is willing to cede to Amazon a larger share of a $200 billion market. The absence of Prime Video is driving at least some potential Apple TV purchasers to Fire TV instead. Fighting to corner PPV at the expense of pay-TV seems more than a little like cutting the nose to spite the face.

Other Approaches Have Limited Impact

To be sure, Apple has not been idle in the TV space. In addition to Vudu and its mooted deal with Amazon Prime, it also announced earlier this month that it would price 4K content at standard HD prices, and give free 4K upgrades to all existing HD titles among Apple owners. Doubtless this burnished Apple TV’s appeal for a few days. But Amazon has now responded by matching the move, cutting all Ultra-HD content, as it calls 4K in its digital store, to the standard HD price.

So Apple seems unlikely to derive any real advantage from that going forward. It needs to continue integrating apps into the ecosystem so that its device appeals to as many customers as possible. With Prime Video increasingly taking its place beside Netflix as a must-have streaming app, Apple’s continuing exclusion of it to protect its iTunes cash flow seems like a case of mistaken priorities

Apple's Strategy Does Not Seem Effective

I do not expect this situation to last much longer. Amazon clearly believes it is about to get a deal it can live with. But the delay in bringing Prime out, if in fact it had anything to do with content engine control concerns, is more alarming to me for what it says about Apple’s priorities in the increasingly important TV space. Pay-TV has not yet arrived in force on Internet-TV, but momentum is growing, and set-top box market share is important to build now, so that when pay-TV arrives each company has a large install base it can market to.

Amazon’s market share is growing rapidly and Roku and Google are increasing at a more measured pace. Apple alone is actually seeing market share shrink. To allow that process to continue longer than absolutely necessary to maintain sales in one shrinking corner of the digital video market suggests Apple is determined to maintain traditional business models in its TV line and is not focused on aggressive market share expansion.

While that's a good strategy in its iPhone line, where the hardware sales constitute the vast majority of the total revenue derived, in TV consumers spend $200 once every couple of years on a box, and as much as $200 per month in content spending. In that case, Apple needs a market-share first strategy that accepts trade-offs in short-term hardware and Services profits in exchange for a large user base it can monetize when pay-TV arrives on the Internet in force.

Investment Recommendations

Despite my growing concerns that Apple is not pursuing the right strategy to generate significant profits off of its TV operations - which I believe could be immensely profitable with the right approach - I by no means recommend shorting Apple, which remains the most successful smartphone maker on the planet and whose iPad and Watch lines are also showing promise. However, with the stock trading near its all-time highs, the P/E above 17, and its dependence for most profit on a single product line, I also do not consider the stock undervalued. I would await a further dip in the price or evidence of a shift in TV strategy before buying in.

As for Amazon, I believe they are pursuing the right strategy in TV, and many other areas, and despite their high P/E multiple I consider their stock a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.