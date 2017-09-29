Aerojet Rocketdyne: A Great Choice For Your Portfolio

11 new highs and up 26.27% in the last month alone.

I have been investing for over 47 years and I've found that the only way an individual investor has any chance of beating the market and professional investors is to learn to be proficient in the use of tried true databases and screeners. The two that have become my favorites are Value Line for its complete fundamental analysis and Barchart for its numerous technical and momentum indicators.

I usually start my search for stocks to investigate by using Value Line to screen for the stocks that their analysis projects will have an above average chance of beating the market. They rank all stocks relative to each other so they narrow down a universe of 1700 stocks down to the 400 they feel will have the best relative price appreciation.

I then take that top quartile, the stocks with the best-projected fundamentals and load it into Barchart and look for stocks that have fulfilled their promises. I first sort all the stocks by their Weighted Alpha, then sort those again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Lastly, I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. The chart that caught my attention today is the price vs 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

The first test I use is to compare AJRDs performance over the last quarter to see if it is beating the average of the database it was chosen from. I use the Value Line Arithmetic Average as my benchmark because it is an unweighted average where all stocks are given equal weights so the large caps don't skew the benchmark.

From the chart of percentage change over the last quarter you can see that AJRD has gained 67.23% while our benchmark has only gained 4.73%. Over the past year, AJRD gained 94.23% vs the benchmark's 17.04% gain.

I next research the stock's underlying fundamentals to see if the price momentum is warranted:

Market Cap: 2.63 billion

P/E: 34.98

Dividend yield - none

Consensus Revenue projected to grow 5.40% this year and another 4.40% next year

Consensus Earnings estimated to increase 13.40% this year, an additional 7.70% next year and continue to increase at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Financial strength C++

The overall sentiment of the investing community is very important. I never buy a stock just because it is popular, but I realize that a stock cannot maintain its upward momentum if some of the major players have announced they are bailing out.

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy and 1 hold recommendations to their clients

183 institutional investors presently own 93.33% of the outstanding shares. During the last year, 96 added to their positions while 63 decreased their positions for a net gain of 681,193 shares

Short interests have been flat at 3.4 million shares or about 4.2-day trading volume

On TheStreet, Jim Cramer's staff rates the stock a hold at C++

On Investor Place Media, Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader rate the stock an A

Motley Fool polls 2 groups of investors and asks them to predict if the stock will beat the market:

The individual investors voted 17 to 1 that the stock will beat the market The more experienced All Stars vote 4 to 0 for the same result

I use Barchart for technical momentum data but only consider data from the last 6 months:

114.46+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving average

11 new highs and up 26.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.68%

Technical support level at 114.46

Recently traded at 34.90 with a 50 day moving average of 27.94

I always compare the selected stock with the other large companies in the same industry. AJRD is part of SIC 3760 - Guided Missiles, Space Vehicles & Parts a subset of AeroSpace - Defense Equipment sector. In the sector while Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) returned 94.23%, Lockheed Marietta (LMT) gained 25.79%, Orbital ATK (OA) gained 72.83% and Kratos Defense (KTOS) gained 91.65%.

Additional comparison:

Lockheed Marietta

Market Cap: $89.16 billion

P/E: 23.44

Dividend yield: 2.37%

Revenue expected to grow 7.00% this year and another 3.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1.80% this year, an additional 12.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.89% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 8 strong buy and 4 hold recommendations on the stock

Financial strength A++

Orbital ATK

Market Cap: $7.66 billion

P/E: NA

Dividend yield: .96%

Revenue expected to grow 4.20% this year and another 4.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 11.40% this year, an additional 8.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.01% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy and 6 hold recommendations on the stock

Financial strength B+

Kratos Defense

Market Cap: $1.35 billion

P/E: NA

Dividend yield: none

Revenue expected to grow 5.40% this year and another 4.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 13.40% this year, an additional 7.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.0% for the next 5 years

Analysts issued 5 strong buy and 2 hold recommendation on the stock

Financial strength C++

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) has met all my screening criteria and appears to be a better choice than the other companies in the same sector. It has better momentum, good financial strength, an earnings projection of 10% for the next 5 years and Wall Street analysts positive recommendations.

I still see room for this stock to go higher. My advice would be if you acquired the stock at this level, I would place a trailing stop loss at 10% below its previous high and ride the trend while it lasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AJRD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.