Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On USITC Finding 'Serious Injury' In The Section 201 Trade Case

In this edition, we highlight articles on non-U.S.-listed offshore drillers, the Bakken, and export infrastructure, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to follow up on something we discussed a couple of weeks ago: the Section 201 petition filed by Suniva and SolarWorld. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) was set to vote on Sept. 22 to determine whether or not the petitioners have sustained injury due to increased imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells. They determined that Chinese solar imports are a "substantial cause of serious injury to the domestic industry." Now that this decision has been made, the USITC will move on to the remedy phase, with a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 3, 2017, in the nation's capital. Recommended tariffs will be sent to President Trump, who has been lobbying for more tariffs on imported goods, by Nov. 13.

As might be expected, the solar industry is less than pleased with the outcome of the vote due to its possible negative impacts - including significant job losses and damaging tariffs. This rundown of responses to the USITC's decision is worth a look.

Energy Articles of Note

