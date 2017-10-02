Animal Protein/Meats Q3 Review And The Outlook For Q4

The animal protein or meat sector moved 14.10% lower in Q3 after posting a 15.13% gain in Q2. However, there is seasonality in the results as at the end of Q2 the animal protein sector was preparing for the heart of the 2017 grilling season which is the time of peak demand each year. The end of Q3 marks a period of seasonal weakness when it comes to demand for meats. Meats are 1.91% lower through the first nine months of the year after falling 8.80% in 2016. Feeder cattle led the sector while lean hogs were not only the worst performing meat but suffered the biggest loss of any of the commodities that trade on the U.S. futures exchanges.

Meats were one of the best performing commodity sectors for 2014 rallying by 14.44%, but they moved lower in 2015 by 21.97% and 8.8% last year. After two straight years of losses, the hog and cattle markets recovered during the first half of the year and then gave all of those gains and more back in Q3.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 6.19% lower in Q3 and are down 5.99% over the first nine months of 2017 after falling 15.17% in 2016. Active month live cattle futures traded in a range between $1.0315 and $1.3890 per pound so far this year and have moved closer to the bottom end of the trading range during the past three months. Live cattle closed the third quarter of the year at $1.0910 per pound basis the October futures contract on September 29, 2017.

Live cattle moved to all-time highs in the aftermath of the drought in 2012. When grain prices exploded to all-time highs that year, animal protein producers could not afford to feed their herds. As feed prices rose, producers sent the animals to processing plants early to avoid losses because of high feed costs. It takes 18 to 24 months to raise a head of cattle, thus began the great cattle bull market that reached highs in 2014. The population of planet earth now stands at over 7.422 billion people. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for beef and pork in the region. In 2015 and early 2016, ample supplies of grains lowered the input costs for producing cattle. It takes six pounds of feed for cattle to add each pound of weight. The average weight at the time of slaughter is between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds. Therefore, lower grain or feed prices filtered through and caused the price of live cattle to drop over the course of 2015, and this continued into 2016. When cattle dropped below $1 per pound last October, they seem to have found a low as demand increased and the price rebounded. Since then, grain prices have stabilized, and cattle have followed the trend in the feed markets.

Cattle and all animal protein prices are sensitive to price action in the grain sector as feed prices are a primary input in raising animal protein. Soybeans moved higher by 2.87% during Q3 while corn dropped 4.12% and CBOT wheat posted a loss of 12.28%. Meanwhile, grain prices were highly volatile during Q3 as prices peaked in the beginning of July because of a drought scare in the Dakotas and Montana. The price of wheat exploded on the upside and corn, and soybeans followed. However, in early July rain washed away the bullish sentiment in the grain markets which spent the rest of the summer months falling dramatically. Ranchers and animal protein producers often have a tough time dealing with volatile feed prices as they panic and buy on or near highs for fear of even higher prices and when the prices come down, they find themselves with feed price commitments that are much higher than market prices. The forward curve in live cattle is in a contango from October 2017 to April 2018 and then moves to a backwardation until August 2018 and then back to a contango until February 2019. The current shape of the forward curve indicates that supplies of beef are sufficient to meet demand. Source: CME

There is lots of seasonality of this commodity, but it is highly sensitive to feed costs which are the critical input in raising cattle. Prices tend to peak before the grilling season in the U.S., which is the period between Memorial Day in late May, and Labor Day in early September. In October 2016 cattle fell to lows below $1 per pound and have since recovered. There is some evidence that export demand for U.S. beef has increased because of the weakness in the U.S. dollar against other world currencies that makes the meat more competitive on global markets.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract interest that is more speculative. Feeder cattle outperformed live cattle prices in Q3 and were up by 2.91% for the three months ending on September 29. Feeder cattle have gained 16.69% so far in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. As feeder cattle outperformed live cattle in Q3, they continued to make up for a lot of the divergence that developed in 2015 and 2016. Over the course of 2017, the range of these contracts is from a low of $1.2050 to a high of $1.6090 per pound. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. October feeder cattle futures closed on September 29, 2017, at $1.52225 per pound.

Lean Hogs Review

Lean hog futures were a big loser as they posted a 39% loss in Q3 after moving 37.99% higher during the second quarter of 2017. So far in 2017, lean hogs are down 16.44%. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hog futures were the worst performer in the animal protein sector in Q1 after being the best performer in Q4 of 2016; they returned to winning the gold medal for performance in Q2 only to give back those gains in Q3 and are a double-digit loser so far through the first nine months of 2017. The range in this market was a low of 54.925 to a high of 90.85 cents per pound over the first nine months of the year. Lean hogs closed less than one penny over the lows. The forward curve in lean hogs out to December 2018 flips back and forth between contango and backwardation depending on seasonal factors. Source: CME

The price spread between the nearby active October futures contract and the June 2018 lean hog futures highlights a contango of 23.475 cents. Hogs are in contango out to June 2018 and then prices out to 2019 reflect seasonal factors or weakness in winter months and strength during the grilling season. Hog production is a year-by-year affair. In 2014, the outbreak of PED virus that killed 7 million suckling pigs was an example of the unexpected events that can influence pork prices.

China is the world's largest pork producer, but at the same time, the nation is the world's biggest consumer of the meat. China bought the United States' largest hog producer and processor, Smithfield Foods, in 2013. The next time there is a pork shortage like seen in 2014, a lot of Smithfield's production could potentially head to China. Given the current administration's posture on trade with China and other nations around the world, we could see changes when it comes to food supplies raised, grown, and manufactured in the U.S. even when ownership is by foreign entities. Food supplies are a matter of national security interest. The September WASDE report contributed to weakness in the lean hog futures market as the USDA reported that the "2017 pork production forecast is raised on higher expected carcass weights. The hog price forecast for 2017 is lowered, but the 2018 price forecast remains unchanged. The annual broiler price forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged." While the beef report indicated lower supplies, port production the USDA increased pork production expectations for the rest of 2017.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q3 2017 highlights a bear market that has declined into oversold territory. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the bearish trend has pushed the slow stochastic into an oversold condition where the odds of an upside correction are rising. During the final weeks of Q3, hogs continued to make lower lows. Relative strength on the weekly pictorial was in oversold territory at the end of Q3, and open interest has been rising, which is a bearish sign for the pork futures market. Rising open interest alongside falling price typically validates a bearish price trend in a futures market. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of lean hog futures shows that the current bearish trend could take the price even lower in coming weeks.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q4

As we move into Q4, the price of cattle has been correcting higher while hog prices are sitting near lows on the nearby futures contract. I will be looking for significant bottoms in both cattle and hog markets over the course of October and early November to look for buying opportunities. I continue to expect volatility in meat prices. The low level of the dollar is likely to provide support to prices as demand for exports should be buoyant on price dips. Additionally, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to point to more meat consumption around the world each year because of population and wealth growth, especially in Asia.

The Chinese have been importing more U.S. beef and pork over recent months, and the weak dollar is likely to continue this trend into Q4 and 2018. However, any changes in trade policy under the new administration could cause some dislocations and volatility in meat prices. For those who do not venture into the futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COW or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. (A more detailed report on the animal protein sector is available to subscribers of The Hecht Commodities Report.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.