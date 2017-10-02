Grains Q3 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q4

Grain prices are in the middle of the 2017 harvest season suffering from the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world. A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In Q1 the grain sector posted a gain of just 1.37%, but in Q2 grains were up by 13.34%, but in Q3 they fell by 4.53% but are still 9.25% higher over the first nine months of 2017.

We are now at a time of the year where there is lots of certainty about the crop yields, total production, and even ending stocks in the grain sector for the 2017 season. Interestingly, the grain sector was 9.25% higher in 2017, and the dollar index fell by 9.19%. The weaker dollar is bullish for the prices of commodities, and grains are no exception. The lower greenback has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets. As the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and beans and a major exporter of wheat, it appears that the move in the dollar was wholly responsible for the gains in the grain sector.

Rice was the best performing grain in Q3 followed by soybeans, and soybean meal. All other grain prices moved lower with Minneapolis spring wheat the biggest loser after being the big winner in Q2. Often, the leading commodity price in one period turns out to be the laggard in the next. As we move into the fourth and final quarter of 2017, the harvest will end, and the markets will look forward to growing season in the Southern Hemisphere which will determine the path of least resistance for the grains that feed the world.

When it comes to the price of grains, the fact that population increases each day mean that demand is constantly on an upward slope. In 1960, there were less than 3 billion people on planet earth, at the end of the third quarter of 2017 world population stands at around 7.424 billion up 24 million from the end of Q2.

Drought conditions in North and South Dakota at the end of Q2 launched the price of wheat to the upside and corn, and soybeans briefly followed which should serve as a reminder of just how sensitive these agricultural commodities are to weather conditions and how feast can turn to famine in the blink of an eye.

Corn

The price of corn moved 4.12% lower in the third quarter of 2017. Corn is down 0.92% in 2017.Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, new corp December corn futures settled on September 29, at $3.5525 per bushel. December corn hit its high early in Q3 at $4.1725 on July 11. Corn traded in a range of $3.2850 to $4.1725 on the nearby futures contract over the first nine months of this year. Corn moved lower after the July high when rain washed away the drought scare in the Dakotas and corn followed wheat lower. The growing season supported another huge corn crop in 2017. According to the USDA's September WASDE report, the average corn yield per acre in the U.S. this during the 2017 season is around 169.9 bushels, which was higher than the already high 169.5 bushels the USDA projected in their August report.

Additionally, the USDA projects that ending stocks of corn after this year's harvest will be at 2.333 billion bushels, up from 2.273 billion in the August report and higher than the market expected which was 2.180 billion. The trend in December corn futures is currently higher. The slow stochastic which is a momentum indicator is in neutral territory, and the price was just over 10 cents above its recent lows at the end of Q3. Critical support in December corn is at $3.4425 per bushel on the daily chart. However, on the weekly chart, corn will need to hold support at $3.2850, the continuous contract low, to keep the pattern of higher lows intact. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price momentum in corn is higher as the stochastic has crossed higher in oversold territory. However, a move below $3.285 would break the pattern of higher lows in place since August 2016 and corn could challenge the $3.01 per bushel lows which was the lowest price since 2009. Price momentum on the monthly chart is negative, but on the quarterly chart, it is positive. Therefore, there is a confusing picture in the corn market.

In 2013, the corn crop was big and in 2014 and 2015, the corn crop was enormous. 2016 brought more of the same, and now that the harvest is underway 2017 is yet another year for abundant supplies. Open interest in CBOT corn futures was at the 1.399 million contract level at the end of the third quarter, 42,000 contracts higher than it was at the end of Q1. The number of open long and short positions in CBOT corn futures increased as since the end of August as the price moved lower. Falling price and rising open interest tend to be a bearish validation for a price trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, higher gasoline prices have boosted corn-based ethanol prices while the weak dollar has increased demand for U.S. exports.

Corn remains in a steady contango out to July 2019, which indicates ample available supplies of the grain. Corn remains well below levels seen in recent years when the grain moved to over $8.40 per bushel.

Technical resistance for December corn is now at the $3.9450 per bushel level with support at $3.2850 on the weekly chart. Since the U.S. is the world's largest producer of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, and the price of the biofuel can influence demand for corn. After posting a gain of 14.71% in 2016, ethanol has moved 6.23% lower over the first nine months of 2017 as it posted a 0.20% loss in Q3. Ethanol could be facing issues in the months ahead as the new Administration will have to decide whether the ethanol mandate for gasoline remains a policy initiative for the future. There will be lots of arguments on both sides of the issue from big agricultural and energy companies. President Trump won many of the states in the Corn Belt to triumph in the election. I believe that the ethanol mandate, which has helped farmers during times of low prices, will remain intact for political reasons. Given the size of the 2017 crop, corn is not likely to run away on the upside.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In the first quarter of 2017, soybeans were one of the worst performing commodities in the grain sector as the price of the oilseed declined by 5.07%. In Q2, the beans shed another 0.40% of value. However, in Q3 soybeans was a winner compared to the other major grains as the oilseed moved 2.87% higher and is now 2.73% lower through three-quarters of 2017. Soybeans traded in a range of $10.9250 to $9.0025 per bushel over the course of the last nine months and new-crop November beans closed on September 29, 2017, at $9.6825 per bushel. In 2017, farmers planted more beans than in 2016 and less corn, but the weather cooperated, and there were bumper crops of both. November beans exploded to highs at the beginning of Q3 trading at $10.47 per bushel on July 11, but when the drought scare in the Dakotas and Montana ended, the price declined alongside the other grains. November soybeans fell to lows of $9.21 on August 16. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, new crop November soybean futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since the middle of August lows. However, the momentum indicator has moved into an overbought condition and crossed to the downside because of recent price action while the new crop beans have been consolidating between $9.50 and $9.80 per bushel. Source: CQG

The weekly chart looks more constructive when it comes to upside potential. The price momentum indicator has turned bullish in neutral territory, and open interest has been increasing alongside price which is a validation of an emerging positive trend in a futures market. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the monthly chart may look the best as it shows that beans have been in consolidation mode throughout 2017 at a higher level than in 2016. The momentum indicator is in oversold territory but is crossing to the upside which tells us the soybean market could eventually recover to the upside from around the current base price at $9.00-$9.50 per bushel. The most recent WASDE report told us that 2017 was a bumper crop for soybeans as farmers planted more beans than corn than in 2016. The USDA projected 2017 soybean yields at 49.9 bushels per acre in their September report, higher than the 49.4 bushels in the August missive. Additionally, the USDA projects ending stocks of soybeans at 475 million bushels, unchanged from their August report but significantly higher than the market expected as analysts projected only 442 million bushels.

Open interest in soybean futures moved slightly higher from around 663,829 contracts at the end of Q2, to 676,592 at the end of Q3, an increase of 12,763 contracts over the last three months. The increase could be the result of the weaker dollar and expanding demand for U.S. soybean and soybean product exports to meet the world's demand.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. Last year the size of the U.S. crop weighed on the price. There is a lot of soybean production from South America, particularly from Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. As the U.S. moves past the harvest season and into winter, the growing season in the Southern Hemisphere will dictate the path of least resistance for the price of the oilseed.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016, moved 1.44% lower during the first three months of 2017 and shed another 1.3% of value during Q2. In Q3, meal gained 2.33% and is now 0.45% lower for the first nine months of 2017. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016 but was the worst performer in the grain sector shedding 7.67% of its price over the course of Q1. In Q2, soybean oil recovered by 3.62% but the product moved 1.09% lower in Q3. Soybean oil is now 5.37% lower at the end of the third quarter for the year. Nearby soybean meal closed at $311.50 on September 29, 2017, and soybean oil closed at 32.57 cents at the close of the quarter that ended last Friday. Both soybean oil and soybean meal underperformed the beans in Q3.

Term structure in the soybean market was in a contango out to July 2018 at the end of Q3. Source: CBOT/CME

The forward curve in beans is in contango out to August 2018, but it flips back and forth between premium and discounts beyond next summer based mostly on seasonal factors.

Support for November soybean futures is at the August 16 low at $9.21 and the continuous contract nadir at $9.0025 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $10.2775 and $10.80 on the weekly chart. As we move into the winter season, all eyes will shift south to Brazil and other South American producing countries, and the weather will determine the path of least resistance for prices.

Wheat

The wheat complex imploded during the third quarter of 2017. In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31% in 2015. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. CBOT wheat moved 4.53% higher during Q1 and added 19.81% in Q2. In Q3, CBOT wheat dropped by 12.28% but was still 9.87% higher for the year as of the close of business on September 29, 2017. CBOT wheat traded in a range of $3.945 to $5.9225 during the first nine months of the year. This past winter, farmers planted the smallest winter wheat crop in over a century, since 1909 because of record high inventories and low prices which likely supported the price of the primary ingredient in bread. Additionally, as in corn and beans, the weak dollar has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets which have contributed to the strength in the wheat market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT December wheat futures contract highlights, the price cascaded lower from the early July highs at $5.9225 per bushel. CBOT December wheat futures fell below where they began their rally in late June. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the weekly chart looks a lot more constructive for the wheat market as price momentum declined into oversold territory, but has turned higher. After the most recent WASDE report on September 12, December wheat futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart and have slowly moved higher. Like in the corn and soybeans markets, the USDA reported sufficient crops to feed the world and record or near-record carry forward inventories. The price action indicates that the selling over the summer was all the market could throw at the three grains and by the end of Q3, the futures arena had run out of selling.

Open interest in the most liquid wheat futures contracts moved higher from 400,085 contracts at the end of Q2 to 429,751 at the end of Q3- an increase of 29,666 contracts or 7.41%. December CBOT wheat closed on September 29, 2017, at $4.4825 per bushel. Technical resistance on the weekly chart was at $4.6425 with support at the $3.945 level.

Hard red winter wheat, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.4275 per bushel on September 29 and was 13.4% lower in Q3. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it is still 5.79% higher over the first nine months of 2017. At the end of Q1 KCBT wheat traded at a discount of 6 cents to CBOT wheat futures. The long-term norm for this relationship is a 20-30 cent premium for the Kansas City wheat. At the end of Q2, KCBT September wheat was trading at a 0.25 cent premium to CBOT wheat as the spread moved 6.25 cents towards the historical norm. In Q3, the spread moved back to a discount of three cents, 5.50 lower than at the end of Q2 and away from the historical mean in the spread.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $6.2550 per bushel on the December futures contract on September 29 and posted a loss of 18.53% during Q3 after a spectacular gain in Q2 of over 43%. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015. So far in 2017, MGE wheat is still 16.26% higher after being the worst performer in the gain sector in Q3.

The action in wheat prices in 2016 and 2015 indicated that there was plenty of wheat available for the market. The significant gains in Q2 were on the back of a drought scare, and prices came back down to earth over the course of the summer and into September. However, all of the wheat contracts are still higher for the year with MGE wheat posting a double-digit gain and CBOT wheat almost at that level on the year for the nine-month period that came to an end last Friday. Wheat, like all grains, is sensitive to moves in the dollar. The dollar index declined by 2.66% in Q3 and was 9.19% lower so far in 2017 at the end of the third quarter. The lower dollar provided support for the price of wheat.

Action in other grain markets was mixed over the course of Q3 with some big winners and big losers. Rice futures moved 4.26% higher in Q3 adding gains over previous quarters and are now 28.22% higher than the 2016 closing price after falling by over 19% last year. Rice has been rising on increasing demand and weather-related supply issues in major growing regions of the world. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $11.995 on September 29. Oats posted a loss of 1.86% in Q1 but reversed at rallied by 29.32% in Q2, only to drop by 13.36% in Q3, and are up 9.96% over the first nine months and closed the third quarter at just over $2.50 per bushel.

The bottom line - outlook for Q4

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. During the late fall and winter seasons, the focus will shift to South America which will give way to the uncertainty of the 2018 crop year in the United States and other producing countries in the Northern Hemispheres. The fifth straight year of bumper crops is now in the books, and even though inventories are filled, the world continues to rely on bumper crops production each year given demographics. When it comes to the next three months, grains are not likely to move appreciably higher. However, the price action after the release of the September WASDE report could be a sign that we are close to a significant bottom in the markets that feed the world. If you think about grains and population growth, it is very hard to be bearish on prices. (A more detailed report with additional information is available to the subscribers of The Hecht Commodities Report.)

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.