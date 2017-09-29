When To Get Real (Estate)

The return correlation of U.S. equity REITs with the broader equity market has varied widely over time. Most investors should use crisis period correlations when considering real estate.

Real estate often is considered an alternative asset class to stocks and bonds, despite the fact that such investments still take the form of equity through direct investment in properties or investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or fixed income investments through direct loans to property owners or investment in mortgage REITs. The principal arguments for real estate inclusion in a portfolio are 1) the benefit of diversification, 2) inflation protection (for real estate equity investments), and 3) relatively high current yields (for real estate equity investments). The diversification argument is the strongest of the three and the one that is the focus our analysis. The argument that real estate demand is inelastic and therefore is a superior inflation hedge relative to other equity investments is weakened by the long-term nature (five years or more) of most commercial real estate leases. Long-term leases prevent property owners from quickly raising rents in an environment of accelerating price inflation. And although real estate equity typically offers a higher current yield (the typical public REIT offers annual yields of 3-4% vs. a 2% yield for the S&P 500), we believe that investors should be more concerned with total return.



Measuring the current diversification benefit of real estate

For individual investors, the dominant form of real estate investment is publicly traded equity REITs. The magnitude of the diversification benefit provided by public equity REITs is a function of 1) the relative return offered, 2) the relative risk, and 3) the correlation of the risk of real estate with other asset classes.

The annualized returns of equity REITs have varied over time in absolute terms and relative to the broader equity market. Since 1995, the returns of three U.S. equity REIT indices: FTSE NAREIT, Wilshire US, and MSCI US, have been roughly a percentage point higher than the return of the S&P 500. Since 2005, a period that includes the 2008/2009 financial crisis, equity REIT index returns have been roughly identical to the annualized return of the S&P 500. And during the period of low equity market volatility measured since the beginning of 2013, equity REIT returns have trailed the broader market by roughly 4 percentage points annually.



Average annualized monthly returns

FTSE NAREIT Wilshire US REIT MSCI US REIT S&P 500 1995-present 10.4% 10.3% 10.1% 9.2% 2005-present 7.7% 7.3% 7.4% 7.6% 2013-present 9.7% 9.2% 9.3% 13.7%

Source: Public reports of index providers. All data through August 2017.

Since historical returns fail to provide a definitive guide to the relative return prospects of real estate, we turn to a forward looking analysis. Using our ArcPoint Advisor platform, we estimated the forward 12-month adjusted funds from operations for the constituents of the Wilshire US REIT Index. Adjusted funds from operations starts with projected earnings and adds back depreciation and amortization and subtracts out any net gains on property sales as well as maintenance capital expenditures. For long-term REIT investors, we assume that adjusted funds from operations is the best indicator of future returns. Using the ratio of projected adjusted funds from operations per share to price per share, we estimate that the long-term annual return for the Wilshire US REIT Index based on current stock prices is ~4.8%.

At present, we estimate that the long-term return on U.S. large-cap cyclical equity (including basic materials, consumer discretionary, energy, financials, industrials, and information technology) is ~4.9%. So prospective real estate equity returns essentially are at parity with the broader U.S. equity market.



As for the risk of real estate equity, the chart below suggests that REIT return volatility is considerably higher than for the broader U.S. equity market. REIT indices were most volatile relative to the broader market during the period measured since 2005 due to the financial crisis. However, even if we examine the period of market calm that began in 2013 and continues to the present, REIT returns have been 30-40% more volatile than the returns of the broader U.S. market.



Annualized standard deviation of monthly returns

FTSE NAREIT Wilshire US REIT MSCI US REIT S&P 500 1995-present 20.0% 20.8% 20.5% 14.7% 2005-present 24.1% 25.2% 24.7% 14.0% 2013-present 13.2% 14.0% 14.0% 9.9%

Source: Public reports of index providers. All data through August 2017.





REITs may still provide a diversification benefit for investors even if they are more volatile and offer returns that are equivalent to the broader stock market. The inclusion of real estate turns on the prospective correlation of its returns with the rest of the market. Since 1995, the correlation of REITs with the S&P 500 has been below 0.60. This includes the crisis period from late 2007 to early 2009 when the correlation spiked to ~0.85. During the recent period of steady markets, the correlation has been only ~0.40-0.45.



Correlation of monthly returns with the S&P 500

FTSE NAREIT Wilshire US REIT MSCI US REIT 1995-present 0.57 0.56 0.56 2005-present 0.76 0.74 0.74 11/07-2/09 0.85 0.84 0.84 2013-present 0.45 0.41 0.41

Source: Public reports of index providers.



Which of these correlation coefficients is the right one to use for portfolio construction? It depends. For most individual investors, we argue that correlation factors that incorporate crisis periods are the most relevant. First, these are the periods when the magnitude of negative asset returns are likely to be highest -- in other words, when you are most in need of portfolio diversification. Second, periods of crisis are when investors face the greatest danger to long-term wealth accumulation -- themselves. It won’t matter if higher risk asset classes are uncorrelated over a long period of time if an investor chooses to dump one or more risky asset classes from his portfolio during a short-term drop in prices.



So for most individual investors, we argue that the correlation of ~0.85 experienced during the most recent crisis period should be used to estimate the optimal percentage of U.S. equity REITs to include in their portfolio. The chart below details the projected improvement of the sharpe ratio of an all-equity portfolio if an allocation of U.S. equity REITs is added to a base portfolio of large-cap U.S. and foreign developed stocks. Presently, the return parity of U.S. equity REITs with the broader equity market coupled with greater risk (at least as measured by return volatility) suggests that the optimal allocation to U.S. equity REITs is zero.



Our advice is different for investors with high risk tolerance. If we instead use a correlation of ~0.55-0.60, consistent with the experience since 1995, the optimal allocation to U.S. equity REITs in an all-equity portfolio ranges from 5% to 10%. The expected improvement in the Sharpe ratio likely will still be modest, but positive nonetheless. One might argue that the financial crisis period was an anomaly and that the period from 2013 is more indicative of the long-run correlation of real estate returns with the broader market. If we exclude the crisis period, we find that the correlation since 1995 is ~0.45. In that case, an optimal allocation to REITs in an all-equity portfolio might be as high as 15-20%. Unfortunately, market crises tend not to be once in a lifetime events. As such, we currently advise high risk tolerance investors to cap their exposure to U.S. equity REITs at 10% (and proportionally less for portfolios that include fixed income).



Change to projected Sharpe ratio with addition of U.S. equity REITs to the portfolio



allocation to U.S. equity REITs 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 0.40 0.0% 1.5% 2.6% 3.3% 3.5% 3.3% 2.5% 1.2% 0.45 0.0% 1.1% 1.9% 2.3% 2.3% 1.8% 0.9% -0.5% correlation 0.50 0.0% 0.8% 1.3% 1.4% 1.1% 0.4% -0.6% -2.1% with 0.55 0.0% 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% 0.0% -0.9% -2.1% -3.6% S&P 500 0.60 0.0% 0.2% 0.0% -0.4% -1.2% -2.2% -3.5% -5.1% 0.65 0.0% -0.2% -0.6% -1.3% -2.2% -3.4% -4.8% -6.5% 0.70 0.0% -0.5% -1.2% -2.1% -3.3% -4.6% -6.1% -7.8% 0.75 0.0% -0.8% -1.8% -2.9% -4.3% -5.8% -7.4% -9.1% 0.80 0.0% -1.1% -2.4% -3.7% -5.2% -6.9% -8.6% -10.3% 0.85 0.0% -1.4% -2.9% -4.5% -6.2% -7.9% -9.7% -11.5%

Source: ArcPoint Advisor estimates.



We recommend that high risk tolerance investors get real estate exposure through Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ). This ETF tracks the MSCI U.S. REIT Index and has an expense ratio of 12 bp. We strongly prefer this fund to the Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL). Although the latter has a lower expense ratio of 8.4 bp, its average bid/ask spread of 14 bp is considerably higher than VNQ’s average bid/ask spread of 1 bp. Bid/ask spreads are especially important, in our opinion, for asset classes that add marginal benefits to a portfolio and whose allocations are likely to vary over a market cycle.

