Soft Commodities Q3 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q4

The soft commodities sector posted a gain in the third quarter of 2017. The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton and frozen concentrated orange juice futures rose by 2.92% in Q3 after a decline of 11.52% in Q2 and 5.04% in Q1. This sector posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of the first nine months of 2017, soft commodities were down 13.68% on the year.

The dollar moved 2.66% lower in Q3, and the inverse historical relationship between raw material prices and the U.S. currency supported the sector. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. Three of the five commodities in this sector posted gains in the second quarter. FCOJ futures were the biggest winner in Q3; moving 14.25% higher while cocoa posted a 7.36% gain. Coffee futures were up 3.22%. Cotton was the worst-performing commodity in the sector falling 8.27%, but that was after some extraordinary volatility during the three-month period that ended on September 29, 2017. Sugar declined by 1.96% over the three-month period. Let us look at the action in the softs in Q3 and the outlook for this sector as we head into Q4.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In Q1, the price of sugar declined 14.1%, and it added to losses in Q2 falling another 17.60%. In Q3, sugar posted a loss of 1.96% as the price of the sweet commodity continued to consolidate close to the lows of 2017. Sugar has lost 30.6% of its value over the first nine months of 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 12.53 to 21.49 cents per pound so far in 2017. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 24.10 cents per pound. Since then the sweet commodity had been correcting lower. Sugar seems to have found a bottom at just over 12.50 cents and has been trading in a range from just under 13 to just over 15 cents since June 1 of this year. Sugar closed on September 29, 2017, at 13.54 cents on the continuous futures contract.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In countries like the US and EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugar cane producers, Brazil, Thailand, and India sell their crops at world market prices. In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2015 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugar cane. The price of the real began to recover, and sugar caught a bid. At the same time, crude oil recovered from lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016, and that raised the prospects for domestic demand for the sweet commodity regarding ethanol production in Brazil. Additionally, El Nino-related droughts in Asia have caused production to decline in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. However, the higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market which has weighed on the price throughout 2017.

When prices fell to lows of just above 10 cents per pound because of a huge surplus of physical sugar, it made economic sense for producers to cut back. At higher prices, output was increasing. Sugar is, historically, a very volatile commodity, the amount planted and the weather each year in the major growing countries has a direct effect on price.

The sugar market was in a backwardation during the rally that ended in late 2016, but the lower price has led to a return to contango in the forward curve. The move in term structure reflected the deteriorating fundamentals in the sugar market in 2017 as surplus conditions pushed the forward curve into contango. Source: ICE

The forward curve in sugar futures highlights the contango out to March 2020 which is a sign of abundant supplies.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of ICE sugar futures displays a trend that ran out of steam at just over 24 cents per pound. The price target for sugar on the upside was 23.10 cents which was the 50% retracement level of the move from 36 cents in 2011 to just over 10 cents in August 2015. The price had climbed above that level at the start of Q4 2016 but reversed, and a correction commenced. Brazil is the world's leading producer of the sweet commodity, and production had been on the rise because of the higher price. As the end of Q3, the price of sugar had been consolidating between 13 and 15 cents since June. The monthly chart shows that sugar has declined into oversold territory and at its current price the downside potential for the market price has declined. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the momentum indicator was rising indicating a bullish trend as sugar has been making higher lows since late June at the end of Q2, but it crossed lower at the end of Q3. Sugar has been in consolidation mode throughout the third quarter, which could be good news for the sweet commodity after the price drop that took it around 12 cents lower since the October 2016 high. The price action over the past three months suggests that 12.50 cents could be a good bottom for the price of world sugar futures.

Open interest was at the 809,969 contract level as of the end of Q2 and decreased to the 708,448 level at the end of Q3, a decline of 101,521 contracts or 12.5% over the three-month period. Declining open interest during the consolidation period is likely the result of speculators exiting positions because of the narrow trading range and lack of trend in the sweet commodity.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q3, daily historical volatility stood at 28.65%, which was 16.96% lower than it was on the final day of trading in Q2. The decline in volatility is likely the reason why open interest dropped as speculative longs and shorts closed positions.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering gains of 43.19%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that coffee had a rough time in 2015; it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. Active month December ICE coffee futures closed on September 29, 2017, at $1.2805 per pound - coffee moved 10.95% lower in Q2 after a 1.64% gain in Q1. In Q3, coffee futures appreciated by 3.22%. Coffee is down 6.57% lower through the first nine months of 2017. The price range over the first half of 2017 was $1.13 on the lows to $1.5930 on the highs. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price of May ICE futures peaked at $1.8165 per pound. Source: CQG

The daily chart of September ICE, coffee futures illustrates a bearish trend as the market has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016. Open interest in coffee futures moved lower over the last three months. Open interest stood at 223,161 contracts at the end of Q2 and dropped to 194,565 at the end Q3 - a decrease of 28,596 contracts or 12.81%. Rising price and the decreasing open interest typically does not provide technical support for an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

There tends to be an inverse correlation between the price of Starbucks (SBUX) stock and the price level of coffee futures. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SBUX declined from $58.31 at the end of Q2 to $53.71 at the end of Q3, $4.60 or 7.89% lower over the past three months. Support for coffee futures is at $1.13 with resistance at $1.4375 per pound on the weekly chart. If you own or trade SBUX, it is important to follow the coffee price to avoid any unpleasant surprises when big moves occur suddenly in the coffee futures market.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued into the first half of 2017. Cocoa did better as of the close on September 29, 2017, as it was trading at $2043 per ton posting a gain of 7.36% in Q3 after a loss of 9.16% in Q2 and 1.46% in Q1. Cocoa futures have declined by 3.90% through the first nine months of 2017. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1756-$2291 per ton so far in 2017 and the primary ingredient in chocolate fell to the lowest price since March 2007 during Q2. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the huge downside move during the second half of 2016 and first months of 2017. Cocoa traded to highs of $3,241 per ton in early May 2016 and then fell to lows of $2,896 in only two weeks. The price the proceeded to rally to $3,190 on June 23, and the Brexit vote triggered a cascade of selling. Cocoa extended to the downside as the bearish technical trend caused many shorts to push the price to the lowest level in almost nine years. In April and early May, cocoa fell to the lowest price in over a decade when it traded to $1756 per ton. Supplies from West Africa have been bountiful. Open interest in ICE cocoa futures decreased from 262,755 at the end of Q2 to 256,069 down 6,686 contracts at the end of Q3. Cocoa has entered a consolidation phase and has been trading in a range from $1769 to $2088 since early April. After the price carnage over the past year, the current band of trading is a healthy sign for the cocoa market which seems to have found a bottom in the $1700-$1800 per ton range.

The Chinese have developed quite a taste for chocolate, and as most people will attest, once you taste the delicious treat there is no turning back. The rally in cocoa started back in late 2013, and every price correction had been another buying opportunity. The world's major producers of cocoa beans are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Between them, they are responsible for around 60% of the world's production. Cocoa production from West Africa has increased this year which has weighed on the price of the soft commodity. At the same time, while grinding numbers from Asia continue to point to expanding demand, in North America and Europe the demand data has been tepid.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99% and in 2016 cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton was the best performing soft commodity in Q4 of 2016, and it was again the leader of the pack in Q1 of 2017 posting a 9.46% gain. In Q2 cotton was once again the best performer in the soft commodities sector as it lost only 2.61% for the three-month period that ended on June 30. However, cotton became a dog once again in Q3 and was the biggest loser in the soft commodity sector posting a loss as the fiber dropped 8.27% for the three-month period ending on September 29, 2017. Cotton is now 2.22% lower through the first nine months of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton exploded to highs of 87.18 cents per pound on May 16 on the July futures contract before profit-taking and selling took the price down to lows of 66.49 cents in the middle of July. On the now active month December futures contract, cotton fell to lows of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26 which was more than 20 cents below the May 15 highs. Support for the fiber is now at that level on December futures. Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas at the end of August caused some damage to the cotton crop in the state. As Hurricane Irma approached the east coast in early September, the price of December cotton futures rose to highs of 75.75 cents per pound on fears the storm would hit South Carolina and damage crops. However, when the storm went up the west coast of Florida and missed South Carolina, the price of the fiber futures dropped once again falling back below 70 cents per pound.

Additionally, the September 12 WASDE report told markets that cotton production and inventories increased which put additional pressure on the price of the fiber. December cotton futures closed on September 29 at 68.45 cents per pound and support remains at 66.15 cents. In March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Since then prices had moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. As the weekly chart highlights, the fluffy fiber futures have been volatile in 2017. Source: ICE

As the forward curve demonstrates, term structure in cotton futures is in a small backwardation from October 2017 through March 2018. Deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. The curve flattens after that. Cotton inventories had been declining from record highs in the United States and China over recent months adding some upside pressure and volatility to prices of nearby futures contracts. China is a major factor for the cotton market due to their demand for the fiber, and the weaker dollar has made U.S. exports more attractive to Chinese buyers which added a degree of support to the futures market. Open interest in the fiber moved higher from 201,953 contracts at the end of Q2 to 232,788 at the end of Q3 an increase of 30,835 contracts or 15.27%. Lots of volatility in the cotton futures market has encouraged hedging and some speculative activity.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the high degree of volatility in the cotton futures market over recent months. However, despite the wild price swings, cotton has been making higher lows since it traded at 66.15 cents per pound in late June and price momentum has declined to an oversold condition.

Frozen concentrated orange juice review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015 falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50% making it the best performing soft commodity. In Q1, FCOJ was the worst performing soft commodity posting a loss of 20.75%, and in Q2, the OJ market continued to cascade lower moving another 17.29% to the downside. In Q3, Hurricane Irma made FCOJ futures the best performer in the soft commodities sector as they posted a 14.25% gain for the three-month period. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.2495 to a high of $1.94 per pound during the first nine months of 2017 and closed the Q3 at $1.4835 per pound. FCOJ is 25.11% lower so far in 2017 as of the end of the third quarter. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, a record high peak at $2.35 per pound came at the beginning of November 2016, but it has corrected lower since. FCOJ rallied because of crop disease, citrus greening in Floridian groves and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world's leading orange producing nation. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.2695 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history at $2.35 per pound. In Q3, FCOJ futures traded to the low of the year at $1.2494 per pound in July. In September as Hurricane Irma approached Florida and in the aftermath of the storm, the price rose to highs of $1.6060 per pound. Selling over the past three weeks of the month took the November FCOJ futures contract lower, and it closed on September 29, 2017, at $1.4835 per pound. There is a gap on the weekly chart which was because the Hurricane hit over the weekend in the early part of September. Price action has a habit of filling those voids on charts, over time.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Three out of five soft commodity prices were winners during Q3. The weaker dollar likely provided support for soft commodity sector in the third quarter of the year. The weather helped inspire some violent moves in the cotton and FCOJ markets over the past three months. Many of these commodities are still close to prices where the downside is limited, and the upside potential worth watching. Buying on dips and trading from long taking profits on rallies is likely to yield optimal results in the soft commodities sector for the balance of 2017 so long as the dollar remains weak.

I would like to make a quick mention of lumber which appreciated by 9.92% in Q3 and is 22.10% higher over the first nine months of 2017. Source: CQG

Lumber has been moving higher since September 2015. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and added to gains during the first nine months of 2017. Lumber is rallying because of demand for new homes, the prospects for infrastructure building in the U.S., and the potential for different trade agreements with Canada. November lumber futures closed on September 29, 2017, at $402.20 after trading at highs of $414.60 on April 10 during Q2. The all-time high in the wood market dates back to the first quarter of 1993 when it traded at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet. Total open interest in the lumber market is only 5721 contracts, which is 1473 contracts higher over the course of the past three months. Lumber futures tend to trade less than 1,000 each day. Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market. However, lumber is an important benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials. The price of lumber has been in rallying mode over recent weeks as Hurricanes Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida increased demand for wood to board up windows to protect from storm damage. (A more complete look at the outlook for Q4 is available to subscribers to The Hecht Commodities Report.)

