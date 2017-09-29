SLV In An All Stock Portfolio? Expect Only Marginal Benefits

If past records are anything to go by, the case for inclusion of SPV in a long term portfolio is a pretty weak one.

A little more than nine months ago, I maintained a “BUY” rating on iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). Although the ticker is up ~4.3%, it has grossly underperformed relative to the S&P 500 (SPY). This is familiar territory as annualized returns of SLV have underperformed the S&P 500 right since its inception. But returns reveal half the story. Adjusting for risk SLV could be improving the profile of the portfolio. I, therefore, plotted the daily volatility and returns of SPY and SLV to understand the impact of SLV on portfolio’s Sharpe ratio. A key question one could ask is why I considered daily volatility instead of monthly or even annual volatility for the analysis. In an ideal scenario, we would prefer volatility defined by the smallest time interval to adequately capture the variability of the security. Daily volatility though remains a reasonable approximation given constraints related to data availability. The sample size to annualize daily volatility consisted of nearly 2,900 observation. Monthly volatility, on the other hand, would have been annualized using ~140 observations. Therefore, annualizing monthly volatility would suppress actual volatility observed in the security.

Methodology for the analysis

The goal of this article is to see whether SLV improves the risk-return profile of an all-stock portfolio. I have used the S&P 500 index and by extension the SPY fund as a proxy for the “stocks” asset class. To find the average daily return, standard deviation, and correlation, I chose the SLV inception date and last closing as my time horizon. Between April 2006 and September 2017, this is slightly more than 11 years. The time horizon is ideal as it includes intervals that can be characterized as a bull as well as a bear market for SLV. The closing price is adjusted for splits, dividends and other distributions. Portfolios were constrained to exclude negative weights. I have used the Solver function in Excel to find the ideal composition that maximizes Sharpe ratio. This essentially establishes a "buy and hold" framework at the optimal portfolio composition and excludes periodic rebalancing. For more defensive investors I have plotted the graph of the efficient frontier to find the minimum variance frontier. Note that portfolio composition with minimum variance is not necessarily the one with the highest Sharpe ratio.

Results

When I looked at SLV’s annualized returns and risk, I instantly knew that a lower correlation would lend only marginal support for its inclusion. SLV’s annualized standard deviation of 33.1% is just too high in comparison to SPY’s annualized risk of 19.75%. At the optimal allocation (8.7% weight to SLV), the Sharpe ratio of the two component portfolio increased from 0.378 to 0.382. I think such a minuscule improvement makes the case for inclusion of SLV quite difficult to justify.

SLV SPY Mean return Risk 0% 100.00% 9.7% 19.75% 8.7% 91.30% 9.4% 18.9% 10% 90.00% 9.4% 18.8% 20% 80.00% 9.1% 18.4% 30.0% 70.00% 8.8% 18.7% 40.0% 60.00% 8.5% 19.6% 50.0% 50.00% 8.2% 21.1% 60.0% 40.00% 7.9% 22.9% 70.0% 30.00% 7.6% 25.2% 80.0% 20.00% 7.3% 27.6% 90.0% 10.00% 7.0% 30.3% 100.0% 0.00% 6.8% 33.1%

Its richer cousin – GLD makes a far better case for itself. The correlation of GLD with SPY (0.033) is lower than the one between SPY and SLV (0.217). The correlation merely provides a mathematical affirmation to end-market demand dynamics observed for the two metals. Roughly 50% of the demand for silver is created through industrial applications. In the case of Gold, industrial applications represent just ~10% of total demand. Therefore, Silver prices are much more strongly correlated to business cycles in the economy. The annualized risk of GLD in the time horizon considered was 19.5% and returns were slightly better than SLV. At the optimal allocation (41% to GLD), Sharpe ratio for the portfolio consisting of GLD and SPY increased from 0.378 to 0.456.

In conclusion…

While past performance is not indicative of future results, the above analysis does indicate that including SLV in an all-stock portfolio has limited diversification benefits. Especially for investors looking for assets that are poorly correlated to stocks, the results are fairly straightforward. Gold is a better option to Silver as long as Silver's dependence on the industrial economy remains intact. The use of SPY as proxy limits the extension of this analysis to individual stock portfolios which may have a different composition. Therefore, investors must try to understand the nature of idiosyncratic risks in their portfolio before extrapolating results of this analysis.

Note: Price related data have been sourced from MarketXLS. Demand figures are from the World Gold Council and Silver Institute.

