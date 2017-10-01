LP Yields 7%, Insiders Buying, Payouts Rising From Industry Turnaround

Management acquired new assets at the tail end of Q2, which should increase cash flow further moving forward.

In a previous article, we covered MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO), an oil royalty trust whose price and distributions suffered mightily during the crude crash. MVO's distributions have returned to much better levels in the past four quarters (up 71%), and this made us wonder what other energy-related income vehicles might be experiencing the same rejuvenation.

Although it receives energy-based royalties, it differs from energy trusts in that it's an ongoing concern, whereas energy trusts have interests in a finite amount of production over a specified time period.

We found an LP, Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP), which has had a similar experience - it got whacked with falling royalties/income in the downturn, and decreased its variable distributions. But things have been looking a whole lot better in recent quarters:

Here's what was behind those huge increases in Q1-2 '17 - much better oil and gas prices. DMLP's oil royalties were up ~$10/barrel (30%) and its gas royalties were up $1.39/mcf (81%) for the first two quarters of 2017. Oil volume also rose 26% while gas volume only rose 1%. Management stated on the Q2 release that:

"The increase in volumes during the second quarter and first six months of 2017 compared to the same periods of 2016 is mainly a result of increased Permian Basin production from new wells."

Net cash provided by operating activities also increased 59% from $13,420,000 during the first six months of 2016 to $21,280,000 during the same period of 2017.

DMLP's unit count rose at the end of Q2 due to a new acquisition it made, which is detailed further on in this article.

Profile

DMLP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states. Its net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management, L.P. serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas (Source: DMLP site).

Distributions

DMLP pays its distributions in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs, and issues a K-1 at tax time. It should go ex-dividend next ~10/27/17. The potential forward yield is based upon DMLP's most recent payout of $.323 for Q2 '17. It indicates the yield percent if the company is able to reach that level in coming quarters.

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

DMLP's coverage/unit averaged 1.05x over the past four quarters - it would have been higher, save for a dip to .91x in Q4 '16 (The coverage factor also dipped in Q4 '15 to .83x) (It pays a variable distribution).

You may have noticed that DMLP's five-year distribution growth was lousy at -10.39%. This, of course, was due to the downturn in energy prices. DMLP went from paying out $1.90 in 2014 to $1.15 in 2015, down to $.86 in 2016.

The good news though is that the 2017 payouts have already surpassed 2016's level in just the first two quarters:

Although it's listed as a Financial, we've added DMLP to the Energy table in our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables, due to its energy-based sources of income and its sensitivity to Energy prices.

Options

We've added this November put-selling trade for DMLP to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which tracks over 25 other put trades on a daily basis.

This is an aggressive, "at the money" put sale, with a $15 strike price, which was just below DMLP's $15.15 price/unit at presstime. It pays $.50, which gives you a $14.50 breakeven, ~4% above DMLP's 52-week low.

DMLP's covered call options aren't that attractive at present, but our free Covered Calls Table tracks over 25 other income-enhancing trades on a daily basis.

New Acquisition

"On June 28, 2017, the Partnership executed a definitive agreement to acquire producing and non-producing mineral and royalty interests located in Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Reagan and Upton Counties, Texas. The properties consist of 1,850 net royalty acres across 22,400 gross surface acres. Approximately 75% of the total net royalty acres are located in the northwestern quarter of Reagan County and substantially overlap with the Partnership’s existing position." "The transaction was consummated on June 30, 2017, and was structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. At the closing, in addition to conveying their interests to the Partnership, the contributing parties delivered funds in an amount equal to their cash receipts during the period from April 1, 2017, through June 30, 2017, and attributable to production on the subject properties on or after September 1, 2016, amounting to approximately $614,000, and the Partnership issued an aggregate of 1,604,343 common units of the Partnership to the contributing parties." (Source: DMLP site)

This acquisition should dovetail nicely with DMLP's legacy holdings in Texas, which is its largest holding state. This table lists the combined summary of total gross and net acres, as of December 31, 2016, of DMLP's mineral, royalty, overriding royalty and leasehold interests in each of the states in which these interests are located:

In addition to royalty income, DMLP also receives leasing income and bonuses on some of its properties. As with the royalties, the lease income also perked up in 2016.

"We received cash payments in the amount of $2,765,000 during 2016 attributable to lease bonus on 34 leases and 3 pooling elections in lands located in 22 counties and parishes in seven states. These leases reflected bonus payments ranging up to $6,000/acre and initial royalty terms ranging up to 27.5%."

DMLP's third income stream is a "net profit overriding royalty interest" (referred to as the Net Profits Interests, or “NPIs”) in various properties owned by Dorchester Minerals Operating, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership owned directly and indirectly by its general partner.

"We refer to Dorchester Minerals Operating LP as the 'operating partnership' or 'DMOLP.' We receive monthly payments equaling 96.97% of the net profits actually realized by the operating partnership from these properties in the preceding month."

Here's the breakdown of these three income streams for Q1-2 '17. The royalties contribute the lion's share of revenues (~84%) while NPI kicked in 7.8%, and the Lease Bonuses added 6.9%:

DMLP has increased its oil reserves over the past few years - ending 2016 with 5,643 proved developed acres, whereas its natural gas reserves have decreased by ~14% to 22,967 mmcf as of 12/31/17:

Risks

It's all about the price of oil and natural gas. If you want exposure to these commodities, then DMLP is worth considering. However, better first take a look at this chart of the pain that the energy downturn inflicted on DMLP's units.

DMLP was ~$26.00, when WTI was ~$95, in Q4 '15. By February '16, DMLP had fallen all the way down to ~$8.00 when oil was below $30.00.

Insiders

In June and August, there were several purchases of DMLP units by insiders when they were priced below $15.00.

Valuations

This table compares DMLP to two other energy royalty vehicles, both of them trusts - MVO and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC). DMLP is much larger than either of them, and is commanding higher valuations. Since all three pay variable distributions, the forward distribution yields you see here are merely potential yields based upon the payouts in Q2 '17 - they could be lower or higher.

Financials

DMLP and MVO both have ROA and ROE in the 30-plus range, none of these companies carry debt, DMLP has a lower profit margin, but it has no termination date - management has to make periodic acquisitions to keep up the producing reserves level.

Balance Sheet

Partnership Capital increased by 33% in Q1-2 to $89.62M vs. $67.21M as of 12/31/17.

Summary

If you think that oil will be more stable in the balance of 2017-2018 and will be able to maintain prices in the mid-$40 to $50 range, then DMLP could serve you as an income vehicle, as it should be able to keep its quarterly payouts in the $.30+/unit range over this period. We rate DMLP as a mid-term buy, not as a "set it and forget it" holding.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) sees oil prices continuing to stay at better levels in 2017 and 2018, and the futures markets are priced at a ~$51-$52 range over the next 12 months.

DMLP is currently ~9% above its 52-week low - it has lagged the market in 2017, but has climbed ~8% in the past month.

