Energy Q3 Review And The Outlook For Q4

The energy sector posted gains during the third quarter of 2017 with natural gas and ethanol were the only losers when it comes to the commodities that trade on U.S. futures exchanges. In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell 25.14% in 2015 making it the worst performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 an incredible 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In Q1, the sector declined by 5.35% as the prices corrected to the downside. In Q2, the sector fell another 7.61%, but in Q3 it turned around and was 9.29% higher. The sector was down a total of 4.58% at the year of Q3 for the first nine months of this year. Energy markets recovered as the dollar moved to the downside, and worldwide demand increased. Buying in industrial commodities over recent months lifted prices and crude oil and oil products were no exceptions. It is likely that China, the world's leading raw material consumer had been buying the energy commodity on price weakness to increase their strategic petroleum reserves. Additionally, the prospects for a continuation of moderate economic growth in the United States helped to boost prices. Finally, Hurricane Harvey which hit the coasts of Texas and Louisiana in late August resulted in a disruption at refineries.

Crude oil inventories had been falling because of increasing demand for oil products throughout the summer months, but the storm caused oil stockpiles to rise while product stocks declined over recent weeks. In the natural gas market, the 2017 injection season will come to an end in only seven weeks. Throughout much of the summer season, the low price and increasing demand from new demand verticals caused natural gas to only trickle into storage. However, over recent weeks injections have picked up and time will tell if we will go into the coming winter season with four trillion cubic feet of stocks or this year will see the lowest level of gas in storage in three years or longer. When it comes to ethanol, higher gasoline prices have been a supportive factor, but another bumper crop of corn this season weighed on the price of the biofuel.

Crude Oil Review

The OPEC production cut at the end of November 2016 and the election of an energy-friendly administration in the United States supported gains in crude oil last year. However, as prices moved above the $50 per barrel level, shale output in the United States increased, and hedging activity grew as producers locked in future prices above production cost levels. At their May 25, OPEC extended their quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The market was disappointed that there were no further cuts and the price fell below $50 per barrel and to the lows of the year on June 21 at $42.05 on the active month NYMEX August futures contract. The low was only 15 cents below critical support and when crude oil proceeded to rebound from the 2017 low the technical violation of the November lows turned out to be a false break to the downside.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In Q1 the futures contract that represents West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved 5.81% lower, and in Q2 it dropped another 9.01%. However, in Q3 nearby WTI crude oil futures posted a 12.23% gain. At the end of Q3, NYMEX WTI light sweet crude was down 3.82% for 2017 and settled on September 29 at $51.67 per barrel.

After the marginal break to the downside at the end of Q2, NYMEX crude oil remained in its trading range. The range for the first nine months of the year was from $42.05 on the lows to $55.24 on the highs. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the $13.19 range of trading over the first nine months of 2017. WTI crude oil spent the majority of the time over the first two-quarters of the year above the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures which was a sweet spot for the energy commodity. $50 is half the price oil was in June 2014, and it is almost double the level that traded when NYMEX futures hit the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 in February 2016. Therefore, $50 is a price that satisfied consumers and producers.

Crude oil production in the United States rose quickly as the price moved to the $50 per barrel level. Technological improvements such as horizontal drilling and fracking have given producers the ability to turn production on and off quickly to respond to price changes in the market. Rig counts (as reported weekly by Baker Hughes) had been falling precipitously since last year, but the move above the $50 level caused the number of rigs in operation to rebound dramatically. However, the number of rigs in operation leveled off during Q3, perhaps because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey and building in crude oil stocks. Rig counts stand at 750 as of September 29, 2017, six lower than at the end of Q2 and 325 above last year's level at the end of Q3.

Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy are likely to improve the economics for U.S. producers, and the American oil industry will likely become a significant exporter of crude oil in the future. According to a report a few months ago from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. production could rise to above the 10 million barrel per day level in 2018 making the U.S. a competitor with the Saudis and Russians for the world's leading oil producer.

OPEC extended their production cut on May 25. The market now anxiously awaits the next biannual meeting of the international oil cartel which will take place on November 30 in Vienna, Austria.

The Saudis will be selling at least 5% of Aramco via an IPO and a stable oil price around the $50 per barrel level will enhance the valuation of the initial public offering of those shares. There is no set date for the offering of shares, but it is likely to happen sometime in 2018. There is a chance that the Saudis could delay the IPO into 2019. However, the Saudi Royal Family is anxious to diversify some the nation's risk away from petroleum revenues as soon as possible, and they will use the proceeds from the IPO to further capitalize their sovereign wealth fund that will invest in other businesses around the world. The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain around the $50 per barrel level. At that price, the Russians receive a stable revenue flow, U.S. production can flourish, and the Saudis can cash in on their crown jewel, Aramco.

The Middle East, home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves, continues to be a region plagued with division and the potential for political tensions that could lead to supply or logistical problems for the oil market. Qatar is the richest per capita nation in the Middle East given a population of around two million and significant oil and gas production. Qatar is located in the Persian Gulf strategically across from Iran and borders on many of the countries that have severed diplomatic relations with the nation. Qatar had become too close with the Iranians, in the opinion of the Saudis and their Gulf State allies. At the same time, Al Jazeera broadcasts from Doha, Qatar and the network has been critical of the Saudi Royal Family. The Gulf States have accused Qataris of funding some of the terrorist groups in the Middle East which led to a blockade which continues at the end of Q3.

To complicate matters, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East is in Qatar which is the central command post for the region. Diplomatic talks to diffuse the situation have gone nowhere over the course of the past three months, and it seems like the main goal of the blockade has been to punish Qatar for its relationship with the theocracy in Iran. Middle East politics are a complicated chess game. When the Saudis announced the blockade, the price of oil moved to the downside as the market interpreted the problems as a reason OPEC might fall apart along with the current production cuts. However, the Brent premium over WTI crude oil has increased over the past three months because of the standoff and OPEC production cuts.

Meanwhile, emboldened by the North Koreans, and perhaps with technological assistance from the hermit nation, Iran has been making noises about their own military program, recently test-firing a ballistic missile. If Iran were to build a nuclear arsenal, they could upset the balance of power in the Middle East given their expansionary goals and complicated relationship with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States. While the Korean Peninsula remains the flashpoint for potential conflict in the world, the Middle East is a region that always has the potential for issues. Any increase in tension in the Middle East is likely to quickly impact the price of crude oil.

Open interest on NYMEX futures moved higher over the third quarter reaching a new record high at 2.403 million contracts on September 14. The metric moved from 2.206 million contracts at the end of Q2 to 2.441 million at the end of Q3, an increase of 235,000 contracts. The rise and fall in open interest over the course of recent months is likely due to changes in hedging activity by U.S. shale producers when the price moved above and below the $50 per barrel level. The recent move back above the pivot point price for crude oil has likely contributed to the latest surge in the metric that took it to an all-time high level at the end of Q3.

One of the most significant factors that investors need to remember about the developments in the crude oil sector over the past few years is that technological advances when it comes to U.S. shale production have blessed America with a call option on energy independence. The fact that producers can quickly turn on and off the wells in response to price increases and decreases means that the U.S. has become much less dependent on Middle Eastern oil during periods of high prices and political turmoil in the region that can affect production and logistics. The U.S. is now, in many ways, the swing producer of oil in the world.

During the third quarter, Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas and Louisiana coast of the United States, an area where there are many oil refineries. In the aftermath of the storm, crude oil inventories rose as some refineries had to close because of storm damage due to flooding. At the same time, oil product stockpiles declined quickly in the weeks that followed the storm even though the driving season in the U.S. came to an end in early September. Higher crude oil inventories did little to depress the price of the energy commodity because of the larger fall in gasoline and distillate stocks.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In Q1, Brent moved 3.96% lower, and it outperformed WTI NYMEX crude oil. In Q2, Brent crude was 9.11% lower, but in Q3 the Brent benchmark price moved 17.63% higher, outperforming WTI oil and Brent closed on September 29 at $57.37 on the November futures contract. Brent's premium to WTI rose sharply to $5.70 per barrel basis the November contract up $3.22 per barrel over the three-month period. The Brent premium traded to the highest level since May 2015 at $7.15 per barrel in late September.

Brent crude oil is trading at a premium to NYMEX crude since the Arab Spring in 2011. Even as violent flare-ups, disputes, and even war continue to plague the region, oil continued to flow. The long-term norm for the Brent-WTI NYMEX spread is a $2-4 per barrel premium to NYMEX crude. NYMEX crude is lighter and sweeter meaning it has lower sulfur levels making it easier and cheaper to refine into products like gasoline. However, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the recent OPEC production cut and quotas, and increasing U.S. shale production caused Brent to remain at a premium which has been moving to the upside. The Brent premium moved higher after the November 30, 2016, OPEC accord as the higher price caused increased WTI production and the quotas caused Brent output to decline, and as of the end of Q3 2017, the trend of a higher Brent price compared to WTI remained intact.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. The dollar index moved 2.66% lower in Q3, which was likely a supportive factor for the price of crude oil during the past three months.

Term structure in both NYMEX and Brent crude has tightened as the price has moved lower. Nearby November 2017 NYMEX crude oil versus the November 2018 NYMEX futures (the nearby one-year spread) closed at a $0.06 backwardation at the end of Q3. The spread on November one-year nearby NYMEX oil spread moved $1.72 lower than where it was trading on June 30. Backwardation is a sign of supply tightness in a commodities market and a condition where deferred prices trade at a discount to nearby prices. The Brent, December 2017 versus December 2018, spread closed Q3 at a $1.36 backwardation, significantly lower than where it was trading at the end of Q2. During the third quarter, as oil traded at higher prices above $50 per barrel, deferred hedging by shale producers in the U.S. caused the forward curve to tighten. At the same time, OPEC production quotas, Chinese buying, and increasing world demand have contributed to tightening the forward curve for both Brent and WTI crude oil as the prices of both benchmark crudes moved higher over the period.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also provide significant clues about the price direction of crude oil which is the critical input when it comes to refining. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. Over the course of the last three months of 2017, oil products outperformed the price of raw crude oil. While increasing demand is likely the major cause, Hurricane Harvey caused distortions in spreads between crude oil and products. The storm caused refinery shutdowns, and crude oil inventories increased while product stockpiles moved lower.

Gasoline and heating oil futures posted gains during the third quarter of 2017. Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. In Q1, gasoline posted a 1.79% gain and it Q2 it dropped by 11.16%. In Q3 gasoline futures on NYMEX moved 4.97% higher even though the driving season, the time of peak demand, ended at the beginning of September. Gasoline futures were 5.07% lower for the first nine months of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline has traded in a range of $1.3902 per gallon to $2.1705 on active month NYMEX gasoline futures during the first nine months of the year. The spike to the highs occurred in late August as Hurricane Harvey made landfall at Corpus Christi, Texas on August 25. Nearby futures closed on September 29, 2017, at $1.5890 per gallon wholesale. The price pattern on the weekly chart since early 2016 has been positive as gasoline has made higher lows. The spike to the highs took gasoline to the highest price since June 2015. The price of gasoline at the pump went up for consumers immediately following the Hurricane in late August. As usually happens, prices went up quickly and take lots of time to come back down. Refineries tend to enjoy the lag as profit margins remain strong in the months following a price spike to the upside.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In Q1 heating oil futures fell by 8.89% and added another 5.88% on the downside in Q2. However, in Q3, heating oil futures on NYMEX were the best-performing commodity posting a 21.94% gain as declining distillate inventories came at a time when the market for heating oil was moving into its peak season. The oil product has moved 4.57% higher over the first nine months of 2017. Heating oil futures are also a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels. Source: CQG

Unlike gasoline, we did not see a sharp spike to the upside in heating oil futures following Hurricane Harvey. However, the weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and positive trend since early 2016. Additionally, since its most recent low in the middle of June 2017, heating oil futures have been moving to the upside and were trading at the highest level since July 2015 at the end of the third quarter of 2017. November heating oil futures closed on September 29 at $1.8085 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from $1.3540 to $1.8586 per gallon over the first nine months of 2017 and closed the third quarter close to the highs.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads moved higher in Q3 but reflected seasonal trends. In Q1, the gasoline crack moved 27.37% higher. In 2016, the processing spread was down only 0.06%. In Q2, increasing supplies led to a loss of 16.59% in the gasoline crack spread, and in Q3 as the effects of Hurricane Harvey hit the gasoline market as it moved out of peak season, but despite increase volatility the gasoline crack moved 12.85% lower. The gasoline processing spread was 7.41% lower for the first nine months of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the nearby NYMEX gasoline processing spread closed on September 29 at $15.12 per barrel. Meanwhile, the heating oil crack appreciated by 5% in Q2 after declining by 17.47% in the first quarter. In Q3 as we moved from summer to fall the heating oil refining spread exploded 50.90% to the upside and was 30.76% for the first three-quarters of 2017 after rallying by 83.66% in 2016. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q3 at $24.40 per barrel and has been moving steadily higher since early 2016. The heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013, but the recent price action has broken the pattern of lower highs and the processing spread between crude oil and distillates traded at the highest level since March 2015 during Q3. Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts earnings of those companies involved in refining oil. Source: Barchart

As the chart of Valero Energy Corp (VLO) highlights, the stock has moved from $67.46 per share at the end of Q2 to $76.93 at the end of Q3. The increase of 14.04% was a combination of strength in the equity markets, a rebound in oil-related stocks at the end of Q3, and strength in crude oil processing spreads. At the close of Q3, VLO's price to earnings ratio was at 18.99, below the market's average making VLO attractive compared with many other stocks. Moreover, VLO continues to pay a 3.77% dividend. In my Q2 report I wrote: "I continue to believe that Valero's best days are ahead given its low multiple and attractive dividend yield." The XLE and other oil stocks have moved higher alongside the energy commodity recently breaking a pattern of lower highs that had been in place since December 2016.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March of 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In Q1 the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures dropped 14.85%, but the loss was the result of the lofty level the energy commodity closed at on December 31, 2016. In Q2, natural gas shed another 4.8%, and in Q3 the energy commodity fell another 0.86%. So far, through the first nine months of 2017, natural gas futures have lost 19.63% of their value compared to the end of 2016. Natural gas traded in a range from $2.522 to $3.568 over the course of the first nine months of the year and closed on September 29, at $3.009 per MMBtu on the nearby futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price path of natural gas had been bullish since the March 2016 lows. However, there have been periods of extreme volatility over the course of the past year and even within the first and second quarters of 2017. In Q3, the market settled down and nearby natural gas futures traded in a range from $2.7530 to $3.1660.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in 2015 when they surpassed 4 trillion cubic feet before the withdrawal season. In November 2016, stockpiles rose to a higher high and a new record at 4.047 tcf. As of September 22, stocks of natural gas stood at 3.466 tcf, 3.5% below last year's level at this time but 1.2% above the five-year average. There are approximately seven weeks left in the injection season for 2017, and an average increase of 83.1 bcf would push stocks to a new record high. However, inventories trickled into storage over the summer months, and only the past three injections of 91, 97, and 58 bcf have given the energy commodity a change to reach the four trillion level at the start of the winter season. To reach four trillion, we will need to see an average weekly increase of 76.3 bcf which could be a challenge given that increases in stocks in late October and early November are a reflection of weather conditions and tend to tail off to the downside.

Technical resistance in natural gas is at the $3.994 per MMBtu level, the December 2016 highs and support is at $2.522 the February 21, 2017, lows on the continuous futures contract. The 2017 hurricane season is coming to an end, and even though we saw two powerful storms hit the United States and one of them made landfall in Texas and Louisiana, infrastructure was not impacted. In fact, the power outages caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused a decline in demand and increase in inventory injections into storage in late August and September.

Open interest in NYMEX natural gas futures contracts decreased from 1,328,034 contracts at the end of Q2 to 1,317,103 at the end of Q3, a decline of 10,931 contracts over the past three-month period. During Q2, open interest in the energy commodity rose to 1,573,795 contracts which was a new record level. The low price in Q3 came during the week of July 31 at $2.753 and the high during the week of September 18 at $3.166 per MMBtu on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. However, natural gas failed in the final days of Q3 and found itself back down around the $3 per MMBtu level. LNG is a new demand vertical for the energy commodity that will offset some of the vast reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and encourage production and exports. Additionally, many coal-fired power plants have switched to natural gas which has increased demand for the energy commodity that burns cleaner than coal. In the immediate future, the path of least resistance for natural gas prices will depend on the weather over coming months and the final stocks available for the coming winter season at the end of the injection season.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. Corn moved lower in Q3 by 4.12%. While gasoline posted a gain of 4.97% in Q3, ethanol moved 0.20% lower over the three-month period. Ethanol outperformed the price of corn but underperformed gasoline in Q3. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on September 29 at $1.5060 per gallon with the price of nearby gasoline futures closing at $1.5890. Gasoline tends to trade at a premium to ethanol, and at the end of Q3, it was at a little over eight cents above the price of the biofuel. Ethanol traded in a range of $1.4250 to $1.6920 per gallon over the course of the first nine months of 2017 and closed Q3 below the middle of the trading range.

Margins for ethanol producers moved higher over the third quarter as the price of the output, ethanol, moved higher and the price of the input, corn moved lower which supports profits for those companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel.

The bottom line on energy

Oil and gas markets are a geopolitical chess game with very high stakes. When it comes to oil, the old status quo where OPEC influence the price of the energy commodity has changed dramatically since 2016. With U.S. output approaching 10 million bpd, it is now the U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia that will call the shots when it comes to supplies and the cartel has become a toothless tiger. Moreover, technological advances will mean that other cleaner fuels are likely to compete with oil for market share in the years ahead.

When it comes to natural gas, the technological advances in fracking and LNG make the commodity suitable for exportation which has globalized the market. The U.S. and Russia lead the world in production and will compete to supply the energy commodity around the globe via pipelines and the transport of LNG by ocean vessels. At the same time, increasing demand for power-generation will support the demand side of the natural gas equation over the months and years ahead despite massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States.

The political nature of crude oil will likely keep a bid under the market until the Saudi IPO in 2018 or 2019 at which point we could see increased production. The next test of the current quota levels will come on November 30 when OPEC, the international oil cartel, meets in Vienna at their bi-annual gathering to set policy for the coming six months. U.S. shale oil production will likely rise and fall with the price trading around the $50 pivot point on nearby NYMEX crude oil futures.

Another energy commodity to keep an eye on is the coal market. The Obama Administration attempted to put the coal market to sleep, but during last year's campaign, President Trump told many audiences that he intends to support clean coal production in the U.S. Over recent months the price of coal, like many other energy and industrial commodities, moved higher. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Coal ETF (KOL) shows, this vehicle that replicates price action in the coal market closed Q2 at $13.24 per share and moved higher to $14.56 at the end of Q3, a rise of 10% over the past three months. The coal ETF kept pace with the gain in NYMEX crude oil futures over the past three months.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. It may be that politics rather than economics will determine the price direction for oil over the coming months as the situation in Qatar continues to threaten stability in the region and the already diminished role of OPEC. Finally, always trade with discipline by employing stops on positions and make sure that the risk is commensurate with the amount of reward you seek on each position, long or short. Traders and investors need to approach markets with a plan to limit losses and enhance those positions that become profitable.

