Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 9/28/17: GSV Capital, RAVE Restaurant Group

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/28/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary insider company ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small and mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY);
  • Campbell Soup (CPB);
  • Source Capital (SOR);
  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Simmons First National (SFNC);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Midstates Petroleum (MPO);
  • Mitel Networks (MITL);
  • Camping World (CWH);
  • Calithera Biosciences (CALA); and
  • American Woodmark (AMWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Williams Companies (WMB);
  • Tiffany & Co. (TIF); and
  • Mercer International (MERC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Supreme Industries (STS) and
  • Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition (DOTAU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our rating? Click the company name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Wabash National

BO

Supreme Industries

STS

JB*

$32,862,500

2

Trapani Francesco

DIR

Tiffany & Co.

TIF

B

$2,233,593

3

Kellogg Peter R

BO

Mercer International

MERC

B

$1,425,000

4

Farah Roger N

DIR

Tiffany & Co.

TIF

B

$489,753

5

Crane Scott

PR,CEO

RAVE Restaurant

RAVE

JB*

$249,956

6

Mignini Luca

VP

Campbell Soup

CPB

B

$199,821

7

Draper Oakwood Inv

BO

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition

DOTAU

JB*

$180,000

8

Evans Barry H

DIR

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

GHY

B

$104,450

9

Klein Mark D

CEO,DIR

GSV Capital

GSVC

AB

$50,212

10

Atteberry Thomas

VP

Source Capital

SOR

B

$40,082

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

AS

$47,139,084

2

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$10,193,245

3

Adage Capital Gp

BO

Calithera Biosciences

CALA

S

$9,008,100

4

Chappel Donald R

VP,CFO

Williams Companies

WMB

S

$8,249,545

5

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$6,116,008

6

Moody Brent L

COO,LO

Camping World

CWH

AS

$3,030,885

7

Elliott Assoc

BO

Mitel Networks

MITL

S

$2,892,651

8

Centerbridge Credit

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

S

$2,400,000

9

Kirkland Christopher R

DIR

Simmons First National

SFNC

S

$1,829,130

10

Brandt William F

BO

American Woodmark

AMWD

S

$1,745,674

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

