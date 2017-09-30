It's Still Intel Inside Microsoft's First Cellular PC

Intel has issued a warning last June 8 that Microsoft’s win32 app emulation on ARM-based Windows 10 computers might violate some of its x86 ISA patents.

September is over, and yet Qualcomm’s OEM partners for Windows 10 cellular computers, HP, Lenovo, and Asus, have not announced anything about their Snapdragon cellular PCs.

In a surprise turn of events, Microsoft’s first cellular PC that will launch on December 1 still uses an Intel processor.

Microsoft and Qualcomm made a lot of noise about their ambition to launch Snapdragon 835 ARM-based Windows 10 cellular PCs this year.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) made a big noise about using Snapdragon 835 for the Windows 10 cellular PC concept last December. It’s caustic Microsoft itself is launching its first cellular PC (the Surface Pro 4G LTE) still using a processor made by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Microsoft was kind enough, though, to let Qualcomm supply the LTE modem for its first cellular, always connected, phone-call/SMS capable PC product.

Intel won the grand prize and Qualcomm got the consolation prize in the initial implementation of Microsoft’s cellular PC strategy. An x86 Intel CPU/GPU laptop System-on-Chip for the pricey Surface Pro probably costs more than $150. A Qualcomm LTE modem chip is unlikely to cost more than $25 per unit. Microsoft announced a December 1, 2017, shipping date for its first Intel-powered cellular PC. Microsoft’s Surface Pro brand is successful. It should help improve the sales of Intel’s Kaby Lake-R laptop processors.

This unexpected development assured me that Intel’s $8.2 billion revenue/quarter Client Computing Group (covers desktop PC processor sales) is still safe from ARM-based Windows computers. Microsoft’s decision to use an Intel processor for its first cellular PC likely discouraged other PC makers from using ARM processors for Windows 10 computers.

I said it before, Intel’s June 8 warning that emulating x86 win32 apps on ARM-based processors might tread on its x86 patents derailed Microsoft and Qualcomm’s plans for legacy win32 software-compatible ARM-based Windows computers. Intel, not Qualcomm, is Microsoft’s best partner to realize its ambition of disseminating phone-call capable and always online cellular PCs.

Why Microsoft Went Back To Using An Intel x86 Processor

Microsoft simply adjusted to what is commercially feasible. The move to use an Intel processor on its first cellular PC is akin to Microsoft’s pragmatic adoption of Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft realized there’s little third-party support for its Universal Windows Platform. It is now hoping Progressive Web Apps can improve its pitiful app store ecosystem.

Likewise, Microsoft also realized that its idea of putting Windows 10 on ARM-based, phone-call capable computers is unlikely to get enough third-party support without the blessing/cooperation of Intel. Intel publicly announcing its distaste for win32 app emulation on ARM-based Windows 10 computers is a deterrent to PC manufacturers.

Like Windows RT computers, ARM-based Windows 10 cellular PCs are going to flop if they cannot run legacy win32 software programmed on Intel’s x86 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA).

Intel’s 1,600 Patents Related To x86 ISA Is Intimidating

September is over and yet Qualcomm’s partners for Snapdragon 835 Windows 10 cellular PCs, HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and Asus (OTC:ASUUY), are yet to issue a definite launch date for their own cellular PCs. There’s not even a hint from these PC makers that they are actually building Snapdragon 835 Windows 10 computers. Qualcomm’s team-up with HP, Lenovo, and Asus was announced last May, weeks before Intel published its warning against Microsoft’s software emulation of win32 apps.

Microsoft itself did not have the courage to release a Snapdragon-equipped Surface Pro. I do not think PC vendors (who are bulk buyers of x86 chips from Intel for their desktop and server computer products) will dare risk the wrath of the patent-rich, litigation-hardened Intel.

Qualcomm itself is having a hard time winning a litigation case against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qualcomm is also litigating with Apple’s manufacturing partners. Qualcomm recently had to pay back $940 million to BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) to settle a legal dispute. Qualcomm likely doesn’t need another possible legal tussle against Intel over Snapdragon Windows 10 PCs emulating x86 win32 apps.

Intel already made it very clear it won’t allow win32 apps emulation on ARM-based Windows. HP, Lenovo, and Asus are all under pressure during these times of stagnant PC sales. Unless Microsoft offers to subsidize production, PC manufacturers are not going to take the risk of producing Snapdragon Windows 10 cellular PCs that are incompatible with legacy win32 Windows software.

They will just be making the second incarnation of Microsoft’s tragic Windows RT experiment. Four years ago, Microsoft wrote off $900 million over its unsold inventory of ARM-based Windows RT laptops. No sane PC manufacturer is going to risk being burdened with future inventories of unsold $500+++ ARM-based Windows 10 computers.

There are already dozens of sub-$300 energy-efficient, 2-in-1 Intel Atom-powered Windows 10 tablets with cellular connectivity. They offer more usability than ARM-based Windows 10 laptops that can only run UWP software.

My fearless forecast is that HP, Lenovo, and Asus will instead make Intel-based cellular PCs like what Microsoft did. To console Qualcomm, they can also use its X16 LTE modem.

Conclusion

The scenario I presented here is a victory for everybody concerned. Now that Qualcomm is no longer the sole modem supplier of iPhones, it gets another sales channel in Intel-powered cellular PCs. Intel gets to keep its dominance on desktop PC processors. Microsoft gets to fulfill its peculiar idea to make laptops function like phones.

Yes, Microsoft’s Lumia Windows phone business is irrevocably dead. However, Windows fans can now make phone calls using their Wintel Surface hybrid laptops.

INTC is a buy. QCOM is a buy. MSFT is also a buy, because the always online, Intel-powered cellular PC fits perfectly with Nadella’s Cloud-First strategy for Microsoft.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, MSFT, AAPL, BBRY, LNVGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.