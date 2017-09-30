Maxim Integrated: New Record Highs To Come

Shares are trading at an 8% discount to the overall market and a significant discount to their own history.

Although the shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are up about 21% over the past 12 months, I think it’s still a good entry point to buy the shares today. I’ll go through my argument by reviewing the financial history here and by forecasting potential future price movements by doing a dividend forecast. I’ll conclude with a brief comment on the stock itself, suggesting that we should follow the lead of Joel Greenblatt and Tom Gayner who both made recent purchases.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial performance here over the past five years suggests that this is a relatively volatile business. Revenue grows and falls, but it seems that the net income component of the income statement remains relatively intact. The most recent year in particular has been good in light of the fact that net income margin is at a multi-year high of 25%. I can therefore feel somewhat confident that the firm has been, is and likely will remain quite profitable.

More important than the relative choppiness of the underlying business though is the fact that, in the main, those things which are in management’s control have moved quite positively for some time. Specifically, EPS has grown at a decent clip on the back of a (generally) declining share count. At the same time, shareholders have been rewarded with a dividend per share that’s grown at a CAGR of about 6.5% a year for the past several years. This indicates to me that management is relatively shareholder friendly, and I consider it a huge positive. In fact I consider this so important that any evidence of an unfriendly management would be grounds to avoid the stock, no matter how good it otherwise looked.

Turning to the capital structure, I find very little to worry about in terms of the debt load for a few reasons. Although it’s been climbing, the interest expense has been falling, suggesting the new debt is less burdensome. Also, 2/3 of the debt is due in 2023 or later, suggesting that there’s little to fear from a short-term solvency or credit crisis. Finally, there’s more cash on hand than there is long-term debt outstanding, so if the company wanted to de-lever, it could easily do so.

Modeling The Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting (to me at least) and may offer some insight into the future, investors are more concerned about the future for obvious reasons. It’s with that in mind that I must now make a forecast about what will likely happen to the shares over the coming years. When I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption and move the dividend. If yield remains the same and the dividend grows, I can forecast what should happen to price.

As I stated above, over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 6.5%. I consider this to be a reasonable expectation for future growth, so I’ll assume it going forward. When I engage in this forecast, I infer a CAGR of about 9.15% over the next four years, which I consider to be a very reasonable return given the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for MXIM turned bullish when it closed above $47.50 on September 28. This signaled a bullish break above the $47.50 resistance level that was established on July 20. From here we see the shares climbing to the $50.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy MXIM call options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $47.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $50.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe MXIM is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic game, meaning that when we deploy our limited capital, we eschew company A and buy company B. One of the ways I decide to buy a company or not is to review the relative valuation. I like to find companies that trade at a discount to the overall market and to their own history. Maxim checks both boxes. The shares trade at a slight (4%) discount to the overall market, and they trade at a massive discount to their own history. This gives me some level of comfort about buying the shares.

In addition, in June of this year, both Joel Greenblatt and Tom Gayner added to their positions in the company. Greenblatt now owns about 167,000 shares and Gayner now owns about 187,000 shares. Knowing that I’m following the buying patterns of investors with such skill further adds to my comfort here.

As I stated initially, investors would be wise to buy Maxim Integrated at these levels, given the past financial history here. The shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market and to their own history, and a growing dividend will in all likelihood support a rising share price. Finally, there are worse ways to deploy your capital than by following the lead of such talented investors as Greenblatt and Gayner.

