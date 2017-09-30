MongoDB Publicly Files For $100 Million IPO

When we know more about management's valuation expectations, I'll provide a final opinion.

Quick Take

MongoDB (Pending:MDB) has filed an S-1 registration for a $100 million IPO, although the amount will likely change. MongoDB provides a pure-play document database (NoSQL) family of products based on an open source business model enhanced by value-add services.

The firm has the revenue growth trajectory to go public depending on management’s valuation expectations. I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details about IPO terms.

Company and Technology

New York-based MongoDB was founded in 2007 to develop a scalable, non-relational database framework that uses dynamic schemas to facilitate storage and retrieval of more complex data structures easily and quickly.

Management is headed by Dev Ittycheria, who has been with the firm since September 2014 and was previously President, Enterprise Service Management at BMC Software.

Below is a brief overview video of MongoDB’s Atlas Database-as-a-Service product:

(Source: MongoDB)

The company’s technology offerings include:

MongoDB 3.4 - Enterprise Advanced - Most recent version of its flagship database

MongoDB Stitch - Database Backend-as-a-Service

MongoDB Atlas - Database-as-a-Service offering

MongoDB also offers additional solutions tailored to specific needs, such as Enterprise for OEM and Professional.

Investors have provided more than $345 million since the firm’s inception, and include top-tier venture capital firms, late-stage investors and corporate venture groups.

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Allied Market Research, it expected the NoSQL global market to reach $4.2 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 35.1% from 2014 to 2020, and eating into the "megavendor" share of the SQL market.

Of the changing DBMS market, Gartner analyst Merv Adrian stated in 2016 that:

"Clearly the picture is changing, and though the effects are just beginning to be significant, they will grow substantially through this decade. The picture in 2020 will be quite different."

Major competitive vendors that provide competing NoSQL database technologies include:

Couchbase

MarkLogic

Basho

Cassandra

DataStax

The area where software firms such as MongoDB compete intensely is in recruitment. So, in that respect, the firm competes with a much greater pool of deep-pocketed companies for talented programmers necessary to continue innovating and driving product development forward.

Financials and IPO Details

MongoDB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatically growing topline revenue, but at a steadily decreasing rate

High and growing gross margin

Uneven cash used in operations, but increased cash burn in 2017 vs. 2016

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: MongoDB S-1)

Revenue

1H FYE 2017: $68 million, 51% increase vs. prior

2017: $101.4 million, 55% increase vs. prior

2016: $65.3 million, 60% increase vs. prior

2015: $40.8 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H FYE 2017: 71%

2017: 71%

2016: 68%

2015: 56%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $27 million cash used in operations

2017: $38 million cash used in operations

2016: $47 million cash used in operations

As of July 31, 2017, the company had $92.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $130 million in total liabilities (Interim unaudited figures).

The firm intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class A common has all economic rights and one vote per share. Class B common has no direct economic rights and 10 votes per share. Class B can also be converted into Class A at any time.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Although we have not yet determined with certainty the manner in which we will allocate the net proceeds of this offering, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including continued investments in our product offerings, growing our customer base, expanding the subscriptions of our existing customers, driving usage of MongoDB Atlas, fostering the MongoDB developer community and expanding our international footprint.

Listed managers of the IPO include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Allen & Company, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities.

Commentary

MongoDB is primarily a subscription-based business, obtaining 71% of its 1H 2017 revenue from its MongoDB Enterprise Advanced product.

The firm wants to essentially go down market with its Atlas Database-as-a-Service offering to continue its growth trajectory. This makes sense but may involve a higher CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) in the process.

In its most recent private valuation at June 30, 2017, the firm was given a mark of $1.6 billion from Fidelity, although as the valuation history shows below, there is wide variation in valuations:

(Source: WSJ Startup Stock Tracker)

MongoDB has all the characteristics of a high growth technology startup seeking to tap public markets and, unfortunately, a multi-class share structure that some believe results in lower public market performance due to misalignment of voting and economic rights.

We don’t know the expected share price range or post-IPO market cap. When we learn those details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.