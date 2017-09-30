Why Oil Prices Can Break Out - Part II: Vulnerable Supply

Several significant producing regions are constant threats for supply shocks, but at least three are currently very relevant.

The cushion provided by the supply glut has helped to protect the market from the threat of any impact from supply disruption.

I turned long oil in June after an OPEC event disappointment led to a significant sell-off, which I also forecasted. Since then, oil recovered, but we started to take note of a more important secular catalyst for oil that we believe will help it break out beyond its longstanding (one year) trading range ($40 to $60 between WTI and Brent Crude). In that first report on why oil prices will breakout, published on August 1st, we discussed the critical demand driver for oil prices coming on a pickup in global economic growth and better demand for energy. We have started to see evidence of that pickup in recent data for the economy and for energy (IEA agrees), and it seems popular opinion is coming around to our line of thinking as well. In this report, we cover another factor we view increasingly important for energy prices, vulnerable supply and the increasingly relevant risk of supply disruptions in a balancing market. We think that has been evidenced most recently by developments in Iraq. It may be further evident in mid-October when the United States will determine its path with regard to the Iran nuclear deal.

The vulnerability of energy supplies was never more evident than over the last month, as Hurricane Harvey shut in significant energy production and refining operations. But the vulnerability of oil supply has been evidenced almost every week for the last several weeks, though not enough of a degree, or sustainably enough, to seriously drive energy prices out of their trading range of $40 to $60.

One Reason Why that Might Change

As the global oil market comes into balance, supply disruptions should more meaningfully affect energy prices. Recently, while functioning under supply glut, marginal and temporary supply disruptions have not meaningfully affected the flow of oil and oil products to relevant markets. So there has been a cushion in place preventing supply disruptions from seriously impacting the delivery of oil and distillates and thus the prices of relevant commodities.

However, after the meeting of producers in Vienna in September, OPEC and Russia stated they were halfway through clearing the global oil glut. As the cushion that is the supply glut thins, so should market protection against supply disruptions. The related moves in energy prices should be more significant as a result.

The threat of significant supply disruptions is real and readily found. Oil is produced in some of the most geopolitically volatile places in the world.

I'll point first to the current political unrest in Iraq, where the Kurdish minority's vote for independence has Turkey threatening to stop the flow of significant oil out of the region. By some accounts, as much as 600,000 barrels a day could come off market as a result. That is significant enough a shock to the market to spur a price action, and it likely has already played some role in oil prices to date.

Iraq has ordered the Kurds to turn over control of their airports by Friday. All international flights out of Kurd-controlled Iraq will cease, and many of the expatriates in the area will have left. Thus, it seems the prospect of Turkish and/or Iraqi military confrontation is heightened post-Friday, given that each nation has threatened its possibility.

That sort of escalation would likely lead to higher oil prices in my view. Obviously, there is also the possibility of positive geopolitical result, which would likely deflate oil some in compensation for any gains that have occurred to-date on the threat of disruption.

Beyond Iraq

Over the last several months/years, oil production disruptions have occurred and/or been threatened relative to events in Venezuela, Qatar, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and even the United States on significant weather events. Obviously, some of these "events" are more significant than others, but all should have increasingly important impact to oil prices in a better balanced marketplace, where actual supply shortage might occur.

Disruptions at almost any of these breakpoints could easily equal OPEC's efforts to control production, and so can significantly impact the current market imbalance. With regard to Venezuela, the possibility of U.S. sanctions being imposed on the energy industry there is real. President Trump recently stated that we have many options regarding Venezuela, including a military option.

In mid-October, the United States must indicate whether it will stick with the west's nuclear deal with Iran or not. President Trump has indicated significant displeasure with the deal during his campaign for the presidency and since. There seems to be some risk that the United States could demand more from Iran. And there is risk it could seek to sanction Iran's energy sector, though global agreement is unlikely given the significant investments and satisfaction of many European parties involved. But if the United States pulls away, then the whole deal could fall apart anyway, as Iran could withdraw, according to the Iranian foreign minister.

The discussion alone about Iran should raise a specter of doubt about production from the very important producer nation and OPEC member. I suspect, if the U.S. does dispute the deal, oil prices will reflect new risk. And I expect that as mid-October approaches, oil prices should begin to reflect that possibility as well.

In conclusion, while global economic growth and intensifying demand for energy are the key cogs to oil price gains, along with supply glut erosion, the risk of supply disruption should become more important in the days, weeks and months ahead. The significant supply cushion provided by the glut is going away, and will not be effective in protecting energy commodity buyers from shortages. Oil price breakout from its most recent range of $40 to $60 is thus increasingly likely. For more of my views on energy and commodity markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.