3 Buying Points For Gold

There are more arguments in favor of the falling long-term interest rates, which is bullish for gold.

The uptrend in gold is a function of the direction in long-term interest rates.

Gold is currently at the first buy point - the 1,300 level.

Last week I warned that the rising long-term interest rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) are bearish for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). In fact, gold corrected from the 1,360 level to just below the 1,300 level, as the yield on 10Y TBond rose from 2.05% to 2.30%.

Now, the 10Y TBond yield is at the important resistance level - the 2.30% level. Here is the chart:

Also, gold is at the important support level - the 1,300 level, which is the most recent breakout point. Here is the chart:

Thus, it definitely appears that gold is now at the buying point - as long as the resistance on 10Y TBonds holds - the 2.30 level. In this case, technically, gold resembles the classical pattern; first breakout and then revisit the breakout level before resuming the uptrend.

However, if the long-term rates remain around the 2.30% level and potentially break the resistance temporarily, gold could revisit the important point at the 1,220 level, which is the support from the uptrend that started in January of 2016. Thus, this could be potentially another buying point for gold - the 1,220 level.

The third buying point for gold is above the 1,378 level, which would confirm the uptrend started in January of 2016; this would be the higher high point.

Thus, technically, these are the three buying points for gold:

The 1,300 level, which is now. It confirms the classical breakout pattern. The 1,220 level. It confirms the uptrend support from the January of 2016 bottom. Above the 1,378 level, which confirms the uptrend from January of 2016 by producing the higher high.

However, fundamentally, the uptrend in gold is likely dependent on falling long-term interest rates. As previously explained, falling long-term interest rates, accompanied with a narrowing yield curve, indicate a higher chance of recession, which is bullish for gold (bearish for the dollar).

So, now let's discuss the likely direction of the long-term interest rates. These variables are likely to cause the rising long-term interest rates (bearish for gold):

1) The Fed has announced the plan to start reversing the QE, which directly reduces the demand for long-term Treasuries, and thus causes higher interest rates.

2) The Trump administration has moved on with the tax reform.

These variables are likely to cause the falling long-term interest rates (bullish for gold):

1) Inflation is still very low, below the target 2% level. Thus, as long as inflation stays low, the lower demand from the Fed for long-term Treasuries will be replaced and outpaced by investors. Inflation is unlikely to rise due to structural factors related to demographics and globalization.

2) The Trump tax plan is unlikely to be passed in the current form, due to the budget deficit issue.

3) The geopolitical issues related to North Korea and other are likely to keep the safety premium elevated in the safe-haven investments such as Treasuries.

4) Finally, even though the recession risk is very low now, you have to consider the fact that this economic cycle has been very long by historical standard. This could at least keep the lid on the long-term interest rates.

It appears that there are more arguments in favor of the falling long-term interest rates, which is bullish for gold.

Nevertheless, the rising interest rates AND breakdown in gold below the 1,200 level confirm the long-term downtrend in gold, and negate the uptrend since Jan. 2016. That's the stop-loss level for gold, regardless of the entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.