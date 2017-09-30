Lottery Tickets Part 2: Ferrellgas Partners LP Needs A White Christmas

The immediate strategy is an aggressive growth of the propane business and putting idle assets to work in the midstream business.

Mr. James Ferrell has now been running the company for a year without collecting a salary. His income is solely from the quarterly distributions and appreciation.

The company founder has now been actively running the company for about a year, but the comeback trail has proved daunting. Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP) just finished another bruising year. Cash flow dropped from the expected collapse of contributions from a failed merger. However, the involvement of the company founder gives this speculative stock above average recovery potential.

The previous quarter demonstrated a change in strategy to aggressive growth in the propane market. The founder, James Ferrell, CEO has promised the proper balance between aggressive growth, resulting in margin contraction, and absolute total dollar margin contribution. Management has also been purchasing competing distributors to grow the business. The overall emphasis is on organic growth. The company, as one of the major propane distributors in the country, has a lot a fixed assets, so the costs will benefit from increasing volumes. That is known as operating leverage.

Mr. Ferrell himself has noted that he owns about 5% of the company personally and the employees, through a company plan, own another 25%. So there are plenty of incentives to make sure the company does not fail. In addition, Mr. Ferrell is not currently being paid a salary, so his total compensation will be improvement in the value of his holdings and the distributions he receives. Given the rocky condition of the company, that is quite a statement of faith by the founder.

Betting against founders is not usually a way to successfully invest. On the other hand, this company is not completely in control of its future. The weather can be very fickle, so the weakened balance sheet caused by the failed merger is a concern. Normally less leverage is called for when earnings can be this volatile. The founder is determined to grow the company out of the current situation. The success of this strategy is now being tested.

The long-term debt is now approaching $2 billion and the partners' deficit is heading towards $800 million. So this company cannot withstand too many more warm winters. The current forecast appears to be for a borderline La Nina winter. That condition could help to bring some colder than normal conditions to some key areas served by the company. As winter approaches, this company could become an attractive speculation on the above average use of propane. At least an average winter is necessary for the company to repair its balance sheet. A superbly cold winter would solve a lot of potential survival problems.

Mr. Ferrell oversaw the resignation of two high level executives whose positions have been consolidated into other positions. Plus, the latest announcements of $25 million in cost savings over the past fiscal year by the company demonstrate that management is doing what it can to survive until mother nature comes to the rescue.

Source: Ferrell Gas Partners LP 10-K For The Year Ending June 30, 2017

As shown above, the effect of the warm winters and the failed merger has substantially decreased the cash flow from operations to an unacceptable level. Management has responded by putting idle assets in the midstream part of the company to work. This strategy will take awhile to complete. The main propane business has gone back to the acquisition of small companies. Both efforts should materially improve cash flow this year.

For the time being, the lenders are working with the company and the debt markets have accepted new company debt. But investors will have to carefully monitor debt market and lender attitudes in the future. Lenders, in particular, can be very fickle when the subject is a distressed company.

If the company management can make the financial leverage work for the investor, then this investment could prove to be very rewarding. The stock has drifted lower during the summer because earnings are seasonally weak and the company is in poor financial shape. A seasonal recovery as the propane business ramps up is in order. That alone could provide some safety for this speculative investment.

Success by the founder and the employees could result in the stock returning to its old levels. That would be a quadruple from current levels plus a sizable increase in the distribution. The catch is this improvement is likely to happen over several years with occasional setbacks from an uncooperative mother nature.

Still, company founders tend to be unusually resourceful, so this company could succeed in ways the market may not be able to fathom at the current time. The stock is definitely an uphill bet. If it was an energy company, it would be part of Raw Energy's "Bottom Of The Barrel" coverage. So the speculative part is not to be underestimated. Any investment should be made by investors willing to lose their entire investment in the event of failure. The range of possible returns on this investment is unusually wide, so its not for widows and orphans.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.