Chesapeake Energy Maxes Out The Credit Cards

Spending money before it is produced is becoming a common theme for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management. It does not seem to matter if the company has a bargain basement deal or an expensive one-time deal. Management is always there with cash-in-hand ready to spend. Permanent financing is always a secondary consideration. The debt market appears willing to keep this charade going because of the sheer amount of debt on the market. But that just increases the chances of the ratings agencies shouting a warning after the horse has left the barn.

Source: Chesapeake Energy September 27, 2017 Press Release

The latest spending binge is being financed through a sizable private placement. In the meantime, only about $550 million of debt will be retired. That means that about another $300 million of debt will be on the books. Maybe that $300 million will be delayed by an immediate payment of the credit line debt with the banks. But low cash flow almost guarantees that debt will increase by that $300 million sooner or later.

There is a very good chance that this alleged refinancing is a misdirection move by management. The market will be entranced by the refinancing. But there will be little attention paid to the fact that the extra money will at least temporarily pay down the bank line. The misdirection allows management to continue to borrow against the credit line. Really bad implications are that the process to sell property at accretive levels is not going well, so management is trying to buy itself some time.

If Chesapeake Energy were a smaller company with less debt outstanding, the debt market would not stand for such a move. Pengrowth Energy (PGH), a smaller NYSE listed energy company, was turned down by the high yield market when management attempted to refinance the company debt. So Pengrowth management staged a quick strategic retreat to continue selling properties to pay down long-term debt. That strategy is still underway. Pengrowth management keeps pointing to a future that needs hundreds of millions of Canadian dollars to come true. But management has yet to find a viable way to borrow that money.

But larger companies with billions outstanding frequently find the ratings companies very malleable when debt refinancing needs surface. Usually the debt door slams shut only when the debt market realizes that there is no money to be made in the future. Even then the market will be very kind to a large struggling company. Reorganization pushes are usually low on the priority list. No one likes large immediate losses.

In the meantime, Chesapeake Energy management is free to dig a larger financial hole. This management is digging that hole with such gusto that they probably use a financial bulldozer to help hide the evidence. In any event, the market is so entranced with the current company situation that the debt market is open for business on very reasonable terms despite the lack of cash flow lately.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter Production Update, September 26, 2017

Despite the sizable capital budget, production is not really growing. Gathering, processing, and transportation expenses are guided to being way out of line with the average energy company. Interest expense per BOE is a significant competitive handicap and that handicap is still increasing. The lack of production growth makes it harder for management to justify the capital budget in the future. The results needed to justify the budget are simply not there currently and have not historically been available for some time. Stating an ability to pay down increasing amounts of debt should strain credibility with the market. So far that is not happening.

Yet Mr. Lawler, CEO, continues to state:

"As we enter 2018, we remain focused on reducing our debt and driving toward cash flow neutrality. We will continue to take all of the appropriate steps to retain a disciplined pace of activity, while creating the most value from the capital efficiencies we are seeing throughout our operations."

That statement is becoming a very bad joke. This goal has been repeatedly delayed even as it has remained a high priority. Shareholders need to wake up and realize that if that goal was possible to achieve, it would have been achieved by now. The same is true for asset sales. They are supposedly a mulit-billion dollar high priority that has not happened this year. What is really becoming clear is that the options available to management are becoming increasingly limited. The ability to sell assets to pay down debt appears to be materially impaired. The door might even be shut tight. Production growth is just not happening. Even the promised fourth-quarter production growth is not nearly sufficient enough to materially change the financial situation. So continued borrowing and praying for a miracle (either miraculous production results or miraculous selling prices) appears the only strategy left. Painting a bright future picture will only buy time for so long. Sooner or later Mr. Market will catch on.

All that does not make the stock a good short at the current time. Bond prices long pretty decent and so does the pricing of the preferred stock. Neither group of securities indicates that a financial crisis is on the horizon. As long as management can cajole the market into allowing more money to be raised, this show can go on. Sooner or later every show comes to an end. When the music stops, make sure you have a chair to sit on. The game is entering a dangerous phase, so maybe it's time to watch from a distance.

